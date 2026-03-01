Switzer Library to host Family Garden Day and sensory-friendly movies in March

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 1, 2026

By Kelly Johnson

Of the March events at Charles D. Switzer Library, everything from March Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (featuring Norma Rae on 3/2; Fast Color on 3/9); Mulan on 3/23; and Barbie on 3/30), to the Library Board of Trustees Meeting; from Storytimes to Write Times, there are a couple of events which encapsulate the library’s welcoming of the spring season.

On Saturday, March 21st at 2:00 PM, the day after the Spring Equinox, the library invites children, accompanied by an adult, to help prep and seed raised and lowered garden beds and large planters, for Family Garden Day. This event will teach children the basics of gardening. Attire for play or gardening is recommended, and this outdoor activity is weather dependent.

Toward the end of March, on Monday the 30th, it’s All About Bluebirds. Green Meadows Preserve co-founder, K.C. Bearden, will present the Bluebird Project and its trail(s), sharing fascinating facts about the native songbird, including its nesting, habitats, and the rearing of nestlings. This event is ecocentric with a focus on preserving the “blues” and their natural world for future generations to enjoy. Bearden’s presentation is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

Among other events scheduled for March at Switzer Library are book clubs and discussions:

  • Sci-fi Book Club, Tuesday, March 3rd at 6:30 PM

(Day of the Triffids by John Wyndham)

  • The Georgia Room presents: Peach Pages, Tuesday, March 10th at 2:30 PM

(Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt)

  • Graphic Novel Book Club: Into the Void, Monday, March 16th at 6:00 PM

(Infinite Dark by Ryan Candy)

(Arca by Van Jensen)

(They Were Eleven by Moto Hagio)

  • Let’s Talk, Thursday, March 26th at 1:00 PM

(The Widows of Malabar Hill by Sujata Massey)

Contact Switzer Library for event inquiries or review its March schedule.

Switzer Library is located at:

266 Roswell Street

Marietta, Georgia 30060

+1 770 528 2320

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

MARCH 2026

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 01, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 02, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Storytime


11:00Baby Storytime


11:00March Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (Norma Rae)


14:30Homeschool Teen Connect


18:00English Conversation Circle


18:00Intro to Social Media One on One




March 03, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00English as a Second Language (ESL) with Cobb County Adult Education


10:30Toddler Storytime


18:30Sci-fi Book Club (Day of the Triffids by John Wyndham)




March 04, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Preschool Storytime


16:30Circuit Science for Teens


18:00Intro the Cross-Stitch


18:00Internet Basics One on One




March 05, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00Sensory-Friendly Spring Photos with Dewey


11:00“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup

15:00iPhone Basics for Adults


16:30Handicraft Hangout




March 06, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00English as a Second Language (ESL) with Cobb County Adult Education


16:00Lego Free Play




March 07, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00Family Storytime


14:00Crochet Meetup




MARCH 2026

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 08, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00Second Sunday Game Day




March 09, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Storytime


11:00Baby Storytime


11:00March Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (Fast Color)


15:30Homeschool Teen Connect


18:00English Conversation Circle


18:30Cubing Hangout




March 10, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00English as a Second Language (ESL) with Cobb County Adult Education


11:30Toddler Storytime


14:30The Georgia Room presents: Peach PagesMidnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (by John Berendt)


16:30S.T.E.A.M. Team


17:30Intermediate Sewing: Recycled Bag


18:00Evening Yoga: Slow Flow Yoga for All Skill Levels




March 11, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Afterthoughts Book Club


11:30Preschool Storytime


18:00March Improv-4-Anxiety




March 12, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup




March 13, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00English as a Second Language (ESL) with Cobb County Adult Education


11:00Escape to the Past: a History Book Club


17:00Lego Free Play




March 14, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:00First Draft Marathon: Write Time


15:00Teen Cybersecurity Class




MARCH 2026

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 15, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 16, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Storytime


11:00Baby Storytime


15:30Homeschool Teen Connect


18:00Graphic Novel Book Club: Into the Void Infinite Dark by Ryan Candy Arca by Van Jensen They Were Eleven by Moto Hagio


18:00English Conversation Circle




March 17, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00English as a Second Language (ESL) with Cobb County Adult Education


11:30Toddler Storytime


18:30Trivia Night




March 18, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


11:30Preschool Storytime


13:00Classics Book Club (Rasselas, Prince of Abyssiniaby Samuel Johnson)


16:30Women’s History Month Crafts


18:00Quilted Potholder


18:00Veterans & Visionaries: Veterans in the Southeast and the Civil Rights Movement




March 19, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00Save Lives with Cobb County Blood Drive


11:00“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup


12:30March Paws to Reads: Read to Jack


15:00Google Docs for Adults




March 20, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00English as a Second Language (ESL) with Cobb County Adult Education


17:00Lego Free Play




March 21, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00You and Me Art


14:00Family Garden Day


14:00Cybersecurity for Seniors Part III




MARCH 2026

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 22, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 23, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Storytime


12:00Baby Storytime


11:00March Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (Mulan)


15:30Homeschool Teen Connect


18:00Facebook Marketplace for Beginners


18:00English Conversation Circle


18:30Library Board of Trustees Meeting




March 24, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


11:30Toddler Storytime


17:30Intermediate Sewing


18:00Evening Yoga: Slow Flow Yoga for All Skill Levels




March 25, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


11:30Preschool Storytime


17:30Mahjong Meetup


17:30Teen Sewing 101


18:00Intermediate Cross-Stitch


18:00Excel for Beginners One-on-One




March 26, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup


13:00Let’s Talk: The Widows of Malabar Hill (by Sujata Massey)


15:00Google Sheets for Adults




March 27, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00English as a Second Language (ESL) with Cobb County Adult Education


15:00Email Basics One on One


17:00Lego Free Play




March 28, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


15:00First Draft Marathon: Write Time at Cool Beans




MARCH 2026

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 29, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 30, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Storytime


11:00Baby Storytime


11:00March Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (Barbie)


15:30Homeschool Teen Connect


18:00English Conversation Circle


18:00All About Bluebirds


18:30Cubing Hangout




March 31, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


11:30Toddler Storytime




This schedule was compiled as of: 02/16/2026; 02/18; 02/24; 02/27.

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

