How much do you know about Cobb’s government and departments? Take the quiz and find out!

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 8, 2026

How much do you know about Cobb County’s government and departments? Knowing who does what in the county is valuable information when you need to contact someone within the county, whether it’s to get a pothole filled, or apply for a marriage license. This quiz won’t give you that much depth of knowledge, but it will be a start!

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

Have fun!

Test your knowledge of Cobb County government: it's departments and director

1. What department creates maps and apps highlighting various features in the county, including My Neighborhood, and the Cobb County District Lookup?
2. Who is the director of the Cobb Community Development department?
3. How many commission districts are there in Cobb County?
4. Who is the director of Cobb's Emergency Communications (911)?
5. What department oversees the management of HUD, DOJ, DHS, and FEMA funds awarded to Cobb County?
6. Who is Cobb's current county manager?
7. Where would you go to apply for a marriage license in Cobb County?
8. Who is Cobb's Public Safety Director?
9. What department manages Cobb's events centers (Jim Miller Park, Civic Center, etc)?
10. What organization manages Cobb County's Adopt-A-Mile program?

 

