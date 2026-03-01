Blood moon inspires earring craft at North Cobb Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson

Amid a number of children events in March at North Cobb Regional Library, such as Women’s History Month Storytime & Craft and Let’s Go Camping: Interactive Theatre, there is an adult event which preludes the arrival of spring later in the month. It is Moon Earrings, occurring Tuesday, March 3rd at 6:00 PM.

An Arts and Craft event, Moon Earrings celebrates the first lunar eclipse of 2026, from March 2nd to the 3rd. This celestial phenomenon occurs when the moon orbits through Earth’s shadow, or when Earth is between the sun and moon. It is also called a blood moon, but only during phases when Earth’s sky acts as a prism and diffuses sunlight. This diffusion, due to the Rayleigh scattering effect, casts the longer wavelengths of red, orange, and yellow upon the moon in some combination so as to affect the “bloodiness” of the moon.

While there are those who may see a blood moon through the lens of Revelation 6:12, it is generally recognized the world-over as a signal for personal growth and spiritual alignment. Moreover, as an envoy for the forthcoming Spring Equinox, a blood moon reflects Earth’s “rebirth” or shift from its Winter Solstice phase just as the moon itself slides out from Earth’s shadow. A blood moon is also thought to enhance intuition and the feminine constitution within the natural world, including people, both men and women. Some traditions even believe a blood moon thins the barrier between the physical and spiritual realms.

What attribute or value attendees may assign the “moon earrings” of their making is up to them, for earrings have a come a long way. In the end, the Moon Earrings event at North Cobb Regional Library promises to be fun activity.

In addition to events scheduled at North Cobb Regional Library, here is the itinerary for its book clubs\discussion groups:

Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, March 2nd at 6:00 PM

(Cards on the Tableby Agatha Christie)

Romance Book Club, Wednesday, March 4th at 6:00 PM

(The Odds of Youby Kate Dramis)

Beyond Baker Street: A Sherlock Holmes-Inspired Book Discussion

(House of Silkby Anthony Horowitz)

Cover-to-cover Book Discussion

(The River We Rememberby William Kent Krueger)

Contact North Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its March schedule.

North Cobb Regional Library is located at:

3535 Old 41 Hwy NW

Kennesaw, Georgia 30144

+1 770 801 5320

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

MARCH 2026

WEEK 1

MARCH 2026

WEEK 2

MARCH 2026

WEEK 3

MARCH 2026

WEEK 4

MARCH 2026

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT March 29, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









March 30, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 GED Prep Classes



16:00 Dungeons & Dragons for Kids



18:00 Horror Book Club (at NCRL) (Horror Movieby Paul Tremblay)







March 31, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Family Storytime



11:30 Family Storytime



17:00 Middle Makers









This schedule was compiled as of: 02/16/2026; 02/18; 02/23; 02/27.