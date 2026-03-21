January 2026 Home Sales in Kennesaw Mountain High Attendance Zone

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Kennesaw Mountain High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in January 2026 was $1,900,000 for 1335 MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB DR (see photo below):

Lowest sales price in January 2026 was $200,000 for 7025 SUMIT CREEK DR (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 5055 SUMIT CT 1/6/2026 $283,500.00 1332 1609 HEYFORD CIR 1/7/2026 $305,000.00 1450 1643 RIDENOUR PKWY 1/8/2026 $475,000.00 1993 1639 WOODSFORD RD 1/8/2026 $289,400.00 1450 289 HEMPHILL LN 1/12/2026 $827,500.00 3438 1421 FEROCITY RIDGE WAY UNIT 13 1/12/2026 $350,000.00 1716 2673 N ASHLEY DR 1/14/2026 $392,500.00 1630 1919 BARRETT KNOLL CIR 1/15/2026 $540,000.00 3258 2612 GABRIEL CT 1/15/2026 $410,000.00 1692 7025 SUMIT CREEK DR 1/16/2026 $200,000.00 1356 1335 MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB DR 1/20/2026 $1,900,000.00 5319 1005 FAULKNER PL 1/21/2026 $1,550,000.00 4947 3025 BUTLER CREEK RD 1/21/2026 $275,000.00 1334 1737 TAYNTON CIR 1/21/2026 $311,000.00 1436 1575 RIDENOUR PKWY SUITE 802 1/21/2026 $295,000.00 1324 2458 ZACHARY WOODS DR 1/28/2026 $473,000.00 1920

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.