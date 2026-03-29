No Kings event in Smyrna attracts hundreds

On a clear sunny Saturday in downtown Smyrna, a crowd of hundreds of protestors gathered at one of four Cobb County No Kings events held in Cobb County. Protests where held in Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta and Smyrna.

As far as the Courier observed, there were no counter-protestors or hecklers at the event, and little police presence.

The event was organized by Indivisible Cobb, which announced during the rally that a new group within the organization is forming in South Cobb.

While there were no official crowd estimates, we would estimate the crowd reached the hundreds at its peak.

The events were held nationwide to protest the policies of President Donald Trump, particularly the brutal immigration crackdown and the launch of war on Iran.

In front of the Smyrna Public Library, the crowd heard brief speeches by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Esteves, Democratic Public Service Commission candidate Angelia Pressley, District 2 Commissioner Erick Allen, Cobb Solicitor General Makia Metzger, and District 2 school board member Becky Sayler.

Afterwards the crowd lined up along South Atlanta road, forming a long line that stretched from Fuller Street on the north, to some point past Church Street on the south.

Below is a short video showing a portion of the line. The Courier took two hours of video of the event, and will post more as we edit and process it.