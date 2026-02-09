December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Sprayberry High attendance zone

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Sprayberry High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in December 2025: $815,000 for 2065 MOZELLE DR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025: $260,000 for 3060 SANDY PLAINS RD (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 3601 CANTON RD SUITE/UNIT 82/8 12/1/2025 $475,000.00 2425 1915 REDFIELD RD 12/2/2025 $697,000.00 2625 2391 BLACK OAK DR 12/3/2025 $420,000.00 1820 2427 CAMATA PL 12/3/2025 $495,000.00 2237 3287 ALLEGHENY DR 12/3/2025 $600,000.00 2380 3321 CHASTAIN LANDINGS CT 12/4/2025 $377,000.00 2158 3796 HICKORY RIDGE CT NE 12/4/2025 $385,000.00 1957 3210 EBENEZER RD 12/4/2025 $349,025.00 1476 144 VINTAGE CLUB CIR UNIT 26 12/5/2025 $400,000.00 1661 2129 ARBOR OAKS DR BLDG 8 12/5/2025 $555,000.00 2007 196 BLUFFINGTON WAY 12/5/2025 $397,000.00 0 411 HERITAGE PARK TRCE UNIT 2 12/5/2025 $300,000.00 1360 2747 HARPER WOODS DR 12/5/2025 $435,000.00 2394 1189 AZALEA CIR 12/8/2025 $334,900.00 1050 2290 JOMARC WAY 12/8/2025 $311,650.00 1615 2301 PIEDMONT FOREST DR 12/8/2025 $499,900.00 2342 1445 WOODHILL DR 12/9/2025 $365,000.00 1613 1943 REDFIELD RD 12/9/2025 $600,000.00 2001 1997 ADDISON RD 12/9/2025 $675,000.00 2375 180 BLUFFINGTON WAY 12/10/2025 $409,000.00 0 1954 SHILOH VALLEY TRL 12/10/2025 $312,000.00 2544 799 WEYBOURNE CT 12/10/2025 $370,000.00 1952 3920 BELLAIR DR 12/10/2025 $741,013.00 2535 1205 NOTTOWAY TRL 12/11/2025 $523,000.00 2832 948 OLD FARM WALK 12/12/2025 $380,000.00 1614 569 CHICAPOO DR 12/12/2025 $285,000.00 1367 200 BLUFFINGTON WAY 12/12/2025 $397,000.00 0 2511 WATERSTONE WAY 12/12/2025 $445,000.00 1558 921 CHESTERFIELD DR NE 12/15/2025 $350,000.00 1946 2729 STILLWATER LAKE LN 12/15/2025 $629,000.00 3200 2065 MOZELLE DR 12/15/2025 $815,000.00 3322 3006 ALBERTA DR 12/15/2025 $375,000.00 1544 3935 BELLAIR DR 12/15/2025 $383,550.00 1663 3962 FAIRINGTON DR 12/16/2025 $410,000.00 1644 184 BLUFFINGTON WAY 12/16/2025 $379,900.00 0 3060 SANDY PLAINS RD 12/16/2025 $260,000.00 1334 2289 GLENRIDGE DR 12/17/2025 $518,000.00 2120 613 SILVERWOOD CT 12/17/2025 $389,000.00 1569 3776 WESTCHASE DR 12/17/2025 $372,000.00 2049 922 RED APPLE DR 12/18/2025 $432,500.00 2443 2116 MORGAN RD 12/19/2025 $749,900.00 2744 589 WHISPERWILL DR 12/19/2025 $350,000.00 1308 1712 MCCOOK CT 12/19/2025 $456,900.00 2768 3416 CHASTAIN GLEN LN 12/22/2025 $455,000.00 1872 3288 CRAWFORD CIR 12/29/2025 $375,000.00 3005 183 KATHRYN LN 12/30/2025 $431,000.00 1373 2411 HIDDEN HILLS DR 12/30/2025 $425,000.00 1887 2002 MCCOOK DR 12/30/2025 $530,000.00 2788

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.