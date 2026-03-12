Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts showers here in Cobb County on Thursday, March 12, 2026, with a high near 56 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a line of strong to severe storms that will move across the area overnight and continue into tomorrow morning. The primary threats with severe thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts, a brief spin-up tornado or two, and small hail. Frequent lightning and heavy rainfall can also be expected.

A Tornado Watch is also in effect for portions of central Georgia and west-central Georgia through the early morning.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 6:53 am, 52 °F L: 49 ° H: 54 ° Feels like 51 °F ° heavy intensity rain Humidity: 94 % Pressure: 1013 mb 17 mph N Wind Gust: 28 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0.18 inch Clouds: 75% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:52 am Sunset: 7:43 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers, mainly before 10 a.m. High near 56. North wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m, then a chance of showers. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2026-02-01 37 16 26.5 -19.3 T 2026-02-02 52 21 36.5 -9.5 0 2026-02-03 60 35 47.5 1.3 0.01 2026-02-04 57 38 47.5 1.2 0.04 2026-02-05 45 33 39 -7.5 0 2026-02-06 65 30 47.5 0.8 0 2026-02-07 55 36 45.5 -1.4 0 2026-02-08 61 30 45.5 -1.6 0 2026-02-09 68 40 54 6.7 0 2026-02-10 70 47 58.5 11 0 2026-02-11 65 48 56.5 8.8 0.04 2026-02-12 65 39 52 4.1 0 2026-02-13 63 43 53 4.9 0 2026-02-14 62 38 50 1.7 T 2026-02-15 60 47 53.5 5 0.86 2026-02-16 69 48 58.5 9.7 0 2026-02-17 69 44 56.5 7.5 0 2026-02-18 69 52 60.5 11.3 T 2026-02-19 79 60 69.5 20 0 2026-02-20 80 64 72 22.3 0.01 2026-02-21 66 54 60 10 0.39 2026-02-22 58 32 45 -5.2 T 2026-02-23 40 28 34 -16.4 0 2026-02-24 54 24 39 -11.7 0 2026-02-25 63 41 52 1.1 0 2026-02-26 64 59 61.5 10.3 0.37 2026-02-27 M M M M M 2026-02-28 71 51 61 9.3 T

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”