Marietta entertainer brings Las Vegas-style show to the Square for a cause

Joey Thurmond and the Select Orchestra submitted the following press release about a benefit concert for ALS Georgia:

WHAT: Joey Thurmond and the Select Orchestra

WHERE: Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta

WHEN:

• April 1 at 12 p.m.

• April 3 at 8 p.m.

• April 4 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Marietta-based actor and entertainer Joey Thurmond will bring a high-energy, Las Vegas-style production to Theatre in the Square this April, with proceeds benefiting ALS Georgia.

Joey Thurmond and the Select Orchestra will present four performances on April 1, 3, and 4. The production features a full orchestra, dynamic staging, and a blend of classic show tunes, big-band arrangements, and contemporary favorites.

The performances will support ALS Georgia, a cause deeply personal to Thurmond. His mother passed away from ALS seven years ago, and he credits the organization with providing critical care and support to families facing the disease.

“My family and I experienced firsthand what the wonderful people at ALS Georgia provide to those battling this terrible disease,” Thurmond said. “This show is my way of giving back to an organization that gave so much to us during a difficult time.”

Thurmond has also supported other charitable efforts, including the Honor Flight Program of Georgia.

Tickets are available through the Theatre in the Square box office and online at www.MariettaTheatreSquare.com.

More information:

• Watch Joey and his mother’s journey bring more attention to ALS

• Learn more about Joey Thurmond and the Select Orchestra