Cobb County issues 52 new business licenses for week ending March 13

Cobb County issued dozens of new occupational tax certificates in the week ending Friday, March 13, with a diverse mix of entrepreneurs and companies launching or expanding operations in the area. The latest batch of licenses covers everything from restaurants and retail shops to consulting firms, construction contractors, medical practices, and nonprofit organizations.

Professional services make up a large share of the new registrations. Several businesses provide consulting in areas such as marketing, financial services, education, and management, while others focus on real estate investment and property management. The list also includes a number of contractors and trades, including electrical, plumbing, roofing, landscaping, and remodeling services—industries that tend to track closely with the continued pace of residential and commercial development in the region.

Healthcare and personal services are also well represented. Newly licensed operations include optometry and medical clinics, counseling services, a neurofeedback practice, and a beauty spa and hair braiding salon. Retail and consumer-facing businesses range from clothing and crafts retailers to a toy store, a convenience food market, and a cottage-food baking business.

A handful of specialty and niche enterprises appear in the list as well, including a printing and design shop, a florist, an aircraft radio equipment repair service, and a scrap metal dealer. The group also includes nonprofit and charitable organizations, underscoring that the city’s licensing process covers not only for-profit companies but community-focused organizations operating locally.

Here are the 52 new businesses issued licenses by Cobb County on the week ending Friday,, 2025.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License # D.B.A. / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC043351 11 STUDIO PRINTS LLC ATTN: Anthony Kay

11 Studio Prints LLC

3595 Canton Rd, Ste 312

PMB 256

Marietta, GA 30066 03/09/2026

Printing and Design OCC043329 112 Townpark Dr Bldg Owner

The Standard at Kennesaw LLC ATTN: W Christopher Hart

The Standard at Kennesaw LLC

315 Oconee St

Athens, GA 30601 03/13/2026

Office Space Rental OCC043328 114 Townpark Dr Bldg Owner

The Standard at Kennesaw LLC ATTN: Jamie Campbell

The Standard at Kennesaw LLC

315 Oconee St

Athens, GA 30601 03/13/2026

Office Space Rental OCC043381 Access RX Support Services

United Pathways LLC ATTN: Monica Martin Noel

United Pathways LLC

4793 Jamerson Forest Cir

Marietta, GA 30066 03/13/2026

Consultant – Education OCC043384 AJ Banks LLC ATTN: Adam Banks

AJ Banks LLC

2571 Weddington Ridge NE

Marietta, GA 30068 03/13/2026

Consultant Service – Marketing OCC043349 Andrew Dyett & Associates LLC ATTN: Karen Andrew-Dyett

Andrew Dyett & Associates LLC

3413 Velvet Creek Dr

Marietta, GA 30008 03/09/2026

Real Estate & Property Management OCC043389 Anna McAlister Dickinson

2 Sassy Gals Co LLC ATTN: Anna McAlister Dickinson

2 Sassy Gals Co LLC

106 Meryton Dr

Dallas, GA 30157 03/13/2026

Clothing – Miscellaneous Retail CON001687 Batylin Plumbing Co Inc ATTN: Jessa Batylin

Batylin Plumbing Co Inc

3206 Stoney Acres Dr

Kennesaw, GA 30152 03/11/2026

Plumbing Contractor OCC043357 Belivra LLC ATTN: Krisina Zietz

Belivra LLC

1441 Woodmont Ln NW, 2311

Atlanta, GA 30318 03/10/2026

Merchandise and Service Broker OCC043386 Block Advisors

HRB Tax Group Inc ATTN: Kristopher Amos

HRB Tax Group Inc

PO Box 32208

Kansas City, MO 64171 03/12/2026

Income Tax Service OCC043375 Blue Moon Chiropractic Temp Agency LLC ATTN: Kristen Dwyer

Blue Moon Chiropractic Temp Agency LLC

3606 Stonewall Ct

Atlanta, GA 30339 03/12/2026

Accounting, Auditing, and Bookkeeping – Not a CPA OCC043388 Bob Eyecare

Harman LLC ATTN: Pooja Patel

Harman LLC

1060 Windy Elm Dr

Smyrna, GA 30082 03/13/2026

Optometrist (Occupational Tax) OCC043359 C & S Sparkle Homes ATL LLC ATTN: Claritza Sanchez

C & S Sparkle Homes ATL LLC

1945 Powers Ferry Rd SE, 432

Atlanta, GA 30339 03/10/2026

Janitorial Service – Except Windows & Construction Related OCC043353 Coro Realty Advisors LLC ATTN: Trina Joseph

Coro Realty Advisors LLC

400 Galleria, 1650

Atlanta, GA 30339 03/09/2026

Real Estate Investments OCC043374 Daybreak Marketing Direct

Daybreak Marketing Direct Inc ATTN: John Claramunt

Daybreak Marketing Direct Inc

2400 Herodian Way, Ste 120

Smyrna, GA 30080 03/12/2026

Consultant Service – Marketing OCC043348 Deaver Scrap Metal

Deaver Scrap Metal LLC ATTN: Travis Evans

Deaver Scrap Metal LLC

3600 Dallas Hwy, Ste 230-313

Marietta, GA 30064 03/09/2026

Scrap Metal Dealer OCC043377 Debra R Lieb ATTN: Lieb Debra

1011 Malibu Dr

Marietta, GA 30066 03/12/2026

Entertainment Service OCC043364 Dream of Legacy Consulting

Dream of Legacy Consulting LLC ATTN: Stephanie Ngatta

Dream of Legacy Consulting LLC

760 Old Roswell, 434

Roswell, GA 30076 03/11/2026

Consultant – Financial OCC043380 Duue Guud LLC ATTN: Tyna Kirk

Duue Guud LLC

3343 Peachtree Rd NE, 145

Atlanta, GA 30326 03/13/2026

Consultant – Education ALC003588 E M BOP

H & H Restaurant Group Kennesaw LLC ATTN: Chang Hong

H & H Restaurant Group Kennesaw LLC

P O Box 956219

Duluth, GA 30095 03/11/2026

Restaurant CON001686 ELKO

ELKO LLC ATTN: Elvir Prozorac

ELKO LLC

4436 Black Hills Dr

Acworth, GA 30101 03/09/2026

Low Voltage Contractor (Alarm Systems, Telephone, etc., Installation) OCC043363 Ella’s Heart Foundation

Ella’s Heart Foundation, Inc ATTN: Sylvia Weddington

Ella’s Heart Foundation, Inc

3020 Roswell Rd, 200

Marietta, GA 30062 03/09/2026

Charitable Organization (Non Profit) OCC043387 Emerald Beauty Spa ATTN: Green Bryona

2001 Old Concord Rd, Apt K-6

Smyrna, GA 30082 03/13/2026

Beauty Shop OCC043354 God’s Grace Beauty Salon ATTN: Grace Fagbola

4460 Wesley Way

Austell, GA 30106 03/09/2026

Hair Braiding OCC043356 Hanson Aero Group LLC ATTN: Mikail Han

Hanson Aero Group LLC

355 Heritage Park Trce

Kennesaw, GA 30144 03/09/2026

Aircraft Radio Equipment Repair OCC043372 House of DALV LLC ATTN: David Velez

House of DALV LLC

1618 Windcliff Dr SE

Marietta, GA 30067 03/12/2026

Merchandise and Service Broker OCC043358 Indy Greens Florals ATTN: Jessica Armstrong

Indy Greens Florals

1456 Surf Ct NE

Marietta, GA 30066 03/10/2026

Florist OCC043373 Infocus Eyecare

Star Optometry GA, LLC ATTN: Graeme Sanford

Star Optometry GA, LLC

110 College St, E

Athens, GA 35611 03/12/2026

Medical Clinic CON001685 J Chamberlain Electric LLC ATTN: James Chamberlain

J Chamberlain Electric LLC

4798 Moon Rd

Powder Springs, GA 30127 03/09/2026

Electrical Contractor OCC043367 Life Code Medical

Life Code Medical LLC ATTN: Chae Life

Life Code Medical LLC

2475 Windy Hill Rd SE, B

Marietta, GA 30067 03/11/2026

Medical Clinic OCC043376 Linden Arm Senior Services LLC ATTN: Jacqueline Pitts

Linden Arm Senior Services LLC

4480 S Cobb Dr SE, H712

Smyrna, GA 30080 03/12/2026

Sitting Service OCC043365 Mary Beth Popkin LLC ATTN: Mary Popkin

Mary Beth Popkin LLC

2106 Kinsmon Dr

Marietta, GA 30062 03/11/2026

Real Estate & Property Management OCC043347 Mattie Davis Investments

Mattie Davis Investment Holding LLC ATTN: David Ross

Mattie Davis Investment Holding LLC

5163 Pat Wiley Dr

Powder Springs, GA 30127 03/09/2026

Real Estate Investments OCC043378 Maverick D Signs ATTN: Roberson Nicole

2560 Delk Rd, Apt I-7

Marietta, GA 30067 03/12/2026

Graphic Art and Design – Disabled Veteran OCC043366 NG Landscaping ATTN: Norxson Alegria-Rodas

3485 Sierra Ridge Way

Marietta, GA 30008 03/11/2026

Yard Maintenance OCC043352 NH Remodeling LLC ATTN: Nelson Hernandez

NH Remodeling LLC

2401 Hillboro Cir SW

Marietta, GA 30064 03/09/2026

Handy Man – No State License OCC043344 O – Clean Solutions

O – Clean Solutions Inc ATTN: Hugo Ortiz Alfonso

O – Clean Solutions Inc

461 Windy Hill Rd, Ste D

Marietta, GA 30060 03/09/2026

Janitorial Service – Except Windows & Construction Related OCC043360 Owens Roofing

Owens Roofing Inc ATTN: Bradly Knowles

Owens Roofing Inc

1200 Short Journey Rd

Smithfield, NC 27577 03/12/2026

Roofing Contractor OCC043385 Pettway Counseling & Consulting

Rooted Mind Collective LLC ATTN: Ashley Pettway

Rooted Mind Collective LLC

4300 Paces Ferry Rd, Ste 500

Atlanta, GA 30339 03/13/2026

Family & Individual Counseling OCC043379 Pop Mart

Pop Mart Inc ATTN: Licenses

Pop Mart Inc

3534 Hayden Ave

Culver City, CA 90232 03/12/2026

Toys and Game Store OCC043382 Powder Springs Food Mart

Ismail Group Inc ATTN: Saif Ismail

Ismail Group Inc

2587 Staunton Dr NW

Duluth, GA 30097 03/13/2026

Convenience Food Stores – Retail OCC043369 Read & Roam

Read & Road LLC ATTN: Jamiella Atkinson

Read & Road LLC

3789 Thackary Dr

Powder Springs, GA 30127 03/11/2026

Merchandise and Service Broker OCC043383 Recalibrate Neurofeedback

Recalibrate Neurofeedback LLC ATTN: Todd Stumbo

Recalibrate Neurofeedback LLC

PO Box 1293

Holly Springs, GA 30142 03/13/2026

Health and Allied Services OCC043371 Sew & Dough

Sew & Dough LLC ATTN: Madisyn Wing

Sew & Dough LLC

831 First Cotton Ct

Powder Springs, GA 30127 03/12/2026

Cottage Food OCC043350 Sharing Love

Sharing Love LLC ATTN: Bruna Freitas

Sharing Love LLC

2507 Hampton Valley Dr

Marietta, GA 30008 03/09/2026

Clothing – Miscellaneous Retail OCC043346 SimpleTax Servcies LLC ATTN: Ana Victor

SimpleTax Servcies LLC

445 Windy Hill Rd, 231

Marietta, GA 30060 03/09/2026

Accounting, Auditing, and Bookkeeping – Not a CPA OCC043361 Sleep Resolution LLC ATTN: Joe Hair

Sleep Resolution LLC

2422 Barrett Preserve Ct

Marietta, GA 30064 03/10/2026

Dentist (Occupational Tax) ALT003616 Sozo Georgia Foundation

Sozo Georgia Foundation Inc ATTN: William Watson

Sozo Georgia Foundation Inc

P O Box 777

Kennesaw, GA 30156 03/13/2026

Charitable Organization (Non Profit) OCC043345 Taeyoung Kim ATTN: Taeyoung Kim

Taeyoung Kim

2184 Sumter Lake

Marietta, GA 30062 03/09/2026

Arts and Crafts Retail OCC043355 The Matka Khichdi

Nandi Cuisine LLC ATTN: Hemant Patel

Nandi Cuisine LLC

7032 Krishna Lane

Morrow, GA 30260 03/09/2026

Restaurant OCC043368 Twin Property Pro LLC ATTN: Luole Degfae

Twin Property Pro LLC

286 Sourwood Dr

Marietta, GA 30062 03/11/2026

Handy Man – No State License OCC043362 Weddington Relocation Management & Real Estates Services Weddington Relocation Management & Real Estates Services

3020 Roswell Rd, 200

Marietta, GA 30062 03/10/2026

Consultant Service – Management

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.