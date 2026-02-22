Mableton City Council Work Session, Regular Meeting Agendas

The Mableton City Council will hold a work session and a regular meeting on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy. The work session begins at 5:15 p.m., followed by the regular council meeting at 6:30 p.m.

We’ve included the agenda below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.

City Council Work Session Agenda

Mayor and Council

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, Mayor Pro Tem / District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Michael McNeely, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Cassandra Brown, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

Agenda

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Items and Discussion Verkada Security System Installation and Licensing Agreement with Knine All Systems, Inc. for Mableton Municipal Court – $133,609.87

Background and Recommendation – IT Director Frantz Francois Pre Regular Meeting Agenda Review Announcements Executive Session (if needed) Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)(A)) Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)) Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(2)) Miscellaneous Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(4) & (5)) Adjournment

Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The Clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Administrative Offices, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton, Georgia 30126 during regular office hours.

City Council Regular Meeting Agenda

Agenda

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Approval of Agenda Public Hearings REZ2025-011 – Tax Parcel 18042100010 / 18042000090 (Oak Ridge Commerce Way) – Request to rezone a 29.15-acre parcel from MHP to LI for a 300,000 square foot warehouse/distribution center.

Planning Commission Recommends Approval – Director Michael Hughes Open Public Hearing Applicant and Speakers in Favor – 10 Minutes Opposition – 10 Minutes Close Public Hearing Council Questions and Discussion REZ-2025-006 – Tax Parcel 18020100030 (Old Alabama Rd) and Tax Parcel 18025800020 (Cardell Rd) – Request to rezone 22 acres from R-20/OSC to RA-6 for development of 94 single-family detached homes.

Planning Commission Recommends Deferral – Director Michael Hughes Presentations / Acknowledgements / Proclamations FY 2026 2nd Quarter Financial Review – Finance Director Karen Ellis Appointments Appointment to the Planning Commission Public Comments 2 minutes per speaker – no more than 30 minutes total Public comment card must be submitted to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting Consent Agenda Ratification of Council member approved landscaping plan – 6470 Mableton Pkwy, PIN 18029700400 Approval of recommendation for appointment of Gerald Geeter to the Planning Commission Approval of recommendation of reappointment of Clyde Ward to the License Review Board Approval of February 9, 2026 Work Session Minutes Approval of February 11, 2026 Regular Council Meeting Minutes Authorization for the Mayor to negotiate and execute in substantial form a Verkada Security System Installation and Licensing Agreement with Knine All Systems, Inc. for Mableton Municipal Court – $133,609.87 Unfinished Business REZ2025-009 – Tax Parcel 18039000110 (6671 Mableton Parkway) – Request to rezone a 2.33-acre parcel from R-20 to NRC for commercial development.

Director Michael Hughes Council Questions and Discussion Second Read – An Ordinance Updating Chapter 1, Article 1, General Provisions, of the City Code of Ordinances, Authorizing Interim Appointments to Boards, Commissions and Authorities; and for Other Purposes – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby New Business Resolution Establishing the Excise Tax Rate for Alcohol Wholesalers and Dealers – Deputy Community Development Director Tina Garver Amendment of Lease Agreement between Vishal Hawthorne and City of Mableton for Suite 20, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hawthorne Plaza – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Other Business / Discussion City Manager’s Announcements / Comments City Attorney / City Clerk / Staff Announcements / Comments Mayor and Council Announcements / Comments Executive Session (if needed) Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)(A)) Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)) Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(2)) Miscellaneous Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(4) & (5)) Adjournment

