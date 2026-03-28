Cobb County Issues 38 New Business Licenses in the week ending March 27

Cobb County added 38 new business licenses during the final week of March, with a mix of retail, service-based, and food establishments leading the way. Restaurants and convenience stores continue to show steady growth, while consulting, beauty, and home services businesses make up a significant share of new registrations.

This week’s list reflects a strong presence of small, locally operated ventures—particularly in beauty, consulting, and personal services—alongside a handful of larger or multi-location brands entering the market. Several automotive-related businesses and contractors also point to ongoing demand in transportation and construction sectors.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License # D.B.A / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description ALC003612 AAM Johnson Ferry 2898 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30062 03/23/2026 – Convenience Food Stores OCC043451 All Things Design 3601 Paul Samuel Rd, Kennesaw, GA 30152 03/27/2026 – Interior Design CON001693 Atlas Building Group 914 Hemsath Rd Ste 100A, St Charles, MO 63303 03/24/2026 – Building Contractor OCC043429 BHDR Inc 1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd Apt 638, Kennesaw, GA 30144 03/23/2026 – Handyman Services OCC043430 Chin Music 12136 Walnut Terrace, Alpharetta, GA 30004 03/24/2026 – Fitness Center OCC043443 Craftsman Consulting LLC 2228 Misty Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 03/26/2026 – Management Consulting OCC043431 Drivana LLC 1585 Dabbs Bridge Rd, Dallas, GA 30132 03/24/2026 – Used Car Dealer OCC043433 Eastgate Worldwide LLC 12460 Crabapple Rd Ste 202-141, Alpharetta, GA 30004 03/24/2026 – Business Office ALC003623 Express In & Out 2020 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30068 03/25/2026 – Convenience Store OCC043436 Flutter Hairsalon 3953 Lagrone St, Powder Springs, GA 30127 03/25/2026 – Beauty Shop OCC043448 Formidable and Co Inc 1164 Meadow Oaks Dr NW, Acworth, GA 30102 03/27/2026 – IT Consulting OCC043447 Freshcan Solutions 2496 Hwy 11, Mansfield, GA 30055 03/27/2026 – Janitorial Services OCC043435 Gadabout Photographer LLC 4225 Glenlake Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 03/24/2026 – Photography ALC003619 Hobnob Vinings 2626 Glenwood Ave Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27608 03/27/2026 – Restaurant OCC043437 Jahqlocs 5550 Glenridge Dr Unit 224, Atlanta, GA 30342 03/26/2026 – Hair Braiding OCC043441 Jesse Carver Gerden Design 2982 Gray Rd, Smyrna, GA 30082 03/26/2026 – Gardening Services OCC043421 Kiddleton US LLC 246 Taylor Ave Ste 200, Louisville, CO 80027 03/24/2026 – Warehouse OCC043426 Lady Byrd Beauty 2146 Roswell Rd Ste 601, Marietta, GA 30062 03/23/2026 – Beauty Shop BLR003624 Natural Body West Cobb 1784 Century Blvd NE Ste B, Atlanta, GA 30345 03/27/2026 – Spa/Health Club OCC043440 No Baddies Left Behind 124 Mayes Farm Rd, Marietta, GA 30064 03/26/2026 – Entertainment Services OCC043450 Nuvia EV 800 Battery Ave Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30339 03/27/2026 – Used Car Dealer ALC003611 Padriac’s 758 Royal Estates Ln, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 03/23/2026 – Restaurant OCC043445 Salina Shop 4730 Misty Lake Ct, Kennesaw, GA 30144 03/27/2026 – Clothing Retail CON001692 Shiloh Electric LLC 1838 Cobblewood Trail NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 03/23/2026 – Electrical Contractor OCC043422 ShopJosh LLC 2367 Elmhurst Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 03/23/2026 – IT Consulting OCC042147 Starbucks 25 Power Dr, Hauppauge, NY 11788 03/26/2026 – Coffee Shop OCC043434 Stratus Property Group 3625 Cumberland Blvd Ste 1150, Atlanta, GA 30339 03/23/2026 – Real Estate Brokers OCC043427 Super Chix 3435 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096 03/27/2026 – Restaurant OCC043428 Super Chix (Plants Rental) 3435 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096 03/27/2026 – Plant Rental OCC043446 Symphony of Toys 2675 Chriswell Ct, Marietta, GA 30062 03/27/2026 – Merchandise Broker OCC043420 The SearchLogix Group 2385 Tabbystone Ln, Marietta, GA 30064 03/23/2026 – Employment Agency OCC043444 Triune Transportation LLC 2500 Dallas Hwy Ste 202-1011, Marietta, GA 30064 03/27/2026 – Health Services OCC043442 Unix Primecare Inc 3660 Heritage Ridge Ln, Marietta, GA 30008 03/26/2026 – Health Services OCC043432 Vanguard Commercial Flooring LLC 1750 Corporate Dr Ste 500, Norcross, GA 30093 03/24/2026 – Flooring Contractor OCC043425 Wellness By Design LLC 1000 Parkwood Cir Ste 902, Atlanta, GA 30339 03/23/2026 – Education Consulting OCC043424 Williams Family Realty 5506 Cathers Creek Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127 03/23/2026 – Real Estate Brokers OCC043438 Wold Architects and Engineers 50 S 6th St Ste 2250, Minneapolis, MN 55402 03/25/2026 – Architecture OCC043449 Zoet Motors LLC 4757 Canton Rd Ste 139, Marietta, GA 30066 03/27/2026 – Used Car Dealer

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.