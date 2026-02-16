Mableton Student Government Day Connects Teens With State Lawmakers

The City of Mableton submitted the following article about the Mableton Student Government Day at the state Capitol:

The gold dome of the Georgia State Capitol served as a classroom Thursday (Feb. 12) for 30 aspiring student leaders from Pebblebrook and South Cobb High Schools. Organized through a joint collaboration between Mableton Mayor Michael Owens and State Representative Terry Cummings, the second annual Mableton Student Government Day provided local students with an immersive look at the state’s legislative process.

The event invited members of the Student Government Associations (SGA) from both high schools to see Georgia’s democratic process up close. Throughout the day, students observed live legislative sessions, toured the historic halls of the Capitol, and engaged in discussions with lawmakers who represent Mableton, Cobb County and metro Atlanta.

“You guys are here in these seats today, which means any one of you could be working in this building or serving in this building,” said Mayor Michael Owens as he spoke to the students. “You also could be working in the mayor’s office. You could be working in the city. You could be working in the federal government in Washington, DC. You have that capability. You have that capacity. I believe that for each and every one of you.”

The program was designed to bridge the gap between textbooks and the real world. Students received a firsthand look at how bills are debated and passed, while also learning about the complex history of Georgia’s legislature. Several legislators took time to address the group, offering personal insights into their paths to public service and the importance of civic participation. The list of speakers included Rep. Terry Cummings, Rep. Solomon Adesanya, Rep. Akbar Ali, Rep. Eric Bell, Rep. Bryce Berry, Rep. Gabriel Sanchez, Rep. Mary Ann Santos, Sen. Donzella James and Sen. Jaha Howard.

The day concluded with a debriefing where students expressed newfound excitement for careers in public service, law, and community advocacy.

The Office of the Mayor intends to continue this annual tradition as part of its ongoing commitment to youth mentorship and civic engagement.