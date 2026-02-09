December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Walton High attendance zone

TOPICS:
Photo of the home in the Walton High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in December 2025

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 9, 2026

These prices for # home sales in the Walton High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in December 2025  $2,949,769 for 4230 FAIRGREEN DR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025 $173,000 for 1406 RIVERVIEW DR (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
2212 HERITAGE TRACE VW12/1/2025$496,000.001554
688 SERRAMONTE DR12/2/2025$215,000.001402
653 PARKCREST PL12/3/2025$490,000.002488
2707 BRIDGEGATE CV12/3/2025$400,000.002276
4230 FAIRGREEN DR12/4/2025$2,949,769.006488
303 ROLLING ROCK RD12/4/2025$2,300,000.006247
1129 TOPAZ WAY12/4/2025$1,975,000.005196
3825 CREEKVIEW DR NE12/5/2025$875,000.002512
2255 RUSHMORE DR12/5/2025$865,000.002712
1246 STONECROFT WAY12/8/2025$1,700,550.005355
3542 CLUBLAND DR12/8/2025$1,375,000.005398
4831 EMMITT PT NE12/8/2025$850,000.002808
4916 KENTWOOD DR12/10/2025$1,035,000.003612
1406 RIVERVIEW DR12/12/2025$173,000.00804
2924 ASHEBROOKE DR12/12/2025$924,000.003771
4201 FAIRGREEN TER12/15/2025$725,000.002051
3661 CLUBWOOD TRL12/18/2025$2,625,000.007329
909 OTTER WAY12/18/2025$645,000.003366
4584 OAKSIDE PT12/18/2025$1,335,000.005232
4960 MEADOW LN NE12/18/2025$325,000.001800
4513 CHATTAHOOCHEE WAY12/19/2025$1,145,000.004005
4958 MEADOW LN NE12/19/2025$284,000.001560
5197 FOREST BROOK PKWY12/19/2025$699,000.002262
5140 TIMBER RIDGE RD12/19/2025$2,450,000.005235
1731 E BANK DR12/22/2025$490,000.002672
5000 LAKELAND DR12/22/2025$900,000.003021
608 SERRAMONTE DR12/22/2025$357,000.001780
1961 FIELDS POND DR12/22/2025$886,500.003128
1101 RIVERVIEW DR12/29/2025$330,000.001511
33 OLD STONEMILL RD12/29/2025$1,050,000.002927
4513 OAKSIDE PT12/29/2025$1,546,500.005243
4040 SUMMIT DR NE12/29/2025$637,000.001857
1281 RIVERSOUND DR12/30/2025$1,110,000.003453
4121 FAWN CT12/30/2025$625,000.002846

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

Be the first to comment on "December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Walton High attendance zone"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.