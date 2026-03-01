Blood moon inspires earring craft at North Cobb Regional Library

Color drawing of a blood moon

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 1, 2026

By Kelly Johnson

Amid a number of children events in March at North Cobb Regional Library, such as Women’s History Month Storytime & Craft and Let’s Go Camping: Interactive Theatre, there is an adult event which preludes the arrival of spring later in the month. It is Moon Earrings, occurring Tuesday, March 3rd at 6:00 PM.

An Arts and Craft event, Moon Earrings celebrates the first lunar eclipse of 2026, from March 2nd to the 3rd. This celestial phenomenon occurs when the moon orbits through Earth’s shadow, or when Earth is between the sun and moon. It is also called a blood moon, but only during phases when Earth’s sky acts as a prism and diffuses sunlight. This diffusion, due to the Rayleigh scattering effect, casts the longer wavelengths of red, orange, and yellow upon the moon in some combination so as to affect the “bloodiness” of the moon.

While there are those who may see a blood moon through the lens of Revelation 6:12, it is generally recognized the world-over as a signal for personal growth and spiritual alignment. Moreover, as an envoy for the forthcoming Spring Equinox, a blood moon reflects Earth’s “rebirth” or shift from its Winter Solstice phase just as the moon itself slides out from Earth’s shadow. A blood moon is also thought to enhance intuition and the feminine constitution within the natural world, including people, both men and women. Some traditions even believe a blood moon thins the barrier between the physical and spiritual realms.

What attribute or value attendees may assign the “moon earrings” of their making is up to them, for earrings have a come a long way. In the end, the Moon Earrings event at North Cobb Regional Library promises to be fun activity.

In addition to events scheduled at North Cobb Regional Library, here is the itinerary for its book clubs\discussion groups:

  • Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, March 2nd at 6:00 PM

(Cards on the Tableby Agatha Christie)

  • Romance Book Club, Wednesday, March 4th at 6:00 PM

(The Odds of Youby Kate Dramis)

  • Beyond Baker Street: A Sherlock Holmes-Inspired Book Discussion

(House of Silkby Anthony Horowitz)

  • Cover-to-cover Book Discussion

(The River We Rememberby William Kent Krueger)

Contact North Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its March schedule.

North Cobb Regional Library is located at:

3535 Old 41 Hwy NW

Kennesaw, Georgia 30144

+1 770 801 5320

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

MARCH 2026

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 01, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 02, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00March Math Madness Info Session


10:00GED Prep Classes


16:00Dungeons & Dragons for Kids


17:00A Cobb Library Foundation Fundraiser: NYT Bestselling Author Patti Callahan Henry in Conversation with Colleen Oakley


18:00Monday Night Murder Club (Cards on the Tableby Agatha Christie)




March 03, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00The Robinson Perspective: A Creative Journey Exhibit


10:30Family Storytime


11:30Family Storytime


17:00Middle Makers


18:00Moon Earrings




March 04, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00Play Café


10:00GED Prep Classes


11:00Craft and Chat


16:00Family Board Game Night


18:00Romance Book Club (The Odds of Youby Kate Dramis)




March 05, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:30Women’s History Month Storytime & Craft




March 06, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


16:00Paws to Read with Tucker




March 07, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00Cross Stitch Meet Up


10:30Let’s Go Camping: Interactive Theatre


14:00Embroidery Basics for Tweens and Teens




MARCH 2026

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 08, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 09, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00GED Prep Classes


16:00Dungeons & Dragons for Kids


16:30Video Game Club (at NCRL)




March 10, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime


11:00The Robinson Perspective: A Creative Journey Exhibit


11:30Family Storytime


12:00Lunch and Learn (with EPHAS Financial)


18:00The Art Experience




March 11, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00Play Café


10:00GED Prep Classes


11:30Lunch & Learn: A Rare Look at the Declaration of Independence


12:00Craft and Chat


16:00Family Board Game Night


16:00Whatever Wednesdays (at NCRL)


16:00Family Board Game Night


18:00The Art Experience




March 12, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


12:00Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:30Notebook Binding Workshop




March 13, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00




March 14, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00




MARCH 2026

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 15, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 16, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30KSU Children & Family Programs


10:00GED Prep Classes


16:00Dungeons & Dragons for Kids




March 17, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime


10:00The Robinson Perspective: A Creative Journey Exhibit


11:30Family Storytime


17:00Middle Makers


18:00Beyond Baker Street: A Sherlock Holmes-Inspired Book Discussion (House of Silkby Anthony Horowitz)




March 18, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00Play Café


10:00GED Prep Classes


12:00Craft and Chat


16:00Family Board Game Night




March 19, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30Sensory-Friendly Storytime


12:00Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:30Sticker Swap




March 20, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


16:00Paws to Read with Tucker




March 21, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00Together We Read: Cobb Library Book Festival


10:00Cobb Library Book Fest




MARCH 2026

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 22, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 23, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00GED Prep Classes


16:00Dungeons & Dragons for Kids




March 24, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime


10:00The Robinson Perspective: A Creative Journey Exhibit


11:30Family Storytime


14:00Cover To Cover Book Discussion (The River We Rememberby William Kent Krueger)




March 25, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00Play Café


10:00GED Prep Classes


12:00Craft and Chat


16:00Family Board Game Night


18:00All Ages Bingo




March 26, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


12:00Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:30Spiral Art




March 27, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


16:30Book Buddies




March 28, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00Tax and Social Security Seminar (with EPHAS Financial)


14:00Maker Madness & Craft Supply Swap




MARCH 2026

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 29, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 30, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00GED Prep Classes


16:00Dungeons & Dragons for Kids


18:00Horror Book Club (at NCRL) (Horror Movieby Paul Tremblay)




March 31, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime


11:30Family Storytime


17:00Middle Makers




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

