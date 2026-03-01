Blood moon inspires earring craft at North Cobb Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson
Amid a number of children events in March at North Cobb Regional Library, such as Women’s History Month Storytime & Craft and Let’s Go Camping: Interactive Theatre, there is an adult event which preludes the arrival of spring later in the month. It is Moon Earrings, occurring Tuesday, March 3rd at 6:00 PM.
An Arts and Craft event, Moon Earrings celebrates the first lunar eclipse of 2026, from March 2nd to the 3rd. This celestial phenomenon occurs when the moon orbits through Earth’s shadow, or when Earth is between the sun and moon. It is also called a blood moon, but only during phases when Earth’s sky acts as a prism and diffuses sunlight. This diffusion, due to the Rayleigh scattering effect, casts the longer wavelengths of red, orange, and yellow upon the moon in some combination so as to affect the “bloodiness” of the moon.
While there are those who may see a blood moon through the lens of Revelation 6:12, it is generally recognized the world-over as a signal for personal growth and spiritual alignment. Moreover, as an envoy for the forthcoming Spring Equinox, a blood moon reflects Earth’s “rebirth” or shift from its Winter Solstice phase just as the moon itself slides out from Earth’s shadow. A blood moon is also thought to enhance intuition and the feminine constitution within the natural world, including people, both men and women. Some traditions even believe a blood moon thins the barrier between the physical and spiritual realms.
What attribute or value attendees may assign the “moon earrings” of their making is up to them, for earrings have a come a long way. In the end, the Moon Earrings event at North Cobb Regional Library promises to be fun activity.
In addition to events scheduled at North Cobb Regional Library, here is the itinerary for its book clubs\discussion groups:
- Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, March 2nd at 6:00 PM
(Cards on the Tableby Agatha Christie)
- Romance Book Club, Wednesday, March 4th at 6:00 PM
(The Odds of Youby Kate Dramis)
- Beyond Baker Street: A Sherlock Holmes-Inspired Book Discussion
(House of Silkby Anthony Horowitz)
- Cover-to-cover Book Discussion
(The River We Rememberby William Kent Krueger)
Contact North Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its March schedule.
North Cobb Regional Library is located at:
3535 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, Georgia 30144
+1 770 801 5320
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
MARCH 2026
WEEK 1
MARCH 2026
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 08, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 09, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|GED Prep Classes
|16:00
|Dungeons & Dragons for Kids
|16:30
|Video Game Club (at NCRL)
|March 10, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|11:00
|The Robinson Perspective: A Creative Journey Exhibit
|11:30
|Family Storytime
|12:00
|Lunch and Learn (with EPHAS Financial)
|18:00
|The Art Experience
|March 11, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|Play Café
|10:00
|GED Prep Classes
|11:30
|Lunch & Learn: A Rare Look at the Declaration of Independence
|12:00
|Craft and Chat
|16:00
|Family Board Game Night
|16:00
|Whatever Wednesdays (at NCRL)
|16:00
|Family Board Game Night
|18:00
|The Art Experience
|March 12, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|12:00
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|16:30
|Notebook Binding Workshop
|March 13, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|March 14, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
MARCH 2026
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 15, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 16, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|KSU Children & Family Programs
|10:00
|GED Prep Classes
|16:00
|Dungeons & Dragons for Kids
|March 17, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|10:00
|The Robinson Perspective: A Creative Journey Exhibit
|11:30
|Family Storytime
|17:00
|Middle Makers
|18:00
|Beyond Baker Street: A Sherlock Holmes-Inspired Book Discussion (House of Silkby Anthony Horowitz)
|March 18, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|Play Café
|10:00
|GED Prep Classes
|12:00
|Craft and Chat
|16:00
|Family Board Game Night
|March 19, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|Sensory-Friendly Storytime
|12:00
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|16:30
|Sticker Swap
|March 20, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:00
|Paws to Read with Tucker
|March 21, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00
|Together We Read: Cobb Library Book Festival
|10:00
|Cobb Library Book Fest
MARCH 2026
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 22, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 23, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|GED Prep Classes
|16:00
|Dungeons & Dragons for Kids
|March 24, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|10:00
|The Robinson Perspective: A Creative Journey Exhibit
|11:30
|Family Storytime
|14:00
|Cover To Cover Book Discussion (The River We Rememberby William Kent Krueger)
|March 25, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|Play Café
|10:00
|GED Prep Classes
|12:00
|Craft and Chat
|16:00
|Family Board Game Night
|18:00
|All Ages Bingo
|March 26, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|12:00
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|16:30
|Spiral Art
|March 27, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:30
|Book Buddies
|March 28, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00
|Tax and Social Security Seminar (with EPHAS Financial)
|14:00
|Maker Madness & Craft Supply Swap
MARCH 2026
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 29, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 30, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|GED Prep Classes
|16:00
|Dungeons & Dragons for Kids
|18:00
|Horror Book Club (at NCRL) (Horror Movieby Paul Tremblay)
|March 31, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|11:30
|Family Storytime
|17:00
|Middle Makers
This schedule was compiled as of: 02/16/2026; 02/18; 02/23; 02/27.
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
