Video of public comments at the March 19, 2026 Cobb school board meetings

By Larry Felton Johnson

Since the Cobb County Board of Education decided to remove public comments from its livestream of both work sessions and regular meetings, I’ve been attending the meetings and recording the meetings.

At this month’s meeting the public comments included the response of the school district to student protest, the cutback in special education classes, bus safety issues, the treatment of school district employees, and renters rights.

At first I livestreamed, but the audio quality of the livestreams were poor, often to the point of illegibility.

At this point the sound quality varies by commenter, and is about the same as for a person sitting in the audience.

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