Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, March 29, 2026, with a high near 66 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to high fire danger conditions in North Georgia through this evening due to low relative humidity and dry fuels. Refer to local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 6:32 am, 46 °F L: 44 ° H: 47 ° Feels like 42 °F ° clear sky Humidity: 56 % Pressure: 1031 mb 8 mph E Wind Gust: 16 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 0% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:29 am Sunset: 7:56 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 a.m and 5 a.m, then a chance of showers after 5 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m, then a chance of showers between 8 a.m and 2 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2026-02-01 37 16 26.5 -19.3 T 2026-02-02 52 21 36.5 -9.5 0 2026-02-03 60 35 47.5 1.3 0.01 2026-02-04 57 38 47.5 1.2 0.04 2026-02-05 45 33 39 -7.5 0 2026-02-06 65 30 47.5 0.8 0 2026-02-07 55 36 45.5 -1.4 0 2026-02-08 61 30 45.5 -1.6 0 2026-02-09 68 40 54 6.7 0 2026-02-10 70 47 58.5 11 0 2026-02-11 65 48 56.5 8.8 0.04 2026-02-12 65 39 52 4.1 0 2026-02-13 63 43 53 4.9 0 2026-02-14 62 38 50 1.7 T 2026-02-15 60 47 53.5 5 0.86 2026-02-16 69 48 58.5 9.7 0 2026-02-17 69 44 56.5 7.5 0 2026-02-18 69 52 60.5 11.3 T 2026-02-19 79 60 69.5 20 0 2026-02-20 80 64 72 22.3 0.01 2026-02-21 66 54 60 10 0.39 2026-02-22 58 32 45 -5.2 T 2026-02-23 40 28 34 -16.4 0 2026-02-24 54 24 39 -11.7 0 2026-02-25 63 41 52 1.1 0 2026-02-26 64 59 61.5 10.3 0.37 2026-02-27 M M M M M 2026-02-28 71 51 61 9.3 T

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”