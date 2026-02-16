Wheeler High School Area Home Sales for December 2025

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Wheeler High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in December 2025: $2,400,000 for 3615 PAPER MILL RD (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025: $172,172 for 1816 ASHBOROUGH RD UNIT E (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 450 SOMERSET LN 12/2/2025 $835,000.00 3743 710 DENARDS ML 12/3/2025 $965,000.00 2958 1423 TWIN BRANCHES CIR 12/4/2025 $295,000.00 1400 573 ROBIN LN SE 12/5/2025 $305,000.00 1423 1816 ASHBOROUGH RD UNIT E 12/5/2025 $172,172.00 1290 2131 MEADOWBROOK LN SE 12/5/2025 $282,000.00 1350 2290 ENGINEERS DR 12/5/2025 $440,000.00 1271 747 GARDENSIDE CIR 12/5/2025 $430,000.00 1672 2790 BURTZ DR 12/8/2025 $637,000.00 3005 2869 OLD SEWELL RD 12/9/2025 $610,000.00 3432 1923 CLEARWATER DR 12/9/2025 $237,650.00 1170 2995 HAVERFORD LN 12/9/2025 $520,000.00 1508 847 FARLEY ML 12/9/2025 $1,125,000.00 3655 232 LAMPLIGHTER LN 12/11/2025 $430,000.00 2338 3290 SOMERSET CT 12/11/2025 $606,574.00 2816 2685 MEADOWLAWN DR 12/12/2025 $245,000.00 1372 1127 RIVERBEND CLUB DR SE 12/12/2025 $325,000.00 1352 2811 GEORGIAN TER 12/12/2025 $572,500.00 2000 456 SYBIL LN 12/12/2025 $380,000.00 1688 3615 PAPER MILL RD 12/15/2025 $2,400,000.00 5526 302 CHASE LN 12/16/2025 $875,000.00 4602 3300 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE UNIT 1222 12/16/2025 $445,000.00 1368 1056 DUNHILL DR 12/16/2025 $600,000.00 2426 3300 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE UNIT 1401 12/17/2025 $464,900.00 1368 2706 SUWANEE WAY 12/17/2025 $208,000.00 1166 3300 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE UNIT 1704 12/17/2025 $280,000.00 806 9 PIONEER TRL SE 12/18/2025 $462,500.00 1334 2750 ST AUGUSTINE TRL 12/19/2025 $229,000.00 1166 3511 BROOKVIEW DR NE 12/22/2025 $525,000.00 1728 3064 BALEARIC DR 12/22/2025 $380,000.00 1818 3220 BIRCHFIELD TRCE 12/23/2025 $782,000.00 2176 2790 AVINGTON LN 12/29/2025 $679,900.00 2196 3300 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE UNIT 1110 12/30/2025 $492,500.00 1515 29 RHODES DR 12/30/2025 $345,000.00 1950 61 HOLT RD SE 12/30/2025 $525,000.00 2172

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.