January 2026 home sales in Cobb County’s Wheeler High attendance zone

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Wheeler High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026:  $1,825,000 for 1735 HIGH TRL (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026:  $155,000 for 2897 TORREYA WAY (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
2897 TORREYA WAY1/2/2026$155,000.001209
460 BARNSDALE DR1/2/2026$262,500.001072
951 WOODMONT DR1/2/2026$436,000.001304
787 COVENTRY TOWNSHIP PL1/5/2026$275,000.001389
420 HUNTSMAN WAY1/5/2026$535,000.001992
490 GUILFORD CIR1/5/2026$325,000.002440
3344 BROOKVIEW DR NE1/7/2026$457,000.001536
970 ORIOLE LN1/8/2026$290,200.001075
1057 RIVERBEND CLUB DR SE1/9/2026$289,900.001538
489 LITTLE RD1/13/2026$235,000.001386
640 OAKLAND DR1/15/2026$255,000.001252
220 LAMPLIGHTER CT1/15/2026$389,000.001704
2952 CHIPMUNK TRL1/15/2026$349,000.001388
213 INDIAN TRL1/16/2026$391,000.001422
723 MONTICELLO WAY SE1/16/2026$510,000.001458
3811 CHATTAHOOCHEE SUMMIT DR BLDG 51/16/2026$500,000.001920
2497 CEDAR CANYON PL1/16/2026$385,000.001576
3048 HAVERFORD LN1/22/2026$390,000.002014
2471 CEDAR BROOK WEST1/23/2026$204,900.001470
104 SHAREESE CT1/27/2026$725,000.003330
209 WYNNES RIDGE CIR1/29/2026$219,000.001035
1392 OLD VIRGINIA CT1/30/2026$306,000.001644
1079 RIVERBEND CLUB DR SE1/30/2026$221,000.001538
1735 HIGH TRL1/30/2026$1,825,000.004761
3624 CHATTAHOOCHEE SUMMIT DR UNIT 121/30/2026$505,000.001942
3723 CHATTAHOOCHEE SUMMIT DR UNIT 11/30/2026$448,500.001920
5854 RIVERSTONE CIR BLDG 131/30/2026$510,000.002784

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

