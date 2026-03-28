Cobb County Issues 38 New Business Licenses in the week ending March 27

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Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 28, 2026

Cobb County added 38 new business licenses during the final week of March, with a mix of retail, service-based, and food establishments leading the way. Restaurants and convenience stores continue to show steady growth, while consulting, beauty, and home services businesses make up a significant share of new registrations.

This week’s list reflects a strong presence of small, locally operated ventures—particularly in beauty, consulting, and personal services—alongside a handful of larger or multi-location brands entering the market. Several automotive-related businesses and contractors also point to ongoing demand in transportation and construction sectors.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License #D.B.A / Business NameMailing AddressIssue Date / SIC Description
ALC003612AAM Johnson Ferry2898 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 3006203/23/2026 – Convenience Food Stores
OCC043451All Things Design3601 Paul Samuel Rd, Kennesaw, GA 3015203/27/2026 – Interior Design
CON001693Atlas Building Group914 Hemsath Rd Ste 100A, St Charles, MO 6330303/24/2026 – Building Contractor
OCC043429BHDR Inc1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd Apt 638, Kennesaw, GA 3014403/23/2026 – Handyman Services
OCC043430Chin Music12136 Walnut Terrace, Alpharetta, GA 3000403/24/2026 – Fitness Center
OCC043443Craftsman Consulting LLC2228 Misty Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 3008003/26/2026 – Management Consulting
OCC043431Drivana LLC1585 Dabbs Bridge Rd, Dallas, GA 3013203/24/2026 – Used Car Dealer
OCC043433Eastgate Worldwide LLC12460 Crabapple Rd Ste 202-141, Alpharetta, GA 3000403/24/2026 – Business Office
ALC003623Express In & Out2020 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 3006803/25/2026 – Convenience Store
OCC043436Flutter Hairsalon3953 Lagrone St, Powder Springs, GA 3012703/25/2026 – Beauty Shop
OCC043448Formidable and Co Inc1164 Meadow Oaks Dr NW, Acworth, GA 3010203/27/2026 – IT Consulting
OCC043447Freshcan Solutions2496 Hwy 11, Mansfield, GA 3005503/27/2026 – Janitorial Services
OCC043435Gadabout Photographer LLC4225 Glenlake Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA 3014403/24/2026 – Photography
ALC003619Hobnob Vinings2626 Glenwood Ave Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 2760803/27/2026 – Restaurant
OCC043437Jahqlocs5550 Glenridge Dr Unit 224, Atlanta, GA 3034203/26/2026 – Hair Braiding
OCC043441Jesse Carver Gerden Design2982 Gray Rd, Smyrna, GA 3008203/26/2026 – Gardening Services
OCC043421Kiddleton US LLC246 Taylor Ave Ste 200, Louisville, CO 8002703/24/2026 – Warehouse
OCC043426Lady Byrd Beauty2146 Roswell Rd Ste 601, Marietta, GA 3006203/23/2026 – Beauty Shop
BLR003624Natural Body West Cobb1784 Century Blvd NE Ste B, Atlanta, GA 3034503/27/2026 – Spa/Health Club
OCC043440No Baddies Left Behind124 Mayes Farm Rd, Marietta, GA 3006403/26/2026 – Entertainment Services
OCC043450Nuvia EV800 Battery Ave Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 3033903/27/2026 – Used Car Dealer
ALC003611Padriac’s758 Royal Estates Ln, Lawrenceville, GA 3004403/23/2026 – Restaurant
OCC043445Salina Shop4730 Misty Lake Ct, Kennesaw, GA 3014403/27/2026 – Clothing Retail
CON001692Shiloh Electric LLC1838 Cobblewood Trail NW, Kennesaw, GA 3015203/23/2026 – Electrical Contractor
OCC043422ShopJosh LLC2367 Elmhurst Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA 3015203/23/2026 – IT Consulting
OCC042147Starbucks25 Power Dr, Hauppauge, NY 1178803/26/2026 – Coffee Shop
OCC043434Stratus Property Group3625 Cumberland Blvd Ste 1150, Atlanta, GA 3033903/23/2026 – Real Estate Brokers
OCC043427Super Chix3435 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA 3009603/27/2026 – Restaurant
OCC043428Super Chix (Plants Rental)3435 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA 3009603/27/2026 – Plant Rental
OCC043446Symphony of Toys2675 Chriswell Ct, Marietta, GA 3006203/27/2026 – Merchandise Broker
OCC043420The SearchLogix Group2385 Tabbystone Ln, Marietta, GA 3006403/23/2026 – Employment Agency
OCC043444Triune Transportation LLC2500 Dallas Hwy Ste 202-1011, Marietta, GA 3006403/27/2026 – Health Services
OCC043442Unix Primecare Inc3660 Heritage Ridge Ln, Marietta, GA 3000803/26/2026 – Health Services
OCC043432Vanguard Commercial Flooring LLC1750 Corporate Dr Ste 500, Norcross, GA 3009303/24/2026 – Flooring Contractor
OCC043425Wellness By Design LLC1000 Parkwood Cir Ste 902, Atlanta, GA 3033903/23/2026 – Education Consulting
OCC043424Williams Family Realty5506 Cathers Creek Dr, Powder Springs, GA 3012703/23/2026 – Real Estate Brokers
OCC043438Wold Architects and Engineers50 S 6th St Ste 2250, Minneapolis, MN 5540203/25/2026 – Architecture
OCC043449Zoet Motors LLC4757 Canton Rd Ste 139, Marietta, GA 3006603/27/2026 – Used Car Dealer

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.

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