January 2026 Home Sales in Kennesaw Mountain High Attendance Zone

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Luxury home at 1335 Marietta Country Club Drive in Kennesaw that sold for $1.9 million in January 2026

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 21, 2026

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Kennesaw Mountain High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in January 2026 was $1,900,000 for 1335 MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB DR (see photo below):

Lowest sales price in January 2026 was $200,000 for 7025 SUMIT CREEK DR  (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
5055 SUMIT CT1/6/2026$283,500.001332
1609 HEYFORD CIR1/7/2026$305,000.001450
1643 RIDENOUR PKWY1/8/2026$475,000.001993
1639 WOODSFORD RD1/8/2026$289,400.001450
289 HEMPHILL LN1/12/2026$827,500.003438
1421 FEROCITY RIDGE WAY UNIT 131/12/2026$350,000.001716
2673 N ASHLEY DR1/14/2026$392,500.001630
1919 BARRETT KNOLL CIR1/15/2026$540,000.003258
2612 GABRIEL CT1/15/2026$410,000.001692
7025 SUMIT CREEK DR1/16/2026$200,000.001356
1335 MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB DR1/20/2026$1,900,000.005319
1005 FAULKNER PL1/21/2026$1,550,000.004947
3025 BUTLER CREEK RD1/21/2026$275,000.001334
1737 TAYNTON CIR1/21/2026$311,000.001436
1575 RIDENOUR PKWY SUITE 8021/21/2026$295,000.001324
2458 ZACHARY WOODS DR1/28/2026$473,000.001920

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

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