Learn to create a backyard habitat for Spring at the West Cobb Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson
With spring a few weeks away, West Cobb Regional Library has scheduled a couple of March events to help enjoy the season—from the backyard.
Because Cobb County has miles of streams, which branch into creeks and tributaries and run through and compliment the backyards of many homes, the library offers Backyard Habitats with Cobb Water. Sara Dunn, a public educator for the Cobb County Water System, will lead this event and teach homeowners the ways in which to create a backyard habitat that is enjoyable and safe. With the right habitat, homeowners can grow the garden(s) and attract the wildlife they’d like to experience, without hiking mountain trails or travelling outside metro Atlanta. Moreover, as Backyard Habitats is a seasonal series, Dunn’s presentation for spring will highlight the rain garden habitat. Rain gardens can buffer properties and waterways, helping property value while protecting the environment. Backyard Habitat with Cobb Water occurs Friday, March 6th at 11:00 AM.
For backyard gardens that will yield spring-time crops, West Cobb Library will host the Basics of Canning the following Friday, March 13th at 2:00 PM. This program will teach home gardeners how to safely preserve their harvest. Led by Zoe Soltanmamedova, Cobb County representative of the University of Georgia Extension Office and Family and Consumer Sciences, attendees will gain knowledge on bath and pressure canning, and on which is best for particular foods. This is important so as to avoid botulism with preserving food at home, for consumption either in the future or in the backyard this spring.
Other events for March scheduled at West Cobb Regional Library are:
- Afterschool Storycraft: Celebrate Women’s History Month, Thursday, March 12th at 4:00 PM
- Tea & Talk, Thursday, March 19th at 2:00 PM
(Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid)
- West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Monday, March 23rd at 6:30 PM
(A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith)
- Maker Madness: Painted Pendants, Thursday, March 26th at 4:00 PM
Contact West Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its March schedule.
West Cobb Regional Library is located at:
1750 Dennis Kemp Lane
Kennesaw, Georgia 30152
+1 770 499 4485
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
MARCH 2026
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 01, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 02, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Storytime
|15:30
|Pokémon Club
|March 03, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30
|Preschool Storytime
|17:30
|Daggerheart
|March 04, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime!
|13:00
|Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced
|March 05, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00
|Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity: McKenna Farms
|March 06, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00
|Backyard Habitats with Cobb Water
|March 07, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|13:30
|Fearless & Collaborative Art (Tweens and Teens, 9 – 15)
|14:30
|Dungeons and Dragons
MARCH 2026
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 08, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 09, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:30
|Baby Storytime
|15:30
|Pokémon Club
|March 10, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|18:30
|Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club
|March 11, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:30
|Family Storytime!
|14:00
|Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced
|17:30
|Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Wednesday
|March 12, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|16:00
|Afterschool Storycraft: Celebrate Women’s History Month
|March 13, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|14:00
|Basics of Canning
|March 14, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00
|Backyard Chickens 101
|14:30
|Dungeons and Dragons
MARCH 2026
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 15, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 16, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:30
|Baby Storytime
|15:30
|Pokémon Club
|March 17, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:30
|Toddler Storytime
|12:30
|Preschool Storytime
|17:30
|Daggerheart
|March 18, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:30
|Family Storytime!
|14:00
|Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced
|March 19, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00
|Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity ART!
|14:00
|Tea & Talk (Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid)
|March 20, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|March 21, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:30
|My First Book Group
|14:30
|Dungeons and Dragons
MARCH 2026
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 22, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 23, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:30
|Baby Storytime
|15:30
|Pokémon Club
|18:30
|West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith)
|March 24, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:30
|Toddler Storytime
|12:30
|Preschool Storytime
|March 25, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:30
|Family Storytime!
|14:00
|Mahjong Meet Up – Intermediate to Advanced
|March 26, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|16:00
|Maker Madness: Painted Pendants
|March 27, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|March 28, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:30
|Dungeons and Dragons
MARCH 2026
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 29, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 30, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:30
|Baby Storytime
|15:30
|Pokémon Club
|March 31, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|11:30
|Toddler Storytime
|12:30
|Preschool Storytime
This schedule was compiled as of: 02/16/2026; 02/18; 02/25; 02/27.
