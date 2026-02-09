December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Sprayberry High attendance zone

TOPICS:
Photo of the home in the Sprayberry High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in December 2025

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 9, 2026

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Sprayberry High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in December 2025: $815,000 for 2065 MOZELLE DR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025: $260,000 for 3060 SANDY PLAINS RD (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
3601 CANTON RD SUITE/UNIT 82/812/1/2025$475,000.002425
1915 REDFIELD RD12/2/2025$697,000.002625
2391 BLACK OAK DR12/3/2025$420,000.001820
2427 CAMATA PL12/3/2025$495,000.002237
3287 ALLEGHENY DR12/3/2025$600,000.002380
3321 CHASTAIN LANDINGS CT12/4/2025$377,000.002158
3796 HICKORY RIDGE CT NE12/4/2025$385,000.001957
3210 EBENEZER RD12/4/2025$349,025.001476
144 VINTAGE CLUB CIR UNIT 2612/5/2025$400,000.001661
2129 ARBOR OAKS DR BLDG 812/5/2025$555,000.002007
196 BLUFFINGTON WAY12/5/2025$397,000.000
411 HERITAGE PARK TRCE UNIT 212/5/2025$300,000.001360
2747 HARPER WOODS DR12/5/2025$435,000.002394
1189 AZALEA CIR12/8/2025$334,900.001050
2290 JOMARC WAY12/8/2025$311,650.001615
2301 PIEDMONT FOREST DR12/8/2025$499,900.002342
1445 WOODHILL DR12/9/2025$365,000.001613
1943 REDFIELD RD12/9/2025$600,000.002001
1997 ADDISON RD12/9/2025$675,000.002375
180 BLUFFINGTON WAY12/10/2025$409,000.000
1954 SHILOH VALLEY TRL12/10/2025$312,000.002544
799 WEYBOURNE CT12/10/2025$370,000.001952
3920 BELLAIR DR12/10/2025$741,013.002535
1205 NOTTOWAY TRL12/11/2025$523,000.002832
948 OLD FARM WALK12/12/2025$380,000.001614
569 CHICAPOO DR12/12/2025$285,000.001367
200 BLUFFINGTON WAY12/12/2025$397,000.000
2511 WATERSTONE WAY12/12/2025$445,000.001558
921 CHESTERFIELD DR NE12/15/2025$350,000.001946
2729 STILLWATER LAKE LN12/15/2025$629,000.003200
2065 MOZELLE DR12/15/2025$815,000.003322
3006 ALBERTA DR12/15/2025$375,000.001544
3935 BELLAIR DR12/15/2025$383,550.001663
3962 FAIRINGTON DR12/16/2025$410,000.001644
184 BLUFFINGTON WAY12/16/2025$379,900.000
3060 SANDY PLAINS RD12/16/2025$260,000.001334
2289 GLENRIDGE DR12/17/2025$518,000.002120
613 SILVERWOOD CT12/17/2025$389,000.001569
3776 WESTCHASE DR12/17/2025$372,000.002049
922 RED APPLE DR12/18/2025$432,500.002443
2116 MORGAN RD12/19/2025$749,900.002744
589 WHISPERWILL DR12/19/2025$350,000.001308
1712 MCCOOK CT12/19/2025$456,900.002768
3416 CHASTAIN GLEN LN12/22/2025$455,000.001872
3288 CRAWFORD CIR12/29/2025$375,000.003005
183 KATHRYN LN12/30/2025$431,000.001373
2411 HIDDEN HILLS DR12/30/2025$425,000.001887
2002 MCCOOK DR12/30/2025$530,000.002788

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

Be the first to comment on "December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Sprayberry High attendance zone"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.