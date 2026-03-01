January 2026 home sales in Cobb County’s Wheeler High attendance zone

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Wheeler High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026: $1,825,000 for 1735 HIGH TRL (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026: $155,000 for 2897 TORREYA WAY (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 2897 TORREYA WAY 1/2/2026 $155,000.00 1209 460 BARNSDALE DR 1/2/2026 $262,500.00 1072 951 WOODMONT DR 1/2/2026 $436,000.00 1304 787 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP PL 1/5/2026 $275,000.00 1389 420 HUNTSMAN WAY 1/5/2026 $535,000.00 1992 490 GUILFORD CIR 1/5/2026 $325,000.00 2440 3344 BROOKVIEW DR NE 1/7/2026 $457,000.00 1536 970 ORIOLE LN 1/8/2026 $290,200.00 1075 1057 RIVERBEND CLUB DR SE 1/9/2026 $289,900.00 1538 489 LITTLE RD 1/13/2026 $235,000.00 1386 640 OAKLAND DR 1/15/2026 $255,000.00 1252 220 LAMPLIGHTER CT 1/15/2026 $389,000.00 1704 2952 CHIPMUNK TRL 1/15/2026 $349,000.00 1388 213 INDIAN TRL 1/16/2026 $391,000.00 1422 723 MONTICELLO WAY SE 1/16/2026 $510,000.00 1458 3811 CHATTAHOOCHEE SUMMIT DR BLDG 5 1/16/2026 $500,000.00 1920 2497 CEDAR CANYON PL 1/16/2026 $385,000.00 1576 3048 HAVERFORD LN 1/22/2026 $390,000.00 2014 2471 CEDAR BROOK WEST 1/23/2026 $204,900.00 1470 104 SHAREESE CT 1/27/2026 $725,000.00 3330 209 WYNNES RIDGE CIR 1/29/2026 $219,000.00 1035 1392 OLD VIRGINIA CT 1/30/2026 $306,000.00 1644 1079 RIVERBEND CLUB DR SE 1/30/2026 $221,000.00 1538 1735 HIGH TRL 1/30/2026 $1,825,000.00 4761 3624 CHATTAHOOCHEE SUMMIT DR UNIT 12 1/30/2026 $505,000.00 1942 3723 CHATTAHOOCHEE SUMMIT DR UNIT 1 1/30/2026 $448,500.00 1920 5854 RIVERSTONE CIR BLDG 13 1/30/2026 $510,000.00 2784

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.