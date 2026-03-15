January 2026 Home Sales in the Marietta High School Zone

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Marietta High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026 : $1,700,000 for 161 BLAIR VALLEY DR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026 : $145,000 2185 SURREY CT (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 408 SILVERBELL WAY 1/2/2026 $742,500.00 2530 1673 BARRINGTON OVRLK 1/2/2026 $320,000.00 1452 812 CALDWELL CIR 1/2/2026 $465,900.00 1736 332 HAMILTON TRCE 1/6/2026 $235,000.00 1280 932 WEMBERLEY LN 1/6/2026 $250,000.00 0 959 LAUREL SPRINGS LN 1/7/2026 $527,500.00 3073 651 CHESTNUT HILL RD 1/7/2026 $775,000.00 2722 1080 SOARING WAY 1/9/2026 $495,000.00 2185 514 HARBOR LAKE CT 1/9/2026 $170,000.00 992 325 WRIGHT ST 1/15/2026 $220,000.00 0 708 HANOVER LN 1/16/2026 $225,000.00 1780 1387 WOODCUTT PL 1/16/2026 $475,000.00 2384 1211 CLIFFPINE CT 1/16/2026 $380,000.00 2349 273 WHITE ST 1/16/2026 $603,900.00 2030 29 HILLSIDE AVE 1/16/2026 $630,403.00 1668 382 MCARTHUR DR 1/16/2026 $470,000.00 1728 161 BLAIR VALLEY DR 1/16/2026 $1,700,000.00 5004 1939 PARKVIEW TRCE 1/20/2026 $550,000.00 2793 351 N WOODLAND DR 1/20/2026 $750,000.00 3365 662 BOULDERCREST DR SW 1/20/2026 $940,000.00 3789 169 WOODS DR NE 1/20/2026 $205,000.00 780 963 BOLINGBROOK DR SW 1/21/2026 $705,000.00 3288 984 WEMBERLEY LN 1/22/2026 $275,000.00 0 1216 BRANDL DR 1/22/2026 $390,000.00 1613 363 SUMMERHOUR ST 1/22/2026 $685,000.00 2376 818 MANNING WAY 1/23/2026 $239,999.00 1233 327 STEWART AVE 1/23/2026 $615,000.00 2006 761 HARDAGE FARM DR 1/23/2026 $635,000.00 3785 827 HICKORY DR 1/28/2026 $617,500.00 2018 452 CHEROKEE ST 1/29/2026 $835,000.00 2272 645 ANDERSON WALK 1/29/2026 $279,000.00 1414 1479 BELLEMEADE FARMS RD 1/30/2026 $440,000.00 1565 2185 SURREY CT 1/30/2026 $145,000.00 1328 691 CROSSWINDS CIR 1/30/2026 $520,000.00 3440

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.