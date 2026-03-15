January 2026 Home Sales in the Marietta High School Zone

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Luxury home at 161 Blair Valley Drive in Marietta, the highest-priced home sale in the Marietta High School attendance zone in January 2026 at $1.7 million.

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 15, 2026

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Marietta High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026 :  $1,700,000 for 161 BLAIR VALLEY DR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026 : $145,000 2185 SURREY CT (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
408 SILVERBELL WAY1/2/2026$742,500.002530
1673 BARRINGTON OVRLK1/2/2026$320,000.001452
812 CALDWELL CIR1/2/2026$465,900.001736
332 HAMILTON TRCE1/6/2026$235,000.001280
932 WEMBERLEY LN1/6/2026$250,000.000
959 LAUREL SPRINGS LN1/7/2026$527,500.003073
651 CHESTNUT HILL RD1/7/2026$775,000.002722
1080 SOARING WAY1/9/2026$495,000.002185
514 HARBOR LAKE CT1/9/2026$170,000.00992
325 WRIGHT ST1/15/2026$220,000.000
708 HANOVER LN1/16/2026$225,000.001780
1387 WOODCUTT PL1/16/2026$475,000.002384
1211 CLIFFPINE CT1/16/2026$380,000.002349
273 WHITE ST1/16/2026$603,900.002030
29 HILLSIDE AVE1/16/2026$630,403.001668
382 MCARTHUR DR1/16/2026$470,000.001728
161 BLAIR VALLEY DR1/16/2026$1,700,000.005004
1939 PARKVIEW TRCE1/20/2026$550,000.002793
351 N WOODLAND DR1/20/2026$750,000.003365
662 BOULDERCREST DR SW1/20/2026$940,000.003789
169 WOODS DR NE1/20/2026$205,000.00780
963 BOLINGBROOK DR SW1/21/2026$705,000.003288
984 WEMBERLEY LN1/22/2026$275,000.000
1216 BRANDL DR1/22/2026$390,000.001613
363 SUMMERHOUR ST1/22/2026$685,000.002376
818 MANNING WAY1/23/2026$239,999.001233
327 STEWART AVE1/23/2026$615,000.002006
761 HARDAGE FARM DR1/23/2026$635,000.003785
827 HICKORY DR1/28/2026$617,500.002018
452 CHEROKEE ST1/29/2026$835,000.002272
645 ANDERSON WALK1/29/2026$279,000.001414
1479 BELLEMEADE FARMS RD1/30/2026$440,000.001565
2185 SURREY CT1/30/2026$145,000.001328
691 CROSSWINDS CIR1/30/2026$520,000.003440

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

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