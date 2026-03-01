Switzer Library to host Family Garden Day and sensory-friendly movies in March

By Kelly Johnson

Of the March events at Charles D. Switzer Library, everything from March Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (featuring Norma Rae on 3/2; Fast Color on 3/9); Mulan on 3/23; and Barbie on 3/30), to the Library Board of Trustees Meeting; from Storytimes to Write Times, there are a couple of events which encapsulate the library’s welcoming of the spring season.

On Saturday, March 21st at 2:00 PM, the day after the Spring Equinox, the library invites children, accompanied by an adult, to help prep and seed raised and lowered garden beds and large planters, for Family Garden Day. This event will teach children the basics of gardening. Attire for play or gardening is recommended, and this outdoor activity is weather dependent.

Toward the end of March, on Monday the 30th, it’s All About Bluebirds. Green Meadows Preserve co-founder, K.C. Bearden, will present the Bluebird Project and its trail(s), sharing fascinating facts about the native songbird, including its nesting, habitats, and the rearing of nestlings. This event is ecocentric with a focus on preserving the “blues” and their natural world for future generations to enjoy. Bearden’s presentation is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

Among other events scheduled for March at Switzer Library are book clubs and discussions:

Sci-fi Book Club, Tuesday, March 3rd at 6:30 PM

(Day of the Triffids by John Wyndham)

The Georgia Room presents: Peach Pages, Tuesday, March 10th at 2:30 PM

(Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt)

Graphic Novel Book Club: Into the Void, Monday, March 16th at 6:00 PM

(Infinite Dark by Ryan Candy)

(Arca by Van Jensen)

(They Were Eleven by Moto Hagio)

Let’s Talk, Thursday, March 26th at 1:00 PM

(The Widows of Malabar Hill by Sujata Massey)

Contact Switzer Library for event inquiries or review its March schedule.

Switzer Library is located at:

266 Roswell Street

Marietta, Georgia 30060

+1 770 528 2320

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

