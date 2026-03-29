North Cobb Regional Library launches poetry competition for National Poetry Month

TOPICS:
An old-fashioned bound book with a quill

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 29, 2026

Cobb County Public Library celebrates National Poetry Month

By Kelly Johnson

With the Cobb County Library System celebrating National Poetry Month, North Cobb Regional Library will open the CCPL Celebrates America 250: Poetry Competition on Monday, April 6th. This is an open call that will run until April 22nd. The prompt for this competition is “America is…”, and poets are invited to share their perspective of the nation.

This poetry competition shall be interesting given the expectation of poets telling their American experience; and with 2026 marking the 250th year of the country’s founding, a quarter of a millennium is an ideal time to capture stories of identity, history, hope, struggle, belonging, change, and or contradiction. This said, poems shall be accepted in any format or style and in any language. (English translations are not required, but if a poem is in a different language, its English translation will help it resonate with native English-speaking people.)

There are a couple of options for poets to submit their piece. Poems may be submitted online, here, or dropped off in person at North Cobb Regional Library. (In the library, there is a clearly marked box to receive poems.) By submitting a poem, poets shall enter one of three categories: Youth (ages 8-12), Teen (13-17), and Adult (18+). One may one want to reference and modify the William Shunn poetry submission format by specifying only their name and age—for good measure.

On April 29th, the library will receive, honor, and showcase winners. The reception’s highlights are a public poetry reading, exhibition of selected pieces, and an awards ceremony announcing the North Cobb Regional Library Poet Laureate.

In addition, North Cobb Regional Library will celebrate National Poetry Month with a Poetry Collage Workshop on Wednesday, April 8th at 6:00 PM. This adult program is a creative way to write poetry—albeit by cutting out and arranging printed text. Open to all, novice and established poets alike.

Other events scheduled at North Cobb Regional Library are:

  • Romance Book Club, Wednesday, April 1st at 6:00 PM

(Gabriela and His Grace by Liana De la Rosa)

  • Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, April 6th at 6:00 PM

(Murder in Mesopotamia by Agatha Christie)

  • Beyond Baker Street: A Sherlock Holmes-Inspired Book Discussion

(A Monstrous Regiment of Women by Laurie R. King)

  • Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion, Tuesday, April 28th at 2:00 PM

(The Astral Library by Kate Quinn)

NOTE:

The library will be closed:

  • Friday, April 3rd for Good Friday
  • Sunday, April 5th for Easter

The Cobb County website is currently under development, and so library events may be unavailable online.

Contact North Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its April schedule.

North Cobb Regional Library is located at:

3535 Old 41 Hwy NW

Kennesaw, Georgia 30144

+1 770 801 5320

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

APRIL 2026

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
APRIL 01, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00Play Café


12:00Craft and Chat


13:00How To Get Started With Artificial Intelligence


16:00Family Board Game Night


18:00Romance Book Club (Gabriela and His Grace by Liana De la Rosa)




APRIL 02, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:30Egg Drop Challenge




APRIL 03, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00GOOD FRIDAY




APRIL 04, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00Cross Stitch Meet Up




APRIL 2026

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
APRIL 05, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00EASTER




APRIL 06, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00CCPL Celebrates America 250: Poetry Competition


16:00Dungeons & Dragons for Kids


16:00Stress Less Month: Just Dance Party at North Cobb Library


18:00Monday Night Murder Club (Murder in Mesopotamia by Agatha Christie)




APRIL 07, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00AARP Smart Driver Course


10:30Family Storytime


11:30Family Storytime




APRIL 08, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00Play Café


12:00Craft and Chat


16:00Whatever Wednesday (at NCRL)


16:00Family Board Game Night


18:00Poetry Collage Workshop




APRIL 09, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:30Woven Wall Art




APRIL 10, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


16:00Paws to Read with Tucker




APRIL 11, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00




APRIL 2026

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
APRIL 12, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




APRIL 13, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00CCPL Celebrates America 250: Poetry Competition


10:30KSU Children & Family Programs


16:00Stress Less Month: Glow-in-the-Dark Painting (at NCRL)


16:00Dungeons & Dragons for Kids


17:00Make it Your Own – Sewing Workshop




APRIL 14, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime


11:30Family Storytime


17:00Middle Makers


18:00The Art Experience




APRIL 15, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00Play Café


12:00Craft and Chat


16:00Family Board Game Night


18:00The Art Experience




APRIL 16, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30Sensory-Friendly Storytime


11:00Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:30Water Bottle Rockets




APRIL 17, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


11:00American Red Cross Blood Drive


16:30Book Buddies




APRIL 18, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


15:00Once Upon a Twirl: Fairytale Dance Performance




APRIL 2026

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
APRIL 19, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




APRIL 20, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00CCPL Celebrates America 250: Poetry Competition


11:00GED Prep Classes


16:00Dungeons & Dragons for Kids


16:00Stress Less Month: Chill with Tucker (at NCRL)


17:00Make It Your Own – Sewing Workshop




APRIL 21, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime


11:30Family Storytime


18:00Beyond Baker Street: A Sherlock Holmes-Inspired Book Discussion (A Monstrous Regiment of Womenby Laurie R. King)




APRIL 22, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00Play Café


12:00Craft and Chat


16:00Family Board Game Night


18:00All Ages BINGO




APRIL 23, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00Adults with Special Needs Meet Up


16:30DIY Playdough




APRIL 24, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


16:00Paws to Read with Tucker




APRIL 25, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:00Embroidery Basics for Tweens and Teens




APRIL 2026

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
APRIL 26, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




APRIL 27, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00CCPL Celebrates America 250: Poetry Competition


16:00Dungeons & Dragons for Kids


16:30Stress Less Month: The Outlet (at NCRL)




APRIL 28, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime


11:30Family Storytime


14:00Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion (The Astral Library by Kate Quinn)


17:00Middle Makers




APRIL 29, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00Play Café


12:00Craft and Chat


16:00Family Board Game Night




APRIL 30, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00Adults with Special Needs Meet Up




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

Be the first to comment on "North Cobb Regional Library launches poetry competition for National Poetry Month"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.