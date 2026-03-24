Discovery Park “Paint Love” Mural Celebration Set for March 31 in Smyrna

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Paint Love mural which will be installed at Discovery Park in Mableton:

Paint Love, Mableton City Councilman TJ Ferguson, Cobb Collaborative and

Glenn’s Cafe hosted a mural painting project which will be installed at

Discovery Park. Prior to being placed in Discovery Park, we will celebrate

the murals on 3/31/26 at 10:30 AM at the Horizon Retailer’s Association

located at 888 Concord Road in Smyrna.

Glenn’s Cafe is the perfect location

for this project because they support local arts. In fact, they have

artwork that was created from litter that they found on our streets for

sale. Check out their beautiful artwork and delicious sandwiches, salads

and desserts.