Elevated fire danger continues for north and central Georgia Sunday

North and central Georgia face elevated fire danger today and tonight, with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms returning Tuesday and lasting through at least the end of the week.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia.



.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…



High fire danger conditions in North Georgia through this evening

due to low relative humidity and dry fuels. Refer to local burn

permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors.



.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday…



Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms return by Tuesday

and continuing through at least the end of the week.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook: