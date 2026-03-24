Cobb County Students Invited to Enter Justice-Themed Art Contest

The office of the Cobb County District Attorney distributed the following announcement about its “What Justice Means to Me” Art Contest open to K-12 students in Cobb:

The pursuit of justice is at the heart of every strong and thriving community. It shapes how we treat one another, how we uphold fairness, and how we respond to wrongdoing. The Office of Cobb District Attorney Sonya F. Allen is proud to present the “What Justice Means to Me” Art Contest—an opportunity for students in kindergarten through 12th grade to explore, express, and reflect on the meaning of justice through creativity.

Justice can be seen in many ways: in fairness, accountability, equality, compassion, and truth. Through this contest, participants are encouraged to share their personal perspectives and experiences, using art as a powerful voice to inspire thought and conversation. Each piece submitted represents not only artistic talent, but also a unique vision of what justice looks like in our world today. Deadline for entries is May 1, 2026.

We believe that art has the power to educate, unite, and spark meaningful dialogue. By engaging in this creative process, you can help strengthen our shared commitment to justice and the values that support it.

Original artwork must be submitted for this contest. Only two-dimensional artwork (drawing, painting, collage, mixed media, printmaking, or original photography) will be accepted.

The selected winning pieces will be recognized for their originality and creativity, with first, second, and third place entries earning the opportunity to be featured within the District Attorney’s Office. All submissions must adhere to guidelines listed (see guidelines below).

Questions about art contest can be emailed to CobbDACommunications@cobbcounty.gov

Cobb District Attorney Art Competition

The Cobb District Attorney’s Office is inviting students across Cobb County to participate in an art competition designed to recognize and encourage young artistic talent.

Winning entries (1st, 2nd, and 3rd place) will be eligible for display in the District Attorney’s Office at the Cobb Superior Courthouse.

Submission Guidelines

Eligibility: Open to all students in kindergarten through 12th grade in Cobb County, Georgia

Open to all students in kindergarten through 12th grade in Cobb County, Georgia Entry fee: None

None Submission period: March 16 through May 1, 2026

All artwork must meet the following requirements:

Must be original work

Must include a completed student release form attached to the back

Must be two-dimensional only (drawing, painting, collage, mixed media, printmaking, or original photography)

(drawing, painting, collage, mixed media, printmaking, or original photography) Artwork created using AI is not accepted

Size requirements:

Minimum size: 8.5” x 11”

Each submission must include signed information and a release form

Submission Methods

By mail:

Cobb District Attorney’s Office

70 Haynes St., Third Floor

Marietta, GA 30060

Attention: Justice Art Contest

In person:

RedBud Blossom Family Justice Center

277 Fairground St. SE

Marietta, GA 30060

For schools:

Teachers and principals should not mail bulk submissions. Instead, arrange pickup through the Community Engagement Unit by emailing CobbDACommunications@cobbcounty.gov

Additional Conditions

The Office of District Attorney Sonya F. Allen reserves the right to reject submissions based on subject matter or image quality.

Student Entry Form

Students must provide:

First and last name

Email address

Phone number

Age and grade

School name

How they heard about the competition

Students must also respond to the prompt:

What does justice mean to you?

Participants must indicate whether they grant permission for the District Attorney’s Office to use their name, photo, and artwork in a press release.

A signature and date are required.

Photography Submission Certification

Original Work: The photograph must be the original work of the entrant.

The photograph must be the original work of the entrant. No Artificial Intelligence: The image must not be generated or altered using AI tools.

The image must not be generated or altered using AI tools. No Filters or Digital Manipulation: Only minimal adjustments such as cropping, exposure, or color balance are allowed.

Only minimal adjustments such as cropping, exposure, or color balance are allowed. Authenticity: The image must accurately represent the scene as captured.

The image must accurately represent the scene as captured. Verification: Organizers may request the original RAW or unedited file.

Organizers may request the original RAW or unedited file. Disqualification: Entries with AI-generated elements or undisclosed manipulation may be disqualified.

Entries with AI-generated elements or undisclosed manipulation may be disqualified. Certification: Submission confirms all requirements are met.

Students must sign and date the certification.