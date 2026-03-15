Cobb County issues 52 new business licenses for week ending March 13

TOPICS:
New business licenses article posted each week with an image of Three people gathered around a wall-board with various business and industry symbols including gears and charts

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 15, 2026

Cobb County issued dozens of new occupational tax certificates in the week ending Friday, March 13, with a diverse mix of entrepreneurs and companies launching or expanding operations in the area. The latest batch of licenses covers everything from restaurants and retail shops to consulting firms, construction contractors, medical practices, and nonprofit organizations.

Professional services make up a large share of the new registrations. Several businesses provide consulting in areas such as marketing, financial services, education, and management, while others focus on real estate investment and property management. The list also includes a number of contractors and trades, including electrical, plumbing, roofing, landscaping, and remodeling services—industries that tend to track closely with the continued pace of residential and commercial development in the region.

Healthcare and personal services are also well represented. Newly licensed operations include optometry and medical clinics, counseling services, a neurofeedback practice, and a beauty spa and hair braiding salon. Retail and consumer-facing businesses range from clothing and crafts retailers to a toy store, a convenience food market, and a cottage-food baking business.

A handful of specialty and niche enterprises appear in the list as well, including a printing and design shop, a florist, an aircraft radio equipment repair service, and a scrap metal dealer. The group also includes nonprofit and charitable organizations, underscoring that the city’s licensing process covers not only for-profit companies but community-focused organizations operating locally.

Here are the 52 new businesses issued licenses by Cobb County on the week ending Friday,, 2025.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License #D.B.A. / Business NameMailing AddressIssue Date / SIC Description
OCC04335111 STUDIO PRINTS LLCATTN: Anthony Kay
11 Studio Prints LLC
3595 Canton Rd, Ste 312
PMB 256
Marietta, GA 30066		03/09/2026
Printing and Design
OCC043329112 Townpark Dr Bldg Owner
The Standard at Kennesaw LLC		ATTN: W Christopher Hart
The Standard at Kennesaw LLC
315 Oconee St
Athens, GA 30601		03/13/2026
Office Space Rental
OCC043328114 Townpark Dr Bldg Owner
The Standard at Kennesaw LLC		ATTN: Jamie Campbell
The Standard at Kennesaw LLC
315 Oconee St
Athens, GA 30601		03/13/2026
Office Space Rental
OCC043381Access RX Support Services
United Pathways LLC		ATTN: Monica Martin Noel
United Pathways LLC
4793 Jamerson Forest Cir
Marietta, GA 30066		03/13/2026
Consultant – Education
OCC043384AJ Banks LLCATTN: Adam Banks
AJ Banks LLC
2571 Weddington Ridge NE
Marietta, GA 30068		03/13/2026
Consultant Service – Marketing
OCC043349Andrew Dyett & Associates LLCATTN: Karen Andrew-Dyett
Andrew Dyett & Associates LLC
3413 Velvet Creek Dr
Marietta, GA 30008		03/09/2026
Real Estate & Property Management
OCC043389Anna McAlister Dickinson
2 Sassy Gals Co LLC		ATTN: Anna McAlister Dickinson
2 Sassy Gals Co LLC
106 Meryton Dr
Dallas, GA 30157		03/13/2026
Clothing – Miscellaneous Retail
CON001687Batylin Plumbing Co IncATTN: Jessa Batylin
Batylin Plumbing Co Inc
3206 Stoney Acres Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152		03/11/2026
Plumbing Contractor
OCC043357Belivra LLCATTN: Krisina Zietz
Belivra LLC
1441 Woodmont Ln NW, 2311
Atlanta, GA 30318		03/10/2026
Merchandise and Service Broker
OCC043386Block Advisors
HRB Tax Group Inc		ATTN: Kristopher Amos
HRB Tax Group Inc
PO Box 32208
Kansas City, MO 64171		03/12/2026
Income Tax Service
OCC043375Blue Moon Chiropractic Temp Agency LLCATTN: Kristen Dwyer
Blue Moon Chiropractic Temp Agency LLC
3606 Stonewall Ct
Atlanta, GA 30339		03/12/2026
Accounting, Auditing, and Bookkeeping – Not a CPA
OCC043388Bob Eyecare
Harman LLC		ATTN: Pooja Patel
Harman LLC
1060 Windy Elm Dr
Smyrna, GA 30082		03/13/2026
Optometrist (Occupational Tax)
OCC043359C & S Sparkle Homes ATL LLCATTN: Claritza Sanchez
C & S Sparkle Homes ATL LLC
1945 Powers Ferry Rd SE, 432
Atlanta, GA 30339		03/10/2026
Janitorial Service – Except Windows & Construction Related
OCC043353Coro Realty Advisors LLCATTN: Trina Joseph
Coro Realty Advisors LLC
400 Galleria, 1650
Atlanta, GA 30339		03/09/2026
Real Estate Investments
OCC043374Daybreak Marketing Direct
Daybreak Marketing Direct Inc		ATTN: John Claramunt
Daybreak Marketing Direct Inc
2400 Herodian Way, Ste 120
Smyrna, GA 30080		03/12/2026
Consultant Service – Marketing
OCC043348Deaver Scrap Metal
Deaver Scrap Metal LLC		ATTN: Travis Evans
Deaver Scrap Metal LLC
3600 Dallas Hwy, Ste 230-313
Marietta, GA 30064		03/09/2026
Scrap Metal Dealer
OCC043377Debra R LiebATTN: Lieb Debra
1011 Malibu Dr
Marietta, GA 30066		03/12/2026
Entertainment Service
OCC043364Dream of Legacy Consulting
Dream of Legacy Consulting LLC		ATTN: Stephanie Ngatta
Dream of Legacy Consulting LLC
760 Old Roswell, 434
Roswell, GA 30076		03/11/2026
Consultant – Financial
OCC043380Duue Guud LLCATTN: Tyna Kirk
Duue Guud LLC
3343 Peachtree Rd NE, 145
Atlanta, GA 30326		03/13/2026
Consultant – Education
ALC003588E M BOP
H & H Restaurant Group Kennesaw LLC		ATTN: Chang Hong
H & H Restaurant Group Kennesaw LLC
P O Box 956219
Duluth, GA 30095		03/11/2026
Restaurant
CON001686ELKO
ELKO LLC		ATTN: Elvir Prozorac
ELKO LLC
4436 Black Hills Dr
Acworth, GA 30101		03/09/2026
Low Voltage Contractor (Alarm Systems, Telephone, etc., Installation)
OCC043363Ella’s Heart Foundation
Ella’s Heart Foundation, Inc		ATTN: Sylvia Weddington
Ella’s Heart Foundation, Inc
3020 Roswell Rd, 200
Marietta, GA 30062		03/09/2026
Charitable Organization (Non Profit)
OCC043387Emerald Beauty SpaATTN: Green Bryona
2001 Old Concord Rd, Apt K-6
Smyrna, GA 30082		03/13/2026
Beauty Shop
OCC043354God’s Grace Beauty SalonATTN: Grace Fagbola
4460 Wesley Way
Austell, GA 30106		03/09/2026
Hair Braiding
OCC043356Hanson Aero Group LLCATTN: Mikail Han
Hanson Aero Group LLC
355 Heritage Park Trce
Kennesaw, GA 30144		03/09/2026
Aircraft Radio Equipment Repair
OCC043372House of DALV LLCATTN: David Velez
House of DALV LLC
1618 Windcliff Dr SE
Marietta, GA 30067		03/12/2026
Merchandise and Service Broker
OCC043358Indy Greens FloralsATTN: Jessica Armstrong
Indy Greens Florals
1456 Surf Ct NE
Marietta, GA 30066		03/10/2026
Florist
OCC043373Infocus Eyecare
Star Optometry GA, LLC		ATTN: Graeme Sanford
Star Optometry GA, LLC
110 College St, E
Athens, GA 35611		03/12/2026
Medical Clinic
CON001685J Chamberlain Electric LLCATTN: James Chamberlain
J Chamberlain Electric LLC
4798 Moon Rd
Powder Springs, GA 30127		03/09/2026
Electrical Contractor
OCC043367Life Code Medical
Life Code Medical LLC		ATTN: Chae Life
Life Code Medical LLC
2475 Windy Hill Rd SE, B
Marietta, GA 30067		03/11/2026
Medical Clinic
OCC043376Linden Arm Senior Services LLCATTN: Jacqueline Pitts
Linden Arm Senior Services LLC
4480 S Cobb Dr SE, H712
Smyrna, GA 30080		03/12/2026
Sitting Service
OCC043365Mary Beth Popkin LLCATTN: Mary Popkin
Mary Beth Popkin LLC
2106 Kinsmon Dr
Marietta, GA 30062		03/11/2026
Real Estate & Property Management
OCC043347Mattie Davis Investments
Mattie Davis Investment Holding LLC		ATTN: David Ross
Mattie Davis Investment Holding LLC
5163 Pat Wiley Dr
Powder Springs, GA 30127		03/09/2026
Real Estate Investments
OCC043378Maverick D SignsATTN: Roberson Nicole
2560 Delk Rd, Apt I-7
Marietta, GA 30067		03/12/2026
Graphic Art and Design – Disabled Veteran
OCC043366NG LandscapingATTN: Norxson Alegria-Rodas
3485 Sierra Ridge Way
Marietta, GA 30008		03/11/2026
Yard Maintenance
OCC043352NH Remodeling LLCATTN: Nelson Hernandez
NH Remodeling LLC
2401 Hillboro Cir SW
Marietta, GA 30064		03/09/2026
Handy Man – No State License
OCC043344O – Clean Solutions
O – Clean Solutions Inc		ATTN: Hugo Ortiz Alfonso
O – Clean Solutions Inc
461 Windy Hill Rd, Ste D
Marietta, GA 30060		03/09/2026
Janitorial Service – Except Windows & Construction Related
OCC043360Owens Roofing
Owens Roofing Inc		ATTN: Bradly Knowles
Owens Roofing Inc
1200 Short Journey Rd
Smithfield, NC 27577		03/12/2026
Roofing Contractor
OCC043385Pettway Counseling & Consulting
Rooted Mind Collective LLC		ATTN: Ashley Pettway
Rooted Mind Collective LLC
4300 Paces Ferry Rd, Ste 500
Atlanta, GA 30339		03/13/2026
Family & Individual Counseling
OCC043379Pop Mart
Pop Mart Inc		ATTN: Licenses
Pop Mart Inc
3534 Hayden Ave
Culver City, CA 90232		03/12/2026
Toys and Game Store
OCC043382Powder Springs Food Mart
Ismail Group Inc		ATTN: Saif Ismail
Ismail Group Inc
2587 Staunton Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30097		03/13/2026
Convenience Food Stores – Retail
OCC043369Read & Roam
Read & Road LLC		ATTN: Jamiella Atkinson
Read & Road LLC
3789 Thackary Dr
Powder Springs, GA 30127		03/11/2026
Merchandise and Service Broker
OCC043383Recalibrate Neurofeedback
Recalibrate Neurofeedback LLC		ATTN: Todd Stumbo
Recalibrate Neurofeedback LLC
PO Box 1293
Holly Springs, GA 30142		03/13/2026
Health and Allied Services
OCC043371Sew & Dough
Sew & Dough LLC		ATTN: Madisyn Wing
Sew & Dough LLC
831 First Cotton Ct
Powder Springs, GA 30127		03/12/2026
Cottage Food
OCC043350Sharing Love
Sharing Love LLC		ATTN: Bruna Freitas
Sharing Love LLC
2507 Hampton Valley Dr
Marietta, GA 30008		03/09/2026
Clothing – Miscellaneous Retail
OCC043346SimpleTax Servcies LLCATTN: Ana Victor
SimpleTax Servcies LLC
445 Windy Hill Rd, 231
Marietta, GA 30060		03/09/2026
Accounting, Auditing, and Bookkeeping – Not a CPA
OCC043361Sleep Resolution LLCATTN: Joe Hair
Sleep Resolution LLC
2422 Barrett Preserve Ct
Marietta, GA 30064		03/10/2026
Dentist (Occupational Tax)
ALT003616Sozo Georgia Foundation
Sozo Georgia Foundation Inc		ATTN: William Watson
Sozo Georgia Foundation Inc
P O Box 777
Kennesaw, GA 30156		03/13/2026
Charitable Organization (Non Profit)
OCC043345Taeyoung KimATTN: Taeyoung Kim
Taeyoung Kim
2184 Sumter Lake
Marietta, GA 30062		03/09/2026
Arts and Crafts Retail
OCC043355The Matka Khichdi
Nandi Cuisine LLC		ATTN: Hemant Patel
Nandi Cuisine LLC
7032 Krishna Lane
Morrow, GA 30260		03/09/2026
Restaurant
OCC043368Twin Property Pro LLCATTN: Luole Degfae
Twin Property Pro LLC
286 Sourwood Dr
Marietta, GA 30062		03/11/2026
Handy Man – No State License
OCC043362Weddington Relocation Management & Real Estates ServicesWeddington Relocation Management & Real Estates Services
3020 Roswell Rd, 200
Marietta, GA 30062		03/10/2026
Consultant Service – Management

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.

Be the first to comment on "Cobb County issues 52 new business licenses for week ending March 13"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.