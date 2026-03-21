Check out the 39 new businesses licensed in unincorporated Cobb County over the past week

Cobb County issued 39 new business licenses between March 15 and March 20, 2026, reflecting a steady mix of home services, construction trades, and small-scale retail and food ventures. The latest filings show continued strength in contractor-related services alongside a growing number of niche consumer offerings.

Construction and home services remain a dominant theme, with multiple licenses issued for roofing, HVAC, flooring, window services, and general handyman operations. This cluster suggests sustained demand tied to residential growth and property maintenance across the county. Several specialized contractors—such as sprinkler system installers and low-voltage electricians—also point to ongoing infrastructure and safety upgrades.

At the same time, the list includes a diverse range of small businesses, from mobile food vendors and restaurants to creative arts retailers and child-focused services. Health, wellness, and personal care providers—including fitness trainers, home care services, and a personal care home—continue to expand, reflecting broader demographic and lifestyle trends in the area.

We’ve edited out some of the information in the table for easy readability. If you want to read the entire table, with more administrative information, please follow this link to the original page on the Cobb County website.

License # D.B.A / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC043398 A1 WINDOWS LLC 2165 Freydale Rd, Marietta, GA 30067 03/17/2026 — Door & Window Installation & Repair Contractor OCC043393 Always On Point Pressure Washing LLC 4095 Lakeland Hills Dr, Douglasville, GA 30134 03/17/2026 — Cleaning Contractor OCC043408 Avery’s Italian Ice 4505 Gateway Ct, Smyrna, GA 30080 03/19/2026 — Mobile Food Vendor OCC043412 Barky Bite Naturals Co LLC 99 Lansing Dr, Kennesaw, GA 30144 03/18/2026 — Manufacturer – Pet Food OCC043415 Body By U Fitness 292 Greentree Trail, Temple, GA 30179 03/20/2026 — Physical Fitness Trainer OCC043401 Caudill Justin 600 Lenox Woods Ct, Marietta, GA 30068 03/18/2026 — Management Consulting OCC043392 Cole’s Construction 4444 South Landing Dr, Marietta, GA 30066 03/17/2026 — Grading Contractor OCC043397 Danii Tatts 1574 Silvaner Ave NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 03/17/2026 — Tattoo Parlor OCC043407 DSS Floors LLC 1529 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30062 03/19/2026 — Flooring Contractor OCC043395 Flatout Home Solutions 54 Huntwood Dr, Smyrna, GA 30082 03/17/2026 — Handyman Services CON001689 Flo Lily HVAC LLC 310 Ridgeland Ter, Marietta, GA 30062 03/16/2026 — HVAC Contractor OCC043413 Haven Family Private Care LLC 4126 Inola Trl NE, Roswell, GA 30075 03/20/2026 — Personal Care Home OCC043396 Hollis Roofing PO Box 2229, Columbus, MS 39704 03/19/2026 — Roofing Contractor OCC043416 Innovation Compounding 3330 Chastain Meadows Pkwy NW #100, Kennesaw, GA 30144 03/20/2026 — Drug Store ALC003597 J Alexanders 1600 West End Ave Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37206 03/18/2026 — Restaurant OCC043404 J Nichols Roofing LLC 4290 Bells Ferry Rd Ste 134-56, Kennesaw, GA 30144 03/18/2026 — Roofing Contractor OCC043403 Kitchen Capsule 1092 West Atlanta St Ste 300, Marietta, GA 30060 03/18/2026 — Food Service OCC043390 Liener Aromas 1305 Station Club Dr SW, Marietta, GA 30060 03/16/2026 — Arts & Crafts Retail OCC043410 Mae Fox Creative 4149 Crowder Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 03/19/2026 — Arts & Crafts Retail OCC043394 Maker Lab Kids 4572 Chatsworth Overlook NW, Roswell, GA 30075 03/17/2026 — Education Consulting OCC043409 Marally Solutions LLC 1550 Terrell Mill Rd Apt 5G, Marietta, GA 30067 03/19/2026 — Janitorial Services OCC043405 Mattress By Appointment Kennesaw 5134 Acworth Landing Dr, Acworth, GA 30101 03/18/2026 — Mattress Retail OCC043423 Nolac Real Estate Holdings LLC 521 Village Trace Bldg 10, Marietta, GA 30067 03/20/2026 — Office Space Rental OCC043391 Northstar Property Holdings LLC 4917 Brown Leaf Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127 03/16/2026 — Property Management OCC043411 Rrenee Solutions PO Box 375, Powder Springs, GA 30127 03/19/2026 — Business Office Services BLR003618 Sacred Space Wellness 2001 Duncan Dr NW #473, Kennesaw, GA 30156 03/17/2026 — Health Club / Spa OCC043414 Samtami Motors LLC 4757 Canton Rd #54, Marietta, GA 30066 03/20/2026 — Used Car Dealer OCC043418 Shine of Marietta – Roswell 1019 Dogwood Forest Dr, Marietta, GA 30068 03/20/2026 — Window Cleaning Service OCC043201 Star Fire Sprinklers 686 Edgewood Ave N, Jacksonville, FL 32254 03/19/2026 — Sprinkler System Contractor OCC043400 State Sprinkler Company 2105 Barrett Park Dr Ste 108, Kennesaw, GA 30144 03/18/2026 — Fire Alarm Installation OCC043406 The Art Bus 4383 Macedonia Rd, Powder Springs, GA 30127 03/19/2026 — Art Studio / Classes ALT003617 The Garden School of Marietta 4010 Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 30066 03/18/2026 — Non-Profit Organization OCC043419 The Seventh House LLC 431 Old Alabama Rd SE, Emerson, GA 30137 03/20/2026 — Children’s Clothing ALC003615 Toastique 4871 Hanalei Hollow, Suwanee, GA 30024 03/16/2026 — Restaurant CON001690 Top Quality Low Voltage Electric LLC 2158 Cumberland Pkwy SE Apt 5308, Atlanta, GA 30339 03/17/2026 — Low Voltage Contractor CON001691 Tricore Heating and Cooling 1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE Apt 9C, Marietta, GA 30067 03/18/2026 — HVAC Contractor OCC043330 Vincata MFG 825 Jamerson Rd Ste 309, Marietta, GA 30066 03/17/2026 — Printing and Design OCC043399 Vision One Signs & Designs 4256 Weaver St SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 03/18/2026 — Graphic Design OCC043402 With Love Home Care LLC 1407 Crest Lane Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 03/18/2026 — Health Services

Source: Cobb County new business listings, March 15–22, 2026 .