Georgia Drivers See No Change at the Pump Despite National Increase

Georgia gasoline prices remained the same over the past week, despite a modest rise in national gas prices.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia remained at an average cost of $2.66 per gallon for regular unleaded.

EV charging rates at DC fast-charging stations remained steady at 38 cents per kilowatt hour (where feasible home charging is much less expensive, and in Georgia as low as 3 cents per kilowatt hour during off-peak hours).

“Georgians are getting a slight break at the pump as prices ease,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Softer demand and steady oil prices are helping push the state average down, giving drivers a bit more breathing room this week.”

Cobb County gasoline price average

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded inCobb County is $2.66, the same as the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Nationally: February Opens with Slight Gas Price Increase

February begins with a modest uptick in gas prices. The national average for a gallon of regular has inched up to $2.89, a slight increase from last week. Demand has dipped as recent winter storms kept many drivers off the roads, but this is still the time of year when prices typically begin to climb as spring approaches. Even with the recent uptick, today’s average remains well below the $3.13 recorded at this time last year.

Electric:

Electric vehicle drivers saw no change in charging costs this past week, with the national average holding steady at 38 cents per kilowatt-hour. To plan ahead, drivers can check charging prices along their route using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”