Learn to create a backyard habitat for Spring at the West Cobb Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson

With spring a few weeks away, West Cobb Regional Library has scheduled a couple of March events to help enjoy the season—from the backyard.

Because Cobb County has miles of streams, which branch into creeks and tributaries and run through and compliment the backyards of many homes, the library offers Backyard Habitats with Cobb Water. Sara Dunn, a public educator for the Cobb County Water System, will lead this event and teach homeowners the ways in which to create a backyard habitat that is enjoyable and safe. With the right habitat, homeowners can grow the garden(s) and attract the wildlife they’d like to experience, without hiking mountain trails or travelling outside metro Atlanta. Moreover, as Backyard Habitats is a seasonal series, Dunn’s presentation for spring will highlight the rain garden habitat. Rain gardens can buffer properties and waterways, helping property value while protecting the environment. Backyard Habitat with Cobb Water occurs Friday, March 6th at 11:00 AM.

For backyard gardens that will yield spring-time crops, West Cobb Library will host the Basics of Canning the following Friday, March 13th at 2:00 PM. This program will teach home gardeners how to safely preserve their harvest. Led by Zoe Soltanmamedova, Cobb County representative of the University of Georgia Extension Office and Family and Consumer Sciences, attendees will gain knowledge on bath and pressure canning, and on which is best for particular foods. This is important so as to avoid botulism with preserving food at home, for consumption either in the future or in the backyard this spring.

Other events for March scheduled at West Cobb Regional Library are:

Afterschool Storycraft: Celebrate Women’s History Month, Thursday, March 12th at 4:00 PM

Tea & Talk, Thursday, March 19th at 2:00 PM

(Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid)

West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Monday, March 23rd at 6:30 PM

(A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith)

Maker Madness: Painted Pendants, Thursday, March 26th at 4:00 PM

Contact West Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its March schedule.

West Cobb Regional Library is located at:

1750 Dennis Kemp Lane

Kennesaw, Georgia 30152

+1 770 499 4485

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

