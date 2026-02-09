December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Walton High attendance zone

These prices for # home sales in the Walton High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in December 2025 $2,949,769 for 4230 FAIRGREEN DR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025 $173,000 for 1406 RIVERVIEW DR (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 2212 HERITAGE TRACE VW 12/1/2025 $496,000.00 1554 688 SERRAMONTE DR 12/2/2025 $215,000.00 1402 653 PARKCREST PL 12/3/2025 $490,000.00 2488 2707 BRIDGEGATE CV 12/3/2025 $400,000.00 2276 4230 FAIRGREEN DR 12/4/2025 $2,949,769.00 6488 303 ROLLING ROCK RD 12/4/2025 $2,300,000.00 6247 1129 TOPAZ WAY 12/4/2025 $1,975,000.00 5196 3825 CREEKVIEW DR NE 12/5/2025 $875,000.00 2512 2255 RUSHMORE DR 12/5/2025 $865,000.00 2712 1246 STONECROFT WAY 12/8/2025 $1,700,550.00 5355 3542 CLUBLAND DR 12/8/2025 $1,375,000.00 5398 4831 EMMITT PT NE 12/8/2025 $850,000.00 2808 4916 KENTWOOD DR 12/10/2025 $1,035,000.00 3612 1406 RIVERVIEW DR 12/12/2025 $173,000.00 804 2924 ASHEBROOKE DR 12/12/2025 $924,000.00 3771 4201 FAIRGREEN TER 12/15/2025 $725,000.00 2051 3661 CLUBWOOD TRL 12/18/2025 $2,625,000.00 7329 909 OTTER WAY 12/18/2025 $645,000.00 3366 4584 OAKSIDE PT 12/18/2025 $1,335,000.00 5232 4960 MEADOW LN NE 12/18/2025 $325,000.00 1800 4513 CHATTAHOOCHEE WAY 12/19/2025 $1,145,000.00 4005 4958 MEADOW LN NE 12/19/2025 $284,000.00 1560 5197 FOREST BROOK PKWY 12/19/2025 $699,000.00 2262 5140 TIMBER RIDGE RD 12/19/2025 $2,450,000.00 5235 1731 E BANK DR 12/22/2025 $490,000.00 2672 5000 LAKELAND DR 12/22/2025 $900,000.00 3021 608 SERRAMONTE DR 12/22/2025 $357,000.00 1780 1961 FIELDS POND DR 12/22/2025 $886,500.00 3128 1101 RIVERVIEW DR 12/29/2025 $330,000.00 1511 33 OLD STONEMILL RD 12/29/2025 $1,050,000.00 2927 4513 OAKSIDE PT 12/29/2025 $1,546,500.00 5243 4040 SUMMIT DR NE 12/29/2025 $637,000.00 1857 1281 RIVERSOUND DR 12/30/2025 $1,110,000.00 3453 4121 FAWN CT 12/30/2025 $625,000.00 2846

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.