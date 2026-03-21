Mableton City Council Work Session, Regular Meeting Agendas

The Mableton City Council will hold a work session and a regular meeting on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy. The work session begins at 5:15 p.m., followed by the regular council meeting at 6:30 p.m.
We’ve included the agenda below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link. Also, agendas are often changed and updated, so you might want to check the previous link immediately prior to the meeting.
City of Mableton, Georgia – Mayor and Council
The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
The Honorable Michael McNeely, District 2 Councilmember
The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem / District 3 Councilmember
The Honorable Cassandra Brown, District 4 Councilmember
The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
City Council Work Session Agenda
Date: March 25, 2026
Time: 5:15 PM
Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Agenda Items and Discussion
- Pre Regular Meeting Agenda Review
- Announcements
- Oaths for Boards and Commissions Administered by Mayor Owens – 6:15 PM
- Executive Session (if needed)
- Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A))
- Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1))
- Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2))
- Miscellaneous Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5))
- Adjournment
Accessibility Notice: Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting.
City Council Regular Meeting Agenda
Date: March 25, 2026
Time: 6:30 PM
Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Invocation
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Approval of Agenda
- Public Hearings
- REZ-2026-001 – 0 Lynne Circle (18015600490): Request to rezone from R-20 (Single Family Detached) to RD (Residential Duplex) for duplex development – Applicant requested withdrawal. Director Hughes
- Presentations / Acknowledgements / Proclamations
- Reading of State Resolution 600 recognizing and commending the Mableton Mayor and City Council – Presented by Senator Rhett (Senate 33rd District)
- Appointments
- Public Comments (2 minutes per speaker; maximum 30 minutes total. Public comment cards must be submitted prior to the meeting.)
- Consent Agenda
- Approval of March 9, 2026 Work Session Minutes
- Approval of March 11, 2026 Regular Council Meeting Minutes
- Approval of March 6–8, 2026 Planning Conference Minutes
- Unfinished Business
- New Business
- Consideration and Approval of Resolution Updating the City Attorney’s Classification and for Other Lawful Purposes – Mayor Michael Owens
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