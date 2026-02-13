Video of public comments at the Feb 12 Cobb school board meetings

By Larry Felton Johnson

Since the Cobb County Board of Education decided to remove public comments from its livestream of both work sessions and regular meetings, I’ve been attending the meetings and recording the meetings. At first I livestreamed, but the audio quality of the livestreams were poor, often to the point of illegibility.

So I decided that until the Courier can choose and purchase upgraded equipment suitable for livestreaming, I’ll just do a direct recording, edit it and post it the next day.



At yesterday’s meetings two topics predominated among commenters: disciplinary threats against students who participated in the high school walkouts over ICE activities, and a proposed charter school in South Cobb.



