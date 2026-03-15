January 2026 Home Sales in the Lassiter High School Zone

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Lassiter High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026 : $1,950,000 for 4019 WESLEY CHAPEL RD (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026 : $429,000 for 4361 OLD MABRY LN (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 3238 MOUNTAIN HOLLOW DR 1/2/2026 $529,000.00 1320 4243 N MOUNTAIN RD 1/7/2026 $540,000.00 2716 2309 WICKINGHAM DR 1/12/2026 $638,000.00 2152 4319 SUMMIT OAKS LN 1/13/2026 $775,000.00 3713 3420 BELLEFORD CT 1/14/2026 $650,000.00 2433 4383 CAPSTONE RD 1/15/2026 $935,000.00 3696 4292 LINDSEY WAY 1/16/2026 $125,000.00 0 3325 PEBBLE HILL DR 1/16/2026 $600,000.00 2188 4361 OLD MABRY LN 1/22/2026 $429,000.00 1890 4019 WESLEY CHAPEL RD 1/23/2026 $1,950,000.00 2499 4150 CHIMNEY HTS 1/30/2026 $1,250,000.00 5112 4367 MOSS RIDGE CT 1/30/2026 $871,137.00 3272

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.