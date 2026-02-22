Cobb District Attorney’s Office to present Lunch & Learn for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

Poster for the event described in detail in the article

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 22, 2026

The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office distributed the following announcement:

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and the District Attorney’s Office is presenting a free Lunch & Learn: Love Should Never Hurt

Noon, Sat., Feb. 28, 2026

RedBud Blossom Family Justice Center, 277 Fairground St. SE, Marietta  

Free session will focus on recognizing the warning signs of unhealthy relationships, strengthening healthy relationship skills, and learning where to turn for support.

Hear from two dynamic speakers who are survivors.

Speakers: Bishop Donna L. Hubbard, Christian Counselor & Survivor Leader; and Natalie Purdie, Victim Advocate, Author & Survivor. Lunch provided. Adult supervision required for minors.

RSVP https://bit.ly/4a85iE9

