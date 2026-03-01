Check out the highest, lowest and in between prices for homes in Cobb’s Harrison High attendance zone

Photo of the home in the Harrison High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in January 2026

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 1, 2026

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Harrison High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026:  $1,185,921 for 329 MONT HARMONY RD (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026:  $283,000 for 3041 STONERIDGE CT (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
390 SCOTT FARM DR1/5/2026$750,000.003878
5305 MAGNOLIA GARDENS LN1/6/2026$637,000.003095
5771 STONEHAVEN DR1/8/2026$364,900.001414
701 ELK COVE CT1/12/2026$480,000.002952
5882 GRANDVIEW CT1/12/2026$515,000.002572
5631 MEADOWSTONE WALK1/13/2026$759,000.000
3321 TIMBERSEDGE DR UNIT 121/14/2026$390,000.001747
276 ROCKLEDGE BND1/14/2026$657,192.000
1166 FORDS LAKE PL1/14/2026$542,720.002767
1106 LOW WATER XING1/14/2026$834,990.003937
1034 W MILL DR1/15/2026$395,000.002185
410 WARD FARM DR1/15/2026$748,000.003213
1344 HAMILTON CREEK DR1/16/2026$910,000.004377
310 ROCKLEDGE BND1/16/2026$726,162.000
3910 LISAS DR1/21/2026$284,000.001530
4155 BURNT HICKORY RD1/21/2026$298,000.001772
1015 TOKEN WAY1/21/2026$375,000.001952
6065 VICTORIA FALLS OVRLK1/23/2026$685,000.003210
243 ROCKLEDGE BND1/27/2026$801,968.000
3895 STONE LAKES DR1/28/2026$701,500.004327
329 MONT HARMONY RD1/28/2026$1,185,921.003793
3141 BURNT HICKORY RD1/28/2026$710,000.004969
5615 MEADOWSTONE WALK1/29/2026$734,900.000
3041 STONERIDGE CT1/29/2026$283,000.001498
716 REGISTRY RUN1/30/2026$640,000.003223
1591 PETAL PT1/30/2026$615,000.003175
3430 HICKORY CREST DR1/30/2026$451,000.002015
5830 BROOKSTONE WALK1/30/2026$719,000.003896

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

