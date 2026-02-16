Georgia gas prices take a jump this week

Georgia gasoline prices took a jump this week.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia rose six cents, reaching an average cost of $2.72 per gallon for regular unleaded. EV charging rates at DC fast-charging stations held steady at 38 center per kilowatt hour.

“Gas prices are creeping up as oil gets more expensive and refineries head into their spring maintenance routine,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Even though winter weather has kept demand a bit lower, tighter supplies are still nudging prices higher, and while we don’t know when they’ll ease, they’re still well below where they were at this time last year.”

Cobb County gasoline price average

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2,74, about two cents more that the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Nationally: Small Increase, Big Difference from Last Year

The national average for regular gas edged up to $2.92 this week, a modest increase that still sits well below last year’s $3.16. Prices continue to face upward pressure as crude oil costs climb and refineries begin seasonal maintenance, tightening supplies.

Electric:

Electric vehicle drivers saw no change in charging costs this past week, with the national average holding steady at 38 cents per kilowatt-hour. To plan ahead, drivers can check charging prices along their route using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”