Smalls Sliders coming to Windy Hill Road

By Mark Woolsey

Rocky Moore and his commercial real estate development partner were looking for a means to an end.

They wanted a franchise concept that would provide them with cash flow for their projects. They came across a growing company dubbed Smalls Sliders, researched it and as Moore put it, “it checked all the boxes.”

And as they did their due diligence, they fell in love with the diminutive-sized burgers themselves.

“It’s craveable” is how Moore put it simply.

Using industry speak, he thinks it will serve as a disruptor in the QSR (quick service restaurant) segment of the food industry, characterized by fast service and a limited menu.

“Once we found Smalls it caused me to pivot quite a bit. And I’m all in,” he proclaims. All in in that the partners are planning a March 17 opening on Windy Hill near Cobb Parkway.

So into it he and his partner have scooped up franchising rights along the I-75 corridor from the I-285 junction up to Calhoun and up I-575 as well.

They also have rights to plant stores in the Macon area.

All that has them planning a possible 12 to 15 locations across North and Central Georgia.

Their locations are a bit, well, unusual, consisting of converted shipping containers that top out at around 800 square feet and are painted a bright orange hue. They call putting them in place “dropping a can.” A drive-through and walk-up area flesh out their corner of hamburger heaven.

They will offer a patio that can be enclosed in the event of inclement weather.

Moore says the concept pares down development time down from seven or eight months to two or three.

Not to mention that not having a true dining area cuts down on operational expenses. It’s a concept also embraced by Raising Canes, Dutch Brothers Coffee and others.

Speaking to that limited menu, Moore says that combo meals range from one to four sliders, plus fries and a drink. They also have milkshakes and queso for dipping.

And that’s it.

And he says that their combo meals are at the same $10 or $11 price point that other fast-food operations are utilizing.

As for the burgers themselves, Moore sounds a bit like he could talk all night as he describes them.

He uses the “craveable” term again and touts their top-drawer, carefully sourced angus beef. Cooked on a flat grill. A clamshell cover is used while cooking that ensures the sliders are crispy at the edges and chock full of juiciness and flavor on the inside. They also can customize with items like bacon, double meat and double cheese.

“It just melts in your mouth, “he says,” adding that “quality alone sets us apart.”

Founder Brandon Landry takes the same tack. Their website advertises the sliders are “more than just bro bites in sports bars.”

And versatile. Moore says folks can stop in and grab a snack or eat a full meal.

Moore, who lived in East Cobb for a time and knows the territory, is also enthused about their location, on Windy Hill, a high-traffic area, a lot businesses close by for the lunch crowd and a swatch of rooftops to the west they think will draw burger-lovers later in the day.

It’s clear that sliders have evolved quite a bit since White Castle (midwestern and similar to Krystal) coined the term in the 1920s. And Moore and his partner want you to slide by-any time after their planned March opening.