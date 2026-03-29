Cobb County Earth Day Event Brings Community Together in Mableton

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about Cobb Commissioner Monique Sheffield’s annual Earth Day event:
Hundreds of volunteers from Kennesaw State University, along with community members from the Rho Zeta Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Friends of Mableton, We Thrive on Riverside, South Cobb Lions Club, My Green Earth, Austell Community Taskforce, Cobb County Government, and City of Mableton Councilwoman Debora Herndon, joined forces for Commissioner Sheffield’s Earth Day event.
Volunteers cleaned up litter at multiple locations across South Cobb. In addition to the cleanup efforts, teams helped spruce up the yards of several disabled seniors and improved the Riverside Community Garden.
After the work was completed, participants gathered for lunch. Some volunteers also took part in line dancing to music provided by DJ Dr. Que Harper.
Organizers expressed appreciation to Cobb Parks, Starbucks Coffee, Mooyah Burgers, Chick-fil-A, Walmart, and especially Keep Cobb Beautiful for their support and dedication to the project.
About Keep Cobb Beautiful
Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.
The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:
Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management.
Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.
To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.
KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.
According to the KCB website:
Our many activities reach out into neighborhoods, schools, youth groups, and the general population with programs on recycling, litter reduction, county-wide cleanups, water conservation, and the benefits of trees.
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