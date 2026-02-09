December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Sprayberry High attendance zone

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Sprayberry High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
Highest sale price in December 2025: $815,000 for 2065 MOZELLE DR (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in December 2025: $260,000 for 3060 SANDY PLAINS RD (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|3601 CANTON RD SUITE/UNIT 82/8
|12/1/2025
|$475,000.00
|2425
|1915 REDFIELD RD
|12/2/2025
|$697,000.00
|2625
|2391 BLACK OAK DR
|12/3/2025
|$420,000.00
|1820
|2427 CAMATA PL
|12/3/2025
|$495,000.00
|2237
|3287 ALLEGHENY DR
|12/3/2025
|$600,000.00
|2380
|3321 CHASTAIN LANDINGS CT
|12/4/2025
|$377,000.00
|2158
|3796 HICKORY RIDGE CT NE
|12/4/2025
|$385,000.00
|1957
|3210 EBENEZER RD
|12/4/2025
|$349,025.00
|1476
|144 VINTAGE CLUB CIR UNIT 26
|12/5/2025
|$400,000.00
|1661
|2129 ARBOR OAKS DR BLDG 8
|12/5/2025
|$555,000.00
|2007
|196 BLUFFINGTON WAY
|12/5/2025
|$397,000.00
|0
|411 HERITAGE PARK TRCE UNIT 2
|12/5/2025
|$300,000.00
|1360
|2747 HARPER WOODS DR
|12/5/2025
|$435,000.00
|2394
|1189 AZALEA CIR
|12/8/2025
|$334,900.00
|1050
|2290 JOMARC WAY
|12/8/2025
|$311,650.00
|1615
|2301 PIEDMONT FOREST DR
|12/8/2025
|$499,900.00
|2342
|1445 WOODHILL DR
|12/9/2025
|$365,000.00
|1613
|1943 REDFIELD RD
|12/9/2025
|$600,000.00
|2001
|1997 ADDISON RD
|12/9/2025
|$675,000.00
|2375
|180 BLUFFINGTON WAY
|12/10/2025
|$409,000.00
|0
|1954 SHILOH VALLEY TRL
|12/10/2025
|$312,000.00
|2544
|799 WEYBOURNE CT
|12/10/2025
|$370,000.00
|1952
|3920 BELLAIR DR
|12/10/2025
|$741,013.00
|2535
|1205 NOTTOWAY TRL
|12/11/2025
|$523,000.00
|2832
|948 OLD FARM WALK
|12/12/2025
|$380,000.00
|1614
|569 CHICAPOO DR
|12/12/2025
|$285,000.00
|1367
|200 BLUFFINGTON WAY
|12/12/2025
|$397,000.00
|0
|2511 WATERSTONE WAY
|12/12/2025
|$445,000.00
|1558
|921 CHESTERFIELD DR NE
|12/15/2025
|$350,000.00
|1946
|2729 STILLWATER LAKE LN
|12/15/2025
|$629,000.00
|3200
|2065 MOZELLE DR
|12/15/2025
|$815,000.00
|3322
|3006 ALBERTA DR
|12/15/2025
|$375,000.00
|1544
|3935 BELLAIR DR
|12/15/2025
|$383,550.00
|1663
|3962 FAIRINGTON DR
|12/16/2025
|$410,000.00
|1644
|184 BLUFFINGTON WAY
|12/16/2025
|$379,900.00
|0
|3060 SANDY PLAINS RD
|12/16/2025
|$260,000.00
|1334
|2289 GLENRIDGE DR
|12/17/2025
|$518,000.00
|2120
|613 SILVERWOOD CT
|12/17/2025
|$389,000.00
|1569
|3776 WESTCHASE DR
|12/17/2025
|$372,000.00
|2049
|922 RED APPLE DR
|12/18/2025
|$432,500.00
|2443
|2116 MORGAN RD
|12/19/2025
|$749,900.00
|2744
|589 WHISPERWILL DR
|12/19/2025
|$350,000.00
|1308
|1712 MCCOOK CT
|12/19/2025
|$456,900.00
|2768
|3416 CHASTAIN GLEN LN
|12/22/2025
|$455,000.00
|1872
|3288 CRAWFORD CIR
|12/29/2025
|$375,000.00
|3005
|183 KATHRYN LN
|12/30/2025
|$431,000.00
|1373
|2411 HIDDEN HILLS DR
|12/30/2025
|$425,000.00
|1887
|2002 MCCOOK DR
|12/30/2025
|$530,000.00
|2788
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
