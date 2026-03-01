Learn to create a backyard habitat for Spring at the West Cobb Regional Library

Drawing of a shovel, pitchfork,and plants on a wooden fence

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 1, 2026

By Kelly Johnson

With spring a few weeks away, West Cobb Regional Library has scheduled a couple of March events to help enjoy the season—from the backyard.

Because Cobb County has miles of streams, which branch into creeks and tributaries and run through and compliment the backyards of many homes, the library offers Backyard Habitats with Cobb Water. Sara Dunn, a public educator for the Cobb County Water System, will lead this event and teach homeowners the ways in which to create a backyard habitat that is enjoyable and safe. With the right habitat, homeowners can grow the garden(s) and attract the wildlife they’d like to experience, without hiking mountain trails or travelling outside metro Atlanta. Moreover, as Backyard Habitats is a seasonal series, Dunn’s presentation for spring will highlight the rain garden habitat. Rain gardens can buffer properties and waterways, helping property value while protecting the environment. Backyard Habitat with Cobb Water occurs Friday, March 6th at 11:00 AM.

For backyard gardens that will yield spring-time crops, West Cobb Library will host the Basics of Canning the following Friday, March 13th at 2:00 PM. This program will teach home gardeners how to safely preserve their harvest. Led by Zoe Soltanmamedova, Cobb County representative of the University of Georgia Extension Office and Family and Consumer Sciences, attendees will gain knowledge on bath and pressure canning, and on which is best for particular foods. This is important so as to avoid botulism with preserving food at home, for consumption either in the future or in the backyard this spring.

Other events for March scheduled at West Cobb Regional Library are:

  • Afterschool Storycraft: Celebrate Women’s History Month, Thursday, March 12th at 4:00 PM
  • Tea & Talk, Thursday, March 19th at 2:00 PM

(Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid)

  • West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Monday, March 23rd at 6:30 PM

(A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith)

  • Maker Madness: Painted Pendants, Thursday, March 26th at 4:00 PM

Contact West Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its March schedule.

West Cobb Regional Library is located at:

1750 Dennis Kemp Lane

Kennesaw, Georgia 30152

+1 770 499 4485

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

MARCH 2026

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 01, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








March 02, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Storytime


15:30Pokémon Club




March 03, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Toddler Storytime


11:30Preschool Storytime


17:30Daggerheart




March 04, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime!


13:00Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced




March 05, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity: McKenna Farms




March 06, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


11:00Backyard Habitats with Cobb Water




March 07, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


13:30Fearless & Collaborative Art (Tweens and Teens, 9 – 15)


14:30Dungeons and Dragons




MARCH 2026

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 08, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








March 09, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


11:30Baby Storytime


15:30Pokémon Club




March 10, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


18:30Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club




March 11, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


11:30Family Storytime!


14:00Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced


17:30Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Wednesday




March 12, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00West Cobb Craft Club


16:00Afterschool Storycraft: Celebrate Women’s History Month




March 13, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


14:00Basics of Canning




March 14, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00Backyard Chickens 101


14:30Dungeons and Dragons




MARCH 2026

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 15, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








March 16, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


11:30Baby Storytime


15:30Pokémon Club




March 17, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


11:30Toddler Storytime


12:30Preschool Storytime


17:30Daggerheart




March 18, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


11:30Family Storytime!


14:00Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced




March 19, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity ART!


14:00Tea & Talk (Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid)




March 20, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00








March 21, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:30My First Book Group


14:30Dungeons and Dragons




MARCH 2026

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 22, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








March 23, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


11:30Baby Storytime


15:30Pokémon Club


18:30West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith)




March 24, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


11:30Toddler Storytime


12:30Preschool Storytime




March 25, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


11:30Family Storytime!


14:00Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced




March 26, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00West Cobb Craft Club


16:00Maker Madness: Painted Pendants




March 27, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00








March 28, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:30Dungeons and Dragons




MARCH 2026

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 29, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








March 30, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


11:30Baby Storytime


15:30Pokémon Club




March 31, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


11:30Toddler Storytime


12:30Preschool Storytime




This schedule was compiled as of: 02/16/2026; 02/18; 02/25; 02/27.

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

