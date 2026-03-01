Check out the highest, lowest and in between prices for homes in Cobb’s Harrison High attendance zone

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Harrison High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026: $1,185,921 for 329 MONT HARMONY RD (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026: $283,000 for 3041 STONERIDGE CT (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 390 SCOTT FARM DR 1/5/2026 $750,000.00 3878 5305 MAGNOLIA GARDENS LN 1/6/2026 $637,000.00 3095 5771 STONEHAVEN DR 1/8/2026 $364,900.00 1414 701 ELK COVE CT 1/12/2026 $480,000.00 2952 5882 GRANDVIEW CT 1/12/2026 $515,000.00 2572 5631 MEADOWSTONE WALK 1/13/2026 $759,000.00 0 3321 TIMBERSEDGE DR UNIT 12 1/14/2026 $390,000.00 1747 276 ROCKLEDGE BND 1/14/2026 $657,192.00 0 1166 FORDS LAKE PL 1/14/2026 $542,720.00 2767 1106 LOW WATER XING 1/14/2026 $834,990.00 3937 1034 W MILL DR 1/15/2026 $395,000.00 2185 410 WARD FARM DR 1/15/2026 $748,000.00 3213 1344 HAMILTON CREEK DR 1/16/2026 $910,000.00 4377 310 ROCKLEDGE BND 1/16/2026 $726,162.00 0 3910 LISAS DR 1/21/2026 $284,000.00 1530 4155 BURNT HICKORY RD 1/21/2026 $298,000.00 1772 1015 TOKEN WAY 1/21/2026 $375,000.00 1952 6065 VICTORIA FALLS OVRLK 1/23/2026 $685,000.00 3210 243 ROCKLEDGE BND 1/27/2026 $801,968.00 0 3895 STONE LAKES DR 1/28/2026 $701,500.00 4327 329 MONT HARMONY RD 1/28/2026 $1,185,921.00 3793 3141 BURNT HICKORY RD 1/28/2026 $710,000.00 4969 5615 MEADOWSTONE WALK 1/29/2026 $734,900.00 0 3041 STONERIDGE CT 1/29/2026 $283,000.00 1498 716 REGISTRY RUN 1/30/2026 $640,000.00 3223 1591 PETAL PT 1/30/2026 $615,000.00 3175 3430 HICKORY CREST DR 1/30/2026 $451,000.00 2015 5830 BROOKSTONE WALK 1/30/2026 $719,000.00 3896

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.