Man charged in March 13 shooting at Texaco on Mableton Parkway

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A man has been charged in a March 13 shooting at a Texaco gas station on Mableton Parkway that left another man injured, Cobb County police said.

Officers responded at about 12:39 p.m. to the Texaco station at 6430 Mableton Parkway after receiving a report of shots fired, according to police. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound and provided aid at the scene.

The victim, identified by police as a 41-year-old Atlanta man, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, police said.

Detectives with the Cobb County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit investigated the shooting and identified the suspect as a 38-year-old Atlanta man. The suspect was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On March 16 at about 5:22 p.m., uniformed patrol officers spotted a vehicle driven by Dorsey and took him into custody without incident in the parking lot of a shopping center, police said.

Dorsey was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945.

About the Major Crimes Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is part of the Major Crimes Unit, and is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit which according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”

The commander of the Major Crimes Unit is Capt. Matt Brown, and the Crimes Against Persons Unit is commanded by Lt. Tim Nelson.