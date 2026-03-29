North Cobb Regional Library launches poetry competition for National Poetry Month

Cobb County Public Library celebrates National Poetry Month

By Kelly Johnson

With the Cobb County Library System celebrating National Poetry Month, North Cobb Regional Library will open the CCPL Celebrates America 250: Poetry Competition on Monday, April 6th. This is an open call that will run until April 22nd. The prompt for this competition is “America is…”, and poets are invited to share their perspective of the nation.

This poetry competition shall be interesting given the expectation of poets telling their American experience; and with 2026 marking the 250th year of the country’s founding, a quarter of a millennium is an ideal time to capture stories of identity, history, hope, struggle, belonging, change, and or contradiction. This said, poems shall be accepted in any format or style and in any language. (English translations are not required, but if a poem is in a different language, its English translation will help it resonate with native English-speaking people.)

There are a couple of options for poets to submit their piece. Poems may be submitted online, here, or dropped off in person at North Cobb Regional Library. (In the library, there is a clearly marked box to receive poems.) By submitting a poem, poets shall enter one of three categories: Youth (ages 8-12), Teen (13-17), and Adult (18+). One may one want to reference and modify the William Shunn poetry submission format by specifying only their name and age—for good measure.

On April 29th, the library will receive, honor, and showcase winners. The reception’s highlights are a public poetry reading, exhibition of selected pieces, and an awards ceremony announcing the North Cobb Regional Library Poet Laureate.

In addition, North Cobb Regional Library will celebrate National Poetry Month with a Poetry Collage Workshop on Wednesday, April 8th at 6:00 PM. This adult program is a creative way to write poetry—albeit by cutting out and arranging printed text. Open to all, novice and established poets alike.

Other events scheduled at North Cobb Regional Library are:

Romance Book Club, Wednesday, April 1st at 6:00 PM

(Gabriela and His Grace by Liana De la Rosa)

Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, April 6th at 6:00 PM

(Murder in Mesopotamia by Agatha Christie)

Beyond Baker Street: A Sherlock Holmes-Inspired Book Discussion

(A Monstrous Regiment of Women by Laurie R. King)

Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion, Tuesday, April 28th at 2:00 PM

(The Astral Library by Kate Quinn)

NOTE:

The library will be closed:

Friday, April 3 rd for Good Friday

for Good Friday Sunday, April 5th for Easter

The Cobb County website is currently under development, and so library events may be unavailable online.

Contact North Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its April schedule.

North Cobb Regional Library is located at:

3535 Old 41 Hwy NW

Kennesaw, Georgia 30144

+1 770 801 5320

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

APRIL 2026

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APRIL 2026

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APRIL 2026

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APRIL 2026

WEEK 4

APRIL 2026

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT APRIL 26, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









APRIL 27, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 CCPL Celebrates America 250: Poetry Competition



16:00 Dungeons & Dragons for Kids



16:30 Stress Less Month: The Outlet (at NCRL)







APRIL 28, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Family Storytime



11:30 Family Storytime



14:00 Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion (The Astral Library by Kate Quinn)



17:00 Middle Makers







APRIL 29, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 Play Café



12:00 Craft and Chat



16:00 Family Board Game Night







APRIL 30, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





11:00 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up







