Georgia Dense Fog Advisory in Effect Until 10 a.m. Sunday

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect tonight for portions of north and central Georgia, with visibility dropping to as low as one-quarter mile mainly along and south of a line from LaGrange to Monticello to Washington through 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Widespread hazardous weather is not expected beyond the fog threat through the upcoming week.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Sunday, March 1.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia.



.DAY ONE…Tonight…



A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM Sunday mainly along and south of a line from LaGrange to Monticello to Washington. Areas of fog with visibility as low as one-quarter mile are expected.



.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday…



The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows: