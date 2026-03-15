Cobb County issues 52 new business licenses for week ending March 13

Cobb County issued dozens of new occupational tax certificates in the week ending Friday, March 13, with a diverse mix of entrepreneurs and companies launching or expanding operations in the area. The latest batch of licenses covers everything from restaurants and retail shops to consulting firms, construction contractors, medical practices, and nonprofit organizations.
Professional services make up a large share of the new registrations. Several businesses provide consulting in areas such as marketing, financial services, education, and management, while others focus on real estate investment and property management. The list also includes a number of contractors and trades, including electrical, plumbing, roofing, landscaping, and remodeling services—industries that tend to track closely with the continued pace of residential and commercial development in the region.
Healthcare and personal services are also well represented. Newly licensed operations include optometry and medical clinics, counseling services, a neurofeedback practice, and a beauty spa and hair braiding salon. Retail and consumer-facing businesses range from clothing and crafts retailers to a toy store, a convenience food market, and a cottage-food baking business.
A handful of specialty and niche enterprises appear in the list as well, including a printing and design shop, a florist, an aircraft radio equipment repair service, and a scrap metal dealer. The group also includes nonprofit and charitable organizations, underscoring that the city’s licensing process covers not only for-profit companies but community-focused organizations operating locally.
Here are the 52 new businesses issued licenses by Cobb County on the week ending Friday,, 2025.
These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.
We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.
|License #
|D.B.A. / Business Name
|Mailing Address
|Issue Date / SIC Description
|OCC043351
|11 STUDIO PRINTS LLC
|ATTN: Anthony Kay
11 Studio Prints LLC
3595 Canton Rd, Ste 312
PMB 256
Marietta, GA 30066
|03/09/2026
Printing and Design
|OCC043329
|112 Townpark Dr Bldg Owner
The Standard at Kennesaw LLC
|ATTN: W Christopher Hart
The Standard at Kennesaw LLC
315 Oconee St
Athens, GA 30601
|03/13/2026
Office Space Rental
|OCC043328
|114 Townpark Dr Bldg Owner
The Standard at Kennesaw LLC
|ATTN: Jamie Campbell
The Standard at Kennesaw LLC
315 Oconee St
Athens, GA 30601
|03/13/2026
Office Space Rental
|OCC043381
|Access RX Support Services
United Pathways LLC
|ATTN: Monica Martin Noel
United Pathways LLC
4793 Jamerson Forest Cir
Marietta, GA 30066
|03/13/2026
Consultant – Education
|OCC043384
|AJ Banks LLC
|ATTN: Adam Banks
AJ Banks LLC
2571 Weddington Ridge NE
Marietta, GA 30068
|03/13/2026
Consultant Service – Marketing
|OCC043349
|Andrew Dyett & Associates LLC
|ATTN: Karen Andrew-Dyett
Andrew Dyett & Associates LLC
3413 Velvet Creek Dr
Marietta, GA 30008
|03/09/2026
Real Estate & Property Management
|OCC043389
|Anna McAlister Dickinson
2 Sassy Gals Co LLC
|ATTN: Anna McAlister Dickinson
2 Sassy Gals Co LLC
106 Meryton Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
|03/13/2026
Clothing – Miscellaneous Retail
|CON001687
|Batylin Plumbing Co Inc
|ATTN: Jessa Batylin
Batylin Plumbing Co Inc
3206 Stoney Acres Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
|03/11/2026
Plumbing Contractor
|OCC043357
|Belivra LLC
|ATTN: Krisina Zietz
Belivra LLC
1441 Woodmont Ln NW, 2311
Atlanta, GA 30318
|03/10/2026
Merchandise and Service Broker
|OCC043386
|Block Advisors
HRB Tax Group Inc
|ATTN: Kristopher Amos
HRB Tax Group Inc
PO Box 32208
Kansas City, MO 64171
|03/12/2026
Income Tax Service
|OCC043375
|Blue Moon Chiropractic Temp Agency LLC
|ATTN: Kristen Dwyer
Blue Moon Chiropractic Temp Agency LLC
3606 Stonewall Ct
Atlanta, GA 30339
|03/12/2026
Accounting, Auditing, and Bookkeeping – Not a CPA
|OCC043388
|Bob Eyecare
Harman LLC
|ATTN: Pooja Patel
Harman LLC
1060 Windy Elm Dr
Smyrna, GA 30082
|03/13/2026
Optometrist (Occupational Tax)
|OCC043359
|C & S Sparkle Homes ATL LLC
|ATTN: Claritza Sanchez
C & S Sparkle Homes ATL LLC
1945 Powers Ferry Rd SE, 432
Atlanta, GA 30339
|03/10/2026
Janitorial Service – Except Windows & Construction Related
|OCC043353
|Coro Realty Advisors LLC
|ATTN: Trina Joseph
Coro Realty Advisors LLC
400 Galleria, 1650
Atlanta, GA 30339
|03/09/2026
Real Estate Investments
|OCC043374
|Daybreak Marketing Direct
Daybreak Marketing Direct Inc
|ATTN: John Claramunt
Daybreak Marketing Direct Inc
2400 Herodian Way, Ste 120
Smyrna, GA 30080
|03/12/2026
Consultant Service – Marketing
|OCC043348
|Deaver Scrap Metal
Deaver Scrap Metal LLC
|ATTN: Travis Evans
Deaver Scrap Metal LLC
3600 Dallas Hwy, Ste 230-313
Marietta, GA 30064
|03/09/2026
Scrap Metal Dealer
|OCC043377
|Debra R Lieb
|ATTN: Lieb Debra
1011 Malibu Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
|03/12/2026
Entertainment Service
|OCC043364
|Dream of Legacy Consulting
Dream of Legacy Consulting LLC
|ATTN: Stephanie Ngatta
Dream of Legacy Consulting LLC
760 Old Roswell, 434
Roswell, GA 30076
|03/11/2026
Consultant – Financial
|OCC043380
|Duue Guud LLC
|ATTN: Tyna Kirk
Duue Guud LLC
3343 Peachtree Rd NE, 145
Atlanta, GA 30326
|03/13/2026
Consultant – Education
|ALC003588
|E M BOP
H & H Restaurant Group Kennesaw LLC
|ATTN: Chang Hong
H & H Restaurant Group Kennesaw LLC
P O Box 956219
Duluth, GA 30095
|03/11/2026
Restaurant
|CON001686
|ELKO
ELKO LLC
|ATTN: Elvir Prozorac
ELKO LLC
4436 Black Hills Dr
Acworth, GA 30101
|03/09/2026
Low Voltage Contractor (Alarm Systems, Telephone, etc., Installation)
|OCC043363
|Ella’s Heart Foundation
Ella’s Heart Foundation, Inc
|ATTN: Sylvia Weddington
Ella’s Heart Foundation, Inc
3020 Roswell Rd, 200
Marietta, GA 30062
|03/09/2026
Charitable Organization (Non Profit)
|OCC043387
|Emerald Beauty Spa
|ATTN: Green Bryona
2001 Old Concord Rd, Apt K-6
Smyrna, GA 30082
|03/13/2026
Beauty Shop
|OCC043354
|God’s Grace Beauty Salon
|ATTN: Grace Fagbola
4460 Wesley Way
Austell, GA 30106
|03/09/2026
Hair Braiding
|OCC043356
|Hanson Aero Group LLC
|ATTN: Mikail Han
Hanson Aero Group LLC
355 Heritage Park Trce
Kennesaw, GA 30144
|03/09/2026
Aircraft Radio Equipment Repair
|OCC043372
|House of DALV LLC
|ATTN: David Velez
House of DALV LLC
1618 Windcliff Dr SE
Marietta, GA 30067
|03/12/2026
Merchandise and Service Broker
|OCC043358
|Indy Greens Florals
|ATTN: Jessica Armstrong
Indy Greens Florals
1456 Surf Ct NE
Marietta, GA 30066
|03/10/2026
Florist
|OCC043373
|Infocus Eyecare
Star Optometry GA, LLC
|ATTN: Graeme Sanford
Star Optometry GA, LLC
110 College St, E
Athens, GA 35611
|03/12/2026
Medical Clinic
|CON001685
|J Chamberlain Electric LLC
|ATTN: James Chamberlain
J Chamberlain Electric LLC
4798 Moon Rd
Powder Springs, GA 30127
|03/09/2026
Electrical Contractor
|OCC043367
|Life Code Medical
Life Code Medical LLC
|ATTN: Chae Life
Life Code Medical LLC
2475 Windy Hill Rd SE, B
Marietta, GA 30067
|03/11/2026
Medical Clinic
|OCC043376
|Linden Arm Senior Services LLC
|ATTN: Jacqueline Pitts
Linden Arm Senior Services LLC
4480 S Cobb Dr SE, H712
Smyrna, GA 30080
|03/12/2026
Sitting Service
|OCC043365
|Mary Beth Popkin LLC
|ATTN: Mary Popkin
Mary Beth Popkin LLC
2106 Kinsmon Dr
Marietta, GA 30062
|03/11/2026
Real Estate & Property Management
|OCC043347
|Mattie Davis Investments
Mattie Davis Investment Holding LLC
|ATTN: David Ross
Mattie Davis Investment Holding LLC
5163 Pat Wiley Dr
Powder Springs, GA 30127
|03/09/2026
Real Estate Investments
|OCC043378
|Maverick D Signs
|ATTN: Roberson Nicole
2560 Delk Rd, Apt I-7
Marietta, GA 30067
|03/12/2026
Graphic Art and Design – Disabled Veteran
|OCC043366
|NG Landscaping
|ATTN: Norxson Alegria-Rodas
3485 Sierra Ridge Way
Marietta, GA 30008
|03/11/2026
Yard Maintenance
|OCC043352
|NH Remodeling LLC
|ATTN: Nelson Hernandez
NH Remodeling LLC
2401 Hillboro Cir SW
Marietta, GA 30064
|03/09/2026
Handy Man – No State License
|OCC043344
|O – Clean Solutions
O – Clean Solutions Inc
|ATTN: Hugo Ortiz Alfonso
O – Clean Solutions Inc
461 Windy Hill Rd, Ste D
Marietta, GA 30060
|03/09/2026
Janitorial Service – Except Windows & Construction Related
|OCC043360
|Owens Roofing
Owens Roofing Inc
|ATTN: Bradly Knowles
Owens Roofing Inc
1200 Short Journey Rd
Smithfield, NC 27577
|03/12/2026
Roofing Contractor
|OCC043385
|Pettway Counseling & Consulting
Rooted Mind Collective LLC
|ATTN: Ashley Pettway
Rooted Mind Collective LLC
4300 Paces Ferry Rd, Ste 500
Atlanta, GA 30339
|03/13/2026
Family & Individual Counseling
|OCC043379
|Pop Mart
Pop Mart Inc
|ATTN: Licenses
Pop Mart Inc
3534 Hayden Ave
Culver City, CA 90232
|03/12/2026
Toys and Game Store
|OCC043382
|Powder Springs Food Mart
Ismail Group Inc
|ATTN: Saif Ismail
Ismail Group Inc
2587 Staunton Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30097
|03/13/2026
Convenience Food Stores – Retail
|OCC043369
|Read & Roam
Read & Road LLC
|ATTN: Jamiella Atkinson
Read & Road LLC
3789 Thackary Dr
Powder Springs, GA 30127
|03/11/2026
Merchandise and Service Broker
|OCC043383
|Recalibrate Neurofeedback
Recalibrate Neurofeedback LLC
|ATTN: Todd Stumbo
Recalibrate Neurofeedback LLC
PO Box 1293
Holly Springs, GA 30142
|03/13/2026
Health and Allied Services
|OCC043371
|Sew & Dough
Sew & Dough LLC
|ATTN: Madisyn Wing
Sew & Dough LLC
831 First Cotton Ct
Powder Springs, GA 30127
|03/12/2026
Cottage Food
|OCC043350
|Sharing Love
Sharing Love LLC
|ATTN: Bruna Freitas
Sharing Love LLC
2507 Hampton Valley Dr
Marietta, GA 30008
|03/09/2026
Clothing – Miscellaneous Retail
|OCC043346
|SimpleTax Servcies LLC
|ATTN: Ana Victor
SimpleTax Servcies LLC
445 Windy Hill Rd, 231
Marietta, GA 30060
|03/09/2026
Accounting, Auditing, and Bookkeeping – Not a CPA
|OCC043361
|Sleep Resolution LLC
|ATTN: Joe Hair
Sleep Resolution LLC
2422 Barrett Preserve Ct
Marietta, GA 30064
|03/10/2026
Dentist (Occupational Tax)
|ALT003616
|Sozo Georgia Foundation
Sozo Georgia Foundation Inc
|ATTN: William Watson
Sozo Georgia Foundation Inc
P O Box 777
Kennesaw, GA 30156
|03/13/2026
Charitable Organization (Non Profit)
|OCC043345
|Taeyoung Kim
|ATTN: Taeyoung Kim
Taeyoung Kim
2184 Sumter Lake
Marietta, GA 30062
|03/09/2026
Arts and Crafts Retail
|OCC043355
|The Matka Khichdi
Nandi Cuisine LLC
|ATTN: Hemant Patel
Nandi Cuisine LLC
7032 Krishna Lane
Morrow, GA 30260
|03/09/2026
Restaurant
|OCC043368
|Twin Property Pro LLC
|ATTN: Luole Degfae
Twin Property Pro LLC
286 Sourwood Dr
Marietta, GA 30062
|03/11/2026
Handy Man – No State License
|OCC043362
|Weddington Relocation Management & Real Estates Services
|Weddington Relocation Management & Real Estates Services
3020 Roswell Rd, 200
Marietta, GA 30062
|03/10/2026
Consultant Service – Management
Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.
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