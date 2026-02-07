December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Pope High attendance zone

Photo of the home in the Pope High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in December 2025

These prices for December 2025  home sales in the Pope High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in December 2025:  $1,696,000 for 2993 BYRONS GREEN CT (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025: $386,250 for 3319 HUNTERS LODGE RD (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
3503 LIBERTY RIDGE TRL12/1/2025$575,000.001723
4780 WATERHAVEN BND12/1/2025$1,040,000.004156
2410 KINGSLEY DR12/2/2025$1,100,000.003166
2821 INTERLAKEN DR12/2/2025$729,900.002198
2872 SUFFOLK CT12/3/2025$570,000.001979
4586 HUNTING HOUND LN12/3/2025$560,000.002620
2249 SMOKE STONE CIR12/3/2025$825,000.002797
16 ALICIA CT12/4/2025$535,000.001803
2993 BYRONS GREEN CT12/5/2025$1,696,000.005063
4226 VIENNA WAY12/5/2025$600,000.002747
2237 CHADDS CREEK DR12/5/2025$850,000.002839
2853 WENDWOOD DR12/8/2025$449,900.001542
3148 CHERBOURG CT12/9/2025$719,000.002866
1900 HOLLY SPRINGS RD12/12/2025$429,900.001752
1942 HUNTERS BEND CT12/12/2025$710,000.003202
4618 SHALLOWFORD RD12/12/2025$587,500.002418
2743 CHIMNEY SPRINGS DR12/15/2025$1,225,000.004298
2726 WHITEHURST DR12/16/2025$565,000.002088
3319 HUNTERS LODGE RD12/18/2025$386,250.001569
2864 ST ANDREWS WAY12/22/2025$530,000.002755

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

