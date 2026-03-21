Check out the 39 new businesses licensed in unincorporated Cobb County over the past week

Cobb County issued 39 new business licenses between March 15 and March 20, 2026, reflecting a steady mix of home services, construction trades, and small-scale retail and food ventures. The latest filings show continued strength in contractor-related services alongside a growing number of niche consumer offerings.
Construction and home services remain a dominant theme, with multiple licenses issued for roofing, HVAC, flooring, window services, and general handyman operations. This cluster suggests sustained demand tied to residential growth and property maintenance across the county. Several specialized contractors—such as sprinkler system installers and low-voltage electricians—also point to ongoing infrastructure and safety upgrades.
At the same time, the list includes a diverse range of small businesses, from mobile food vendors and restaurants to creative arts retailers and child-focused services. Health, wellness, and personal care providers—including fitness trainers, home care services, and a personal care home—continue to expand, reflecting broader demographic and lifestyle trends in the area.
We’ve edited out some of the information in the table for easy readability. If you want to read the entire table, with more administrative information, please follow this link to the original page on the Cobb County website.
|License #
|D.B.A / Business Name
|Mailing Address
|Issue Date / SIC Description
|OCC043398
|A1 WINDOWS LLC
|2165 Freydale Rd, Marietta, GA 30067
|03/17/2026 — Door & Window Installation & Repair Contractor
|OCC043393
|Always On Point Pressure Washing LLC
|4095 Lakeland Hills Dr, Douglasville, GA 30134
|03/17/2026 — Cleaning Contractor
|OCC043408
|Avery’s Italian Ice
|4505 Gateway Ct, Smyrna, GA 30080
|03/19/2026 — Mobile Food Vendor
|OCC043412
|Barky Bite Naturals Co LLC
|99 Lansing Dr, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|03/18/2026 — Manufacturer – Pet Food
|OCC043415
|Body By U Fitness
|292 Greentree Trail, Temple, GA 30179
|03/20/2026 — Physical Fitness Trainer
|OCC043401
|Caudill Justin
|600 Lenox Woods Ct, Marietta, GA 30068
|03/18/2026 — Management Consulting
|OCC043392
|Cole’s Construction
|4444 South Landing Dr, Marietta, GA 30066
|03/17/2026 — Grading Contractor
|OCC043397
|Danii Tatts
|1574 Silvaner Ave NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|03/17/2026 — Tattoo Parlor
|OCC043407
|DSS Floors LLC
|1529 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30062
|03/19/2026 — Flooring Contractor
|OCC043395
|Flatout Home Solutions
|54 Huntwood Dr, Smyrna, GA 30082
|03/17/2026 — Handyman Services
|CON001689
|Flo Lily HVAC LLC
|310 Ridgeland Ter, Marietta, GA 30062
|03/16/2026 — HVAC Contractor
|OCC043413
|Haven Family Private Care LLC
|4126 Inola Trl NE, Roswell, GA 30075
|03/20/2026 — Personal Care Home
|OCC043396
|Hollis Roofing
|PO Box 2229, Columbus, MS 39704
|03/19/2026 — Roofing Contractor
|OCC043416
|Innovation Compounding
|3330 Chastain Meadows Pkwy NW #100, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|03/20/2026 — Drug Store
|ALC003597
|J Alexanders
|1600 West End Ave Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37206
|03/18/2026 — Restaurant
|OCC043404
|J Nichols Roofing LLC
|4290 Bells Ferry Rd Ste 134-56, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|03/18/2026 — Roofing Contractor
|OCC043403
|Kitchen Capsule
|1092 West Atlanta St Ste 300, Marietta, GA 30060
|03/18/2026 — Food Service
|OCC043390
|Liener Aromas
|1305 Station Club Dr SW, Marietta, GA 30060
|03/16/2026 — Arts & Crafts Retail
|OCC043410
|Mae Fox Creative
|4149 Crowder Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|03/19/2026 — Arts & Crafts Retail
|OCC043394
|Maker Lab Kids
|4572 Chatsworth Overlook NW, Roswell, GA 30075
|03/17/2026 — Education Consulting
|OCC043409
|Marally Solutions LLC
|1550 Terrell Mill Rd Apt 5G, Marietta, GA 30067
|03/19/2026 — Janitorial Services
|OCC043405
|Mattress By Appointment Kennesaw
|5134 Acworth Landing Dr, Acworth, GA 30101
|03/18/2026 — Mattress Retail
|OCC043423
|Nolac Real Estate Holdings LLC
|521 Village Trace Bldg 10, Marietta, GA 30067
|03/20/2026 — Office Space Rental
|OCC043391
|Northstar Property Holdings LLC
|4917 Brown Leaf Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|03/16/2026 — Property Management
|OCC043411
|Rrenee Solutions
|PO Box 375, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|03/19/2026 — Business Office Services
|BLR003618
|Sacred Space Wellness
|2001 Duncan Dr NW #473, Kennesaw, GA 30156
|03/17/2026 — Health Club / Spa
|OCC043414
|Samtami Motors LLC
|4757 Canton Rd #54, Marietta, GA 30066
|03/20/2026 — Used Car Dealer
|OCC043418
|Shine of Marietta – Roswell
|1019 Dogwood Forest Dr, Marietta, GA 30068
|03/20/2026 — Window Cleaning Service
|OCC043201
|Star Fire Sprinklers
|686 Edgewood Ave N, Jacksonville, FL 32254
|03/19/2026 — Sprinkler System Contractor
|OCC043400
|State Sprinkler Company
|2105 Barrett Park Dr Ste 108, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|03/18/2026 — Fire Alarm Installation
|OCC043406
|The Art Bus
|4383 Macedonia Rd, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|03/19/2026 — Art Studio / Classes
|ALT003617
|The Garden School of Marietta
|4010 Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 30066
|03/18/2026 — Non-Profit Organization
|OCC043419
|The Seventh House LLC
|431 Old Alabama Rd SE, Emerson, GA 30137
|03/20/2026 — Children’s Clothing
|ALC003615
|Toastique
|4871 Hanalei Hollow, Suwanee, GA 30024
|03/16/2026 — Restaurant
|CON001690
|Top Quality Low Voltage Electric LLC
|2158 Cumberland Pkwy SE Apt 5308, Atlanta, GA 30339
|03/17/2026 — Low Voltage Contractor
|CON001691
|Tricore Heating and Cooling
|1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE Apt 9C, Marietta, GA 30067
|03/18/2026 — HVAC Contractor
|OCC043330
|Vincata MFG
|825 Jamerson Rd Ste 309, Marietta, GA 30066
|03/17/2026 — Printing and Design
|OCC043399
|Vision One Signs & Designs
|4256 Weaver St SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
|03/18/2026 — Graphic Design
|OCC043402
|With Love Home Care LLC
|1407 Crest Lane Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
|03/18/2026 — Health Services
Source: Cobb County new business listings, March 15–22, 2026 .
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