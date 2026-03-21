Mableton City Council Work Session, Regular Meeting Agendas

The Mableton City Council will hold a work session and a regular meeting on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy. The work session begins at 5:15 p.m., followed by the regular council meeting at 6:30 p.m.

We’ve included the agenda below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link. Also, agendas are often changed and updated, so you might want to check the previous link immediately prior to the meeting.

City of Mableton, Georgia – Mayor and Council

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Michael McNeely, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem / District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Cassandra Brown, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

City Council Work Session Agenda

Date: March 25, 2026

Time: 5:15 PM

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Call to Order Roll Call Agenda Items and Discussion Pre Regular Meeting Agenda Review Announcements Oaths for Boards and Commissions Administered by Mayor Owens – 6:15 PM Executive Session (if needed) Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A)) Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)) Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2)) Miscellaneous Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

Accessibility Notice: Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting.

City Council Regular Meeting Agenda

Date: March 25, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168