Georgia Freeze Warning Remains in Effect Until 10 a.m. Wednesday

A freeze warning remains in effect for parts of Georgia until 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday, with temperatures expected to fall as low as 22 degrees and conditions that could damage crops, sensitive vegetation and unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Wednesday, March 18.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY… * WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,

northeast, northwest, southeast, and west central Georgia. * WHEN…Until 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin

Banks

Barrow

Bartow

Bibb

Bleckley

Butts

Carroll

Catoosa

Chattooga

Chattahoochee

Cherokee

Clarke

Clayton

Cobb

Coweta

Crawford

Crisp

Dade

Dawson

DeKalb

Dodge

Dooly

Douglas

Emanuel

Fannin

Fayette

Floyd

Forsyth

Gilmer

Glascock

Gordon

Greene

Gwinnett

Hall

Hancock

Haralson

Harris

Heard

Henry

Houston

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Johnson

Jones

Lamar

Laurens

Lumpkin

Macon

Madison

Marion

Meriwether

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Murray

Muscogee

Newton

North Fulton

Oconee

Oglethorpe

Paulding

Peach

Pickens

Pike

Polk

Putnam

Rockdale

Schley

South Fulton

Spalding

Stewart

Sumter

Talbot

Taliaferro

Taylor

Telfair

Toombs

Towns

Treutlen

Troup

Twiggs

Union

Upson

Walker

Walton

Warren

Washington

Webster

Wheeler

White

Whitfield

Wilcox

Wilkes

Wilkinson

Residents in these areas should take precautions to protect sensitive plants, pets, and outdoor plumbing during the freeze.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.