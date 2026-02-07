Dangerous fire conditions expected in north and central Georgia this afternoon

Dangerous fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon into the evening across parts of north and central Georgia, as low relative humidity, gusty northwest winds, and dry fuels combine to significantly increase the risk of wildfires.

The National Weather Services issued a Special Weather Statement for Saturday, February 7.

Why does low relative humidity increase the danger of fire?

The National Park Service published the following explanation of why low relative humidity increases the danger of fires:

“Relative humidity is important because dead forest fuels and the air are always exchanging moisture. Low humidity takes moisture from the fuels, and fuels in turn, take moisture from the air when the humidity is high.

“Light fuels, such as grass and pine needles, gain and lose moisture quickly with changes in relative humidity. When the RH drops, fire behavior increases because these fine fuels become drier.

“Heavy fuels, on the other hand, respond to humidity changes more slowly. To see significant changes in heavy fuel moisture, there must be significant moisture, usually from more than a single storm.”

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING



FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE



HUMIDITIES… Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4



or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be



Northwest at 10 to 15 MPH with gusts as high as 25 MPH. Isolated



gusts and stronger winds are possible across the higher elevations



of NE Georgia, where a Wind Advisory is in effect for this



afternoon. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities



whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use



extreme caution.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

