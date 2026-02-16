Wheeler High School Area Home Sales for December 2025

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Wheeler High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website
Highest sale price in December 2025: $2,400,000 for 3615 PAPER MILL RD (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in December 2025: $172,172 for 1816 ASHBOROUGH RD UNIT E (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|450 SOMERSET LN
|12/2/2025
|$835,000.00
|3743
|710 DENARDS ML
|12/3/2025
|$965,000.00
|2958
|1423 TWIN BRANCHES CIR
|12/4/2025
|$295,000.00
|1400
|573 ROBIN LN SE
|12/5/2025
|$305,000.00
|1423
|1816 ASHBOROUGH RD UNIT E
|12/5/2025
|$172,172.00
|1290
|2131 MEADOWBROOK LN SE
|12/5/2025
|$282,000.00
|1350
|2290 ENGINEERS DR
|12/5/2025
|$440,000.00
|1271
|747 GARDENSIDE CIR
|12/5/2025
|$430,000.00
|1672
|2790 BURTZ DR
|12/8/2025
|$637,000.00
|3005
|2869 OLD SEWELL RD
|12/9/2025
|$610,000.00
|3432
|1923 CLEARWATER DR
|12/9/2025
|$237,650.00
|1170
|2995 HAVERFORD LN
|12/9/2025
|$520,000.00
|1508
|847 FARLEY ML
|12/9/2025
|$1,125,000.00
|3655
|232 LAMPLIGHTER LN
|12/11/2025
|$430,000.00
|2338
|3290 SOMERSET CT
|12/11/2025
|$606,574.00
|2816
|2685 MEADOWLAWN DR
|12/12/2025
|$245,000.00
|1372
|1127 RIVERBEND CLUB DR SE
|12/12/2025
|$325,000.00
|1352
|2811 GEORGIAN TER
|12/12/2025
|$572,500.00
|2000
|456 SYBIL LN
|12/12/2025
|$380,000.00
|1688
|3615 PAPER MILL RD
|12/15/2025
|$2,400,000.00
|5526
|302 CHASE LN
|12/16/2025
|$875,000.00
|4602
|3300 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE UNIT 1222
|12/16/2025
|$445,000.00
|1368
|1056 DUNHILL DR
|12/16/2025
|$600,000.00
|2426
|3300 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE UNIT 1401
|12/17/2025
|$464,900.00
|1368
|2706 SUWANEE WAY
|12/17/2025
|$208,000.00
|1166
|3300 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE UNIT 1704
|12/17/2025
|$280,000.00
|806
|9 PIONEER TRL SE
|12/18/2025
|$462,500.00
|1334
|2750 ST AUGUSTINE TRL
|12/19/2025
|$229,000.00
|1166
|3511 BROOKVIEW DR NE
|12/22/2025
|$525,000.00
|1728
|3064 BALEARIC DR
|12/22/2025
|$380,000.00
|1818
|3220 BIRCHFIELD TRCE
|12/23/2025
|$782,000.00
|2176
|2790 AVINGTON LN
|12/29/2025
|$679,900.00
|2196
|3300 WINDY RIDGE PKWY SE UNIT 1110
|12/30/2025
|$492,500.00
|1515
|29 RHODES DR
|12/30/2025
|$345,000.00
|1950
|61 HOLT RD SE
|12/30/2025
|$525,000.00
|2172
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
Be the first to comment on "Wheeler High School Area Home Sales for December 2025"