Discovery Park “Paint Love” Mural Celebration Set for March 31 in Smyrna

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Paint Love mural which will be installed at Discovery Park in Mableton:
Paint Love, Mableton City Councilman TJ Ferguson, Cobb Collaborative and
Glenn’s Cafe hosted a mural painting project which will be installed at
Discovery Park. Prior to being placed in Discovery Park, we will celebrate
the murals on 3/31/26 at 10:30 AM at the Horizon Retailer’s Association
located at 888 Concord Road in Smyrna.
Glenn’s Cafe is the perfect location
for this project because they support local arts. In fact, they have
artwork that was created from litter that they found on our streets for
sale. Check out their beautiful artwork and delicious sandwiches, salads
and desserts.
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