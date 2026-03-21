Check out the 39 new businesses licensed in unincorporated Cobb County over the past week

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Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 21, 2026

Cobb County issued 39 new business licenses between March 15 and March 20, 2026, reflecting a steady mix of home services, construction trades, and small-scale retail and food ventures. The latest filings show continued strength in contractor-related services alongside a growing number of niche consumer offerings.

Construction and home services remain a dominant theme, with multiple licenses issued for roofing, HVAC, flooring, window services, and general handyman operations. This cluster suggests sustained demand tied to residential growth and property maintenance across the county. Several specialized contractors—such as sprinkler system installers and low-voltage electricians—also point to ongoing infrastructure and safety upgrades.

At the same time, the list includes a diverse range of small businesses, from mobile food vendors and restaurants to creative arts retailers and child-focused services. Health, wellness, and personal care providers—including fitness trainers, home care services, and a personal care home—continue to expand, reflecting broader demographic and lifestyle trends in the area.

We’ve edited out some of the information in the table for easy readability. If you want to read the entire table, with more administrative information, please follow this link to the original page on the Cobb County website.

License #D.B.A / Business NameMailing AddressIssue Date / SIC Description
OCC043398A1 WINDOWS LLC2165 Freydale Rd, Marietta, GA 3006703/17/2026 — Door & Window Installation & Repair Contractor
OCC043393Always On Point Pressure Washing LLC4095 Lakeland Hills Dr, Douglasville, GA 3013403/17/2026 — Cleaning Contractor
OCC043408Avery’s Italian Ice4505 Gateway Ct, Smyrna, GA 3008003/19/2026 — Mobile Food Vendor
OCC043412Barky Bite Naturals Co LLC99 Lansing Dr, Kennesaw, GA 3014403/18/2026 — Manufacturer – Pet Food
OCC043415Body By U Fitness292 Greentree Trail, Temple, GA 3017903/20/2026 — Physical Fitness Trainer
OCC043401Caudill Justin600 Lenox Woods Ct, Marietta, GA 3006803/18/2026 — Management Consulting
OCC043392Cole’s Construction4444 South Landing Dr, Marietta, GA 3006603/17/2026 — Grading Contractor
OCC043397Danii Tatts1574 Silvaner Ave NW, Kennesaw, GA 3015203/17/2026 — Tattoo Parlor
OCC043407DSS Floors LLC1529 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 3006203/19/2026 — Flooring Contractor
OCC043395Flatout Home Solutions54 Huntwood Dr, Smyrna, GA 3008203/17/2026 — Handyman Services
CON001689Flo Lily HVAC LLC310 Ridgeland Ter, Marietta, GA 3006203/16/2026 — HVAC Contractor
OCC043413Haven Family Private Care LLC4126 Inola Trl NE, Roswell, GA 3007503/20/2026 — Personal Care Home
OCC043396Hollis RoofingPO Box 2229, Columbus, MS 3970403/19/2026 — Roofing Contractor
OCC043416Innovation Compounding3330 Chastain Meadows Pkwy NW #100, Kennesaw, GA 3014403/20/2026 — Drug Store
ALC003597J Alexanders1600 West End Ave Ste 400, Nashville, TN 3720603/18/2026 — Restaurant
OCC043404J Nichols Roofing LLC4290 Bells Ferry Rd Ste 134-56, Kennesaw, GA 3014403/18/2026 — Roofing Contractor
OCC043403Kitchen Capsule1092 West Atlanta St Ste 300, Marietta, GA 3006003/18/2026 — Food Service
OCC043390Liener Aromas1305 Station Club Dr SW, Marietta, GA 3006003/16/2026 — Arts & Crafts Retail
OCC043410Mae Fox Creative4149 Crowder Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 3015203/19/2026 — Arts & Crafts Retail
OCC043394Maker Lab Kids4572 Chatsworth Overlook NW, Roswell, GA 3007503/17/2026 — Education Consulting
OCC043409Marally Solutions LLC1550 Terrell Mill Rd Apt 5G, Marietta, GA 3006703/19/2026 — Janitorial Services
OCC043405Mattress By Appointment Kennesaw5134 Acworth Landing Dr, Acworth, GA 3010103/18/2026 — Mattress Retail
OCC043423Nolac Real Estate Holdings LLC521 Village Trace Bldg 10, Marietta, GA 3006703/20/2026 — Office Space Rental
OCC043391Northstar Property Holdings LLC4917 Brown Leaf Dr, Powder Springs, GA 3012703/16/2026 — Property Management
OCC043411Rrenee SolutionsPO Box 375, Powder Springs, GA 3012703/19/2026 — Business Office Services
BLR003618Sacred Space Wellness2001 Duncan Dr NW #473, Kennesaw, GA 3015603/17/2026 — Health Club / Spa
OCC043414Samtami Motors LLC4757 Canton Rd #54, Marietta, GA 3006603/20/2026 — Used Car Dealer
OCC043418Shine of Marietta – Roswell1019 Dogwood Forest Dr, Marietta, GA 3006803/20/2026 — Window Cleaning Service
OCC043201Star Fire Sprinklers686 Edgewood Ave N, Jacksonville, FL 3225403/19/2026 — Sprinkler System Contractor
OCC043400State Sprinkler Company2105 Barrett Park Dr Ste 108, Kennesaw, GA 3014403/18/2026 — Fire Alarm Installation
OCC043406The Art Bus4383 Macedonia Rd, Powder Springs, GA 3012703/19/2026 — Art Studio / Classes
ALT003617The Garden School of Marietta4010 Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 3006603/18/2026 — Non-Profit Organization
OCC043419The Seventh House LLC431 Old Alabama Rd SE, Emerson, GA 3013703/20/2026 — Children’s Clothing
ALC003615Toastique4871 Hanalei Hollow, Suwanee, GA 3002403/16/2026 — Restaurant
CON001690Top Quality Low Voltage Electric LLC2158 Cumberland Pkwy SE Apt 5308, Atlanta, GA 3033903/17/2026 — Low Voltage Contractor
CON001691Tricore Heating and Cooling1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE Apt 9C, Marietta, GA 3006703/18/2026 — HVAC Contractor
OCC043330Vincata MFG825 Jamerson Rd Ste 309, Marietta, GA 3006603/17/2026 — Printing and Design
OCC043399Vision One Signs & Designs4256 Weaver St SE, Smyrna, GA 3008003/18/2026 — Graphic Design
OCC043402With Love Home Care LLC1407 Crest Lane Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 3008003/18/2026 — Health Services

Source: Cobb County new business listings, March 15–22, 2026 .

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