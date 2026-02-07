December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Pope High attendance zone

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Pope High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in December 2025: $1,696,000 for 2993 BYRONS GREEN CT (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025: $386,250 for 3319 HUNTERS LODGE RD (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 3503 LIBERTY RIDGE TRL 12/1/2025 $575,000.00 1723 4780 WATERHAVEN BND 12/1/2025 $1,040,000.00 4156 2410 KINGSLEY DR 12/2/2025 $1,100,000.00 3166 2821 INTERLAKEN DR 12/2/2025 $729,900.00 2198 2872 SUFFOLK CT 12/3/2025 $570,000.00 1979 4586 HUNTING HOUND LN 12/3/2025 $560,000.00 2620 2249 SMOKE STONE CIR 12/3/2025 $825,000.00 2797 16 ALICIA CT 12/4/2025 $535,000.00 1803 2993 BYRONS GREEN CT 12/5/2025 $1,696,000.00 5063 4226 VIENNA WAY 12/5/2025 $600,000.00 2747 2237 CHADDS CREEK DR 12/5/2025 $850,000.00 2839 2853 WENDWOOD DR 12/8/2025 $449,900.00 1542 3148 CHERBOURG CT 12/9/2025 $719,000.00 2866 1900 HOLLY SPRINGS RD 12/12/2025 $429,900.00 1752 1942 HUNTERS BEND CT 12/12/2025 $710,000.00 3202 4618 SHALLOWFORD RD 12/12/2025 $587,500.00 2418 2743 CHIMNEY SPRINGS DR 12/15/2025 $1,225,000.00 4298 2726 WHITEHURST DR 12/16/2025 $565,000.00 2088 3319 HUNTERS LODGE RD 12/18/2025 $386,250.00 1569 2864 ST ANDREWS WAY 12/22/2025 $530,000.00 2755

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.