Wheeler High School Area Home Sales for December 2025

Front exterior of 3615 Paper Mill Road in the Wheeler High School attendance zone, the highest-priced home sold in December 2025 at $2.4 million

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 16, 2026

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Wheeler High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in December 2025:  $2,400,000 for 3615 PAPER MILL RD (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025: $172,172 for 1816 ASHBOROUGH RD UNIT E (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
450 SOMERSET LN12/2/2025$835,000.003743
710 DENARDS ML12/3/2025$965,000.002958
1423 TWIN BRANCHES CIR12/4/2025$295,000.001400
573 ROBIN LN SE12/5/2025$305,000.001423
1816 ASHBOROUGH RD UNIT E12/5/2025$172,172.001290
2131 MEADOWBROOK LN SE12/5/2025$282,000.001350
2290 ENGINEERS DR12/5/2025$440,000.001271
747 GARDENSIDE CIR12/5/2025$430,000.001672
2790 BURTZ DR12/8/2025$637,000.003005
2869 OLD SEWELL RD12/9/2025$610,000.003432
1923 CLEARWATER DR12/9/2025$237,650.001170
2995 HAVERFORD LN12/9/2025$520,000.001508
847 FARLEY ML12/9/2025$1,125,000.003655
232 LAMPLIGHTER LN12/11/2025$430,000.002338
3290 SOMERSET CT12/11/2025$606,574.002816
2685 MEADOWLAWN DR12/12/2025$245,000.001372
1127 RIVERBEND CLUB DR SE12/12/2025$325,000.001352
2811 GEORGIAN TER12/12/2025$572,500.002000
456 SYBIL LN12/12/2025$380,000.001688
3615 PAPER MILL RD12/15/2025$2,400,000.005526
302 CHASE LN12/16/2025$875,000.004602
3300 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE UNIT 122212/16/2025$445,000.001368
1056 DUNHILL DR12/16/2025$600,000.002426
3300 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE UNIT 140112/17/2025$464,900.001368
2706 SUWANEE WAY12/17/2025$208,000.001166
3300 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE UNIT 170412/17/2025$280,000.00806
9 PIONEER TRL SE12/18/2025$462,500.001334
2750 ST AUGUSTINE TRL12/19/2025$229,000.001166
3511 BROOKVIEW DR NE12/22/2025$525,000.001728
3064 BALEARIC DR12/22/2025$380,000.001818
3220 BIRCHFIELD TRCE12/23/2025$782,000.002176
2790 AVINGTON LN12/29/2025$679,900.002196
3300 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE UNIT 111012/30/2025$492,500.001515
29 RHODES DR12/30/2025$345,000.001950
61 HOLT RD SE12/30/2025$525,000.002172

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

