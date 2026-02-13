Finding love at first swipe: Kennesaw State research shows how to win at dating apps

Photo above: Minhao Dia

[This article by Christin Senior with photo by Katherine Seghers first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

Nearly half of all couples, married or in a committed romantic relationship, met their partner on a dating app. Yet as these platforms steadily become the new Cupid’s bow, many users struggle with choosing the perfect photo to win hearts.

According to new research from Kennesaw State University, profile photos play a far bigger role in online dating success than most people realize.

In a study published in Frontiers in Communication, Minhao Dai, associate professor in the School of Communication and Media at the Norman J. Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences, examined how photo quality, visual richness, and photo “beautification” can lead to success on dating apps, in particular Tinder. The findings show that higher-quality, visually rich photos lead to more positive impressions and stronger interest in dating.

“Your picture is pretty much 75 percent of everything,” Dai said. “You only have about 15 seconds to make an impression with five or so photos before someone swipes right or left, and your visuals speak for you before you can even get a chance to speak.”

This idea, Dai explains, is rooted in a communication theory known as the hyperpersonal model, which explains why impressions formed online can feel especially strong and sometimes misleading. When visuals are the primary cue for dating app users, the impact is amplified.

“In online dating, you have a very lean media environment,” Dai said. “There are no distractions, no opportunities to show your personality. The focus is on whatever you provide in the visual framing.”

For the study, Dai created several Tinder profiles for men and women reflecting different levels of media richness (quantity of photos), visual blurriness, and visual enhancement, such as applying a filter. Study participants then rated the profiles.

One of the study’s most striking findings was how differently men’s and women’s profiles were evaluated. While beautified or filtered photos significantly improved how women’s profiles were perceived, they made little difference for men.

“There seems to be an expectation for women to look polished and attractive,” Dai said. “For men, that expectation doesn’t really apply.”

Based on the findings, Dai’s advice is straightforward: avoid blurry photos, use multiple, clear images, and take visuals seriously.

“This not only applies to dating profiles but also to platforms like LinkedIn as well. Don’t think of your photo as just a picture,” Dai said. “It represents you.”

The project’s coauthor, University of Maryland doctoral student Shilin Xia said the study is important because it shows how visual features like media richness and image enhancement can shape how people form impressions, build trust, and make romantic choices.

“As more relationships begin online, understanding how these design elements influence attraction helps us make sense of modern intimacy, shifting gender norms, and the psychology behind online dating,” Xia said.

In another study awaiting publication, Dai went a step further to examine the composition of the profile photos.

“I asked my graduate students, and we came up with eight categories of photos that are most commonly seen on Tinder,” Dai said. “These included travel photos, photos with a pet, a mirror selfie, swimwear, a formal occasion like a wedding, and a partying photo.”

The study found that women viewing male profiles preferred images that they believed indicated personality traits such as kindness and reliability. Photos featuring dogs or travel, for example, consistently performed well for men. However, responses to women’s photos focused heavily on physical appearance, which Dai says highlights how deeply gendered expectations shape online dating behavior.

“For the men’s profiles, it’s less about looking perfect and more about signaling who you are,” Dai said. “People used words like ‘kind,’ ‘trustworthy,’ and ‘reliable’ over and over again.”

Dai emphasizes that his research is deeply student-driven and shaped by insights from KSU undergraduate and graduate students who helped him to identify common dating profile trends and behaviors.

“This project really showcases our students’ curiosity and ability to do meaningful research,” he said. “They brought the ideas, and I helped guide the science.”