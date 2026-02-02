Kennesaw Parks & Recreation to host a Valentine’s Dance on Friday, Feb. 13

The City of Kennsaw posted the following announcement:

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will host a Valentine’s Dance on Friday, Feb. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Ben Robertson Community Center’s Banquet Hall.

The family-friendly evening will feature dining, dancing and entertainment in a festively decorated setting designed for guests of all ages. Attendees are encouraged to dress up for the occasion and enjoy a night out with family and friends.

A professional DJ will provide music throughout the evening. The event includes a dinner buffet, with dinner service available from 6 to 7 p.m. Dessert and beverages will be offered while supplies last.

Seating is reserved, and guests may list all members of their party during registration. Tickets are $18 per person and must be purchased in advance. Tickets are available online or in person at the Ben Robertson Community Center. Tickets are nonrefundable after Jan. 16.

For more information, visit the city’s website or contact Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714