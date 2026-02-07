Feb 11 Mableton City Council agenda includes SPLOST list, CDBG agreement

The agenda for the February 11, 2026 Mableton City Council regular meeting includes consideration of the Proposed 2028 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) Project List.

The council will also take up the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Joint Agreement.

Learn more about the CDBG program in the section of this article below the council agenda.

According to the HUD website:

A joint agreement between an entitlement grantee and an urban county permits the urban county to administer an entitlement grantee’s CDBG program in addition to its own. A cooperation agreement allows an urban county to carry out eligible activities in participating units of general local government (UGLGs) where it cannot undertake essential community development and housing assistance activities. Therefore, UGLGs cannot have joint agreements with urban counties. Only an entitlement grantee may have a joint agreement with an urban county.

We’ve included the agenda below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.

City of Mableton City Council Regular Meeting Agenda

City: City of Mableton, Georgia

Date & Time: February 11, 2026 at 6:30 PM

Location:

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy

Austell, GA 30168

Mayor and Council

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Michael McNeely, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem / District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Cassandra Brown, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

Agenda

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Approval of Agenda Public Hearings REZ2025-009 – Tax Parcel 18039000110 (6671 Mableton Parkway) – Request to rezone a 2.33-acre parcel from R-20 to NRC for a commercial development – Director Michael Hughes. Staff recommends deferral of this item to the February 25, 2026 Public Hearing. Presentations / Acknowledgements / Proclamations Proclamation Recognizing Arbor Day in Mableton 2026 – Mayor Michael Owens Appointments Appointment of Parks Director Public Comments – 2 minutes per speaker; no more than 30 minutes total. Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting. Consent Agenda Ratification of Council member approved elevations – 601 Riverside Pkwy – PIN 18087200010 Approval of January 28, 2026 Work Session Minutes Approval of January 28, 2026 Regular Meeting Minutes Consideration and Approval of Concept Design and Project Management Agreement (Mablestone Municipal Buildings Concept Design) Unfinished Business New Business Approval of a Recycling and Waste Diversion Grant Agreement Between the City of Mableton and the Environmental Protection Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources – Sustainability, Waste, and Beautification Director Emily Ryan First Read – An Ordinance Updating Chapter 1, Article 1, General Provisions, of the City Code of Ordinances, Authorizing Interim Appointments to Boards, Commissions and Authorities; and for Other Purposes – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Proposed 2028 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) Project List – Community Development Director Michael Hughes Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Joint Agreement Year 2026 – Community Development Director Michael Hughes Resolution of Intent and Application to the National Flood Insurance Program – Community Development Deputy Director Tina Garver Resolution of Support for Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) Application – Catalytic Study – Community Development Director Michael Hughes Second Read – Amending an Ordinance Updating Chapter 8, Buildings and Construction of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances and Other Lawful Purposes – Jerry Silver, Code Enforcement Director Resolution Updating the City of Mableton’s Classification and Pay Plan and for Other Lawful Purposes – Human Resources Director Jeanne Pope Second Read – An Ordinance Amending Fiscal Year 2025–2026 Budget of the City of Mableton and for Other Lawful Purposes – Finance Director Karen Ellis Consideration of Authorizing and Requesting the Local Legislative Delegation to Introduce Legislation for the Municipal Court of the City of Mableton to Assess a Technology Fee – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Other Business / Discussion City Manager’s Announcements / Comments City Attorney / City Clerk / Staff Announcements / Comments Mayor and Council Announcements / Comments Executive Session (if needed) for Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)(A)), Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)), Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(2)), and Miscellaneous Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(4) & (5)) Adjournment

Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The Clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Administrative Offices, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway.

About the Community Development Block Grant program

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development administers the Community Development Block grant program.

The HUD website describes the program as follows:

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons. The program is authorized under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, Public Law 93-383, as amended 42 U.S.C. 5301 et seq. The program was designed to reinforce several important values and principles of community development: