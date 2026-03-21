What Happened in Cobb County the Week Ending Fri, March 20? Take the Quiz and Find Out

The Cobb County Courier has a quiz we run from Monday to Thursday in our email newsletter.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturday the quiz will highlight news stories from the county over the past week. This quiz is for the week ending Friday, March 20, 2026.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

If you want a daily dose of the quiz, subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter by following this link. It’s free, and you get a list of our latest headlines, plus the daily version of this quiz.

Have fun!

1. The City of Marietta approved a land deal that will bring a professional sports headquarters and training facility to the Franklin Gateway area. What is the sports league whose local team will be headquartered there? Major League Soccer National Women's Soccer League National Football Leage Major League Baseball 2. Marietta announced a series of public meetings to get input on how the proceeds from a particular type of tax will be used within the city. What is that tax called? SPLOST VAT State Income Tax Property Tax 3. A local nonprofit is searching for a new executive director. What is that organization? MUST Ministries Sweetwater Mission Marietta Arts Council Town Center Alliance 4. When a cold snap hits Cobb County a warming shelter called Hope House opens its doors for those who need shelter. What nonprofit runs the Hope House? Town Center Alliance Cobb Collaborative Sweetwater Mission MUST Ministries 5. A local museum offers a popular tombstone cleaning workshop. What is that museum? William Root House Marietta Cobb Museum of Art Marietta History Center Southern Museum Loading... Loading...



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