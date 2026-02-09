December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Walton High attendance zone

These prices for # home sales in the Walton High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website
Highest sale price in December 2025 $2,949,769 for 4230 FAIRGREEN DR (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in December 2025 $173,000 for 1406 RIVERVIEW DR (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|2212 HERITAGE TRACE VW
|12/1/2025
|$496,000.00
|1554
|688 SERRAMONTE DR
|12/2/2025
|$215,000.00
|1402
|653 PARKCREST PL
|12/3/2025
|$490,000.00
|2488
|2707 BRIDGEGATE CV
|12/3/2025
|$400,000.00
|2276
|4230 FAIRGREEN DR
|12/4/2025
|$2,949,769.00
|6488
|303 ROLLING ROCK RD
|12/4/2025
|$2,300,000.00
|6247
|1129 TOPAZ WAY
|12/4/2025
|$1,975,000.00
|5196
|3825 CREEKVIEW DR NE
|12/5/2025
|$875,000.00
|2512
|2255 RUSHMORE DR
|12/5/2025
|$865,000.00
|2712
|1246 STONECROFT WAY
|12/8/2025
|$1,700,550.00
|5355
|3542 CLUBLAND DR
|12/8/2025
|$1,375,000.00
|5398
|4831 EMMITT PT NE
|12/8/2025
|$850,000.00
|2808
|4916 KENTWOOD DR
|12/10/2025
|$1,035,000.00
|3612
|1406 RIVERVIEW DR
|12/12/2025
|$173,000.00
|804
|2924 ASHEBROOKE DR
|12/12/2025
|$924,000.00
|3771
|4201 FAIRGREEN TER
|12/15/2025
|$725,000.00
|2051
|3661 CLUBWOOD TRL
|12/18/2025
|$2,625,000.00
|7329
|909 OTTER WAY
|12/18/2025
|$645,000.00
|3366
|4584 OAKSIDE PT
|12/18/2025
|$1,335,000.00
|5232
|4960 MEADOW LN NE
|12/18/2025
|$325,000.00
|1800
|4513 CHATTAHOOCHEE WAY
|12/19/2025
|$1,145,000.00
|4005
|4958 MEADOW LN NE
|12/19/2025
|$284,000.00
|1560
|5197 FOREST BROOK PKWY
|12/19/2025
|$699,000.00
|2262
|5140 TIMBER RIDGE RD
|12/19/2025
|$2,450,000.00
|5235
|1731 E BANK DR
|12/22/2025
|$490,000.00
|2672
|5000 LAKELAND DR
|12/22/2025
|$900,000.00
|3021
|608 SERRAMONTE DR
|12/22/2025
|$357,000.00
|1780
|1961 FIELDS POND DR
|12/22/2025
|$886,500.00
|3128
|1101 RIVERVIEW DR
|12/29/2025
|$330,000.00
|1511
|33 OLD STONEMILL RD
|12/29/2025
|$1,050,000.00
|2927
|4513 OAKSIDE PT
|12/29/2025
|$1,546,500.00
|5243
|4040 SUMMIT DR NE
|12/29/2025
|$637,000.00
|1857
|1281 RIVERSOUND DR
|12/30/2025
|$1,110,000.00
|3453
|4121 FAWN CT
|12/30/2025
|$625,000.00
|2846
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
