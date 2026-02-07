What Happened in Cobb County This Week? Take the Quiz and Find Out

The Cobb County Courier has a quiz we run from Monday to Thursday in our email newsletter.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturday the quiz will highlight news stories from the county over the past week. This quiz is for the week ending Friday, February 6, 2026.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

Have fun!

1. BOC Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and commissioners Allen and Sheffield sent a joint letter to Cobb's federal delegation. What did the letter involve? Transportation funding ICE activities in the county Community Development Block Grants Education funding 2. The City of Marietta announced a rate increase for a utility. What was that utility? Water Natural gas Electricity Solid waste disposal 3. A couple was charged with felony child abuse after the death of their 5-year-old child. Where did the incident take place? Smyrna Mableton Marietta Kennesaw 4. Alice Giddens was appointed director of a Cobb County department or agency. What was that department or agency? Cobb County Water System Cobb DOT Cobb County Economic Development Cobb County Community Development 5. Last week an elected official representing Cobb County announced they would not seek reelection. Who was that official? Ed Setzler Lisa Cupid Lucy McBath Barry Loudermilk Loading... Loading...



