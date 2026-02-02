Marietta Shamrock Shuffle 5K to Celebrate 10th Anniversary with Festive Community Run

According to an announcement on the City of Marietta website, the Marietta Police Athletic League (PAL) is gearing up for the 10th Annual Marietta Shamrock Shuffle 5K Walk/Run, a St. Patrick’s Day–themed race that has become a staple in the community. The event is set for Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 8 a.m., with a warm-up at 7:30 a.m., at Marietta Square, located at 75 East Park Square.

This year’s race marks a decade of fun, fitness and fundraising, with proceeds supporting PAL’s year-round youth development programs. Organizers hope to raise $150,000 to benefit more than 500 youth who rely on PAL for academic, athletic, arts and recreational opportunities.

Event Features

Participants can honor loved ones by forming “In Memory Of” teams, spotlighted during the second mile of the course. Run Challenges: Law enforcement, fire and cadet teams will compete for fastest team bragging rights.

Runners are encouraged to wear their most spirited leprechaun attire. Awards Ceremony: Top qualifiers in each age group will be recognized following the race.

Commemorative Gear

To mark the milestone year, limited-edition Shamrock Shuffle gear — including shirts, hoodies and medals — will be available during online registration and at early packet pickup, while supplies last.

Registration Information

Early registration: $40 (ends Feb. 2, 2026)

$40 (ends Feb. 2, 2026) Standard registration: $45 (after Feb. 2, 2026)

$45 (after Feb. 2, 2026) Onsite registration: Opens at 7 a.m. on race day

Opens at 7 a.m. on race day Early packet pickup: Thursday, March 19, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hugh L. Grogan Jr. Community Center, 510 Lawrence Street, Marietta

The race is an official Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, making it a popular choice for competitive runners as well as families looking to enjoy a festive morning together.

For registration, donations and more information, visit www.MariettaShamrockShuffle.com. To learn more about PAL and its programs, visit www.MariettaPAL.org.

Sponsors and vendors interested in participating can contact Daneea Badio-McCray at dbadio@mariettaga.gov or call 404-747-4095.