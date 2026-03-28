Cobb County Issues 38 New Business Licenses in the week ending March 27

Cobb County added 38 new business licenses during the final week of March, with a mix of retail, service-based, and food establishments leading the way. Restaurants and convenience stores continue to show steady growth, while consulting, beauty, and home services businesses make up a significant share of new registrations.
This week’s list reflects a strong presence of small, locally operated ventures—particularly in beauty, consulting, and personal services—alongside a handful of larger or multi-location brands entering the market. Several automotive-related businesses and contractors also point to ongoing demand in transportation and construction sectors.
These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.
We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.
|License #
|D.B.A / Business Name
|Mailing Address
|Issue Date / SIC Description
|ALC003612
|AAM Johnson Ferry
|2898 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30062
|03/23/2026 – Convenience Food Stores
|OCC043451
|All Things Design
|3601 Paul Samuel Rd, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|03/27/2026 – Interior Design
|CON001693
|Atlas Building Group
|914 Hemsath Rd Ste 100A, St Charles, MO 63303
|03/24/2026 – Building Contractor
|OCC043429
|BHDR Inc
|1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd Apt 638, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|03/23/2026 – Handyman Services
|OCC043430
|Chin Music
|12136 Walnut Terrace, Alpharetta, GA 30004
|03/24/2026 – Fitness Center
|OCC043443
|Craftsman Consulting LLC
|2228 Misty Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
|03/26/2026 – Management Consulting
|OCC043431
|Drivana LLC
|1585 Dabbs Bridge Rd, Dallas, GA 30132
|03/24/2026 – Used Car Dealer
|OCC043433
|Eastgate Worldwide LLC
|12460 Crabapple Rd Ste 202-141, Alpharetta, GA 30004
|03/24/2026 – Business Office
|ALC003623
|Express In & Out
|2020 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30068
|03/25/2026 – Convenience Store
|OCC043436
|Flutter Hairsalon
|3953 Lagrone St, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|03/25/2026 – Beauty Shop
|OCC043448
|Formidable and Co Inc
|1164 Meadow Oaks Dr NW, Acworth, GA 30102
|03/27/2026 – IT Consulting
|OCC043447
|Freshcan Solutions
|2496 Hwy 11, Mansfield, GA 30055
|03/27/2026 – Janitorial Services
|OCC043435
|Gadabout Photographer LLC
|4225 Glenlake Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|03/24/2026 – Photography
|ALC003619
|Hobnob Vinings
|2626 Glenwood Ave Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27608
|03/27/2026 – Restaurant
|OCC043437
|Jahqlocs
|5550 Glenridge Dr Unit 224, Atlanta, GA 30342
|03/26/2026 – Hair Braiding
|OCC043441
|Jesse Carver Gerden Design
|2982 Gray Rd, Smyrna, GA 30082
|03/26/2026 – Gardening Services
|OCC043421
|Kiddleton US LLC
|246 Taylor Ave Ste 200, Louisville, CO 80027
|03/24/2026 – Warehouse
|OCC043426
|Lady Byrd Beauty
|2146 Roswell Rd Ste 601, Marietta, GA 30062
|03/23/2026 – Beauty Shop
|BLR003624
|Natural Body West Cobb
|1784 Century Blvd NE Ste B, Atlanta, GA 30345
|03/27/2026 – Spa/Health Club
|OCC043440
|No Baddies Left Behind
|124 Mayes Farm Rd, Marietta, GA 30064
|03/26/2026 – Entertainment Services
|OCC043450
|Nuvia EV
|800 Battery Ave Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30339
|03/27/2026 – Used Car Dealer
|ALC003611
|Padriac’s
|758 Royal Estates Ln, Lawrenceville, GA 30044
|03/23/2026 – Restaurant
|OCC043445
|Salina Shop
|4730 Misty Lake Ct, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|03/27/2026 – Clothing Retail
|CON001692
|Shiloh Electric LLC
|1838 Cobblewood Trail NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|03/23/2026 – Electrical Contractor
|OCC043422
|ShopJosh LLC
|2367 Elmhurst Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|03/23/2026 – IT Consulting
|OCC042147
|Starbucks
|25 Power Dr, Hauppauge, NY 11788
|03/26/2026 – Coffee Shop
|OCC043434
|Stratus Property Group
|3625 Cumberland Blvd Ste 1150, Atlanta, GA 30339
|03/23/2026 – Real Estate Brokers
|OCC043427
|Super Chix
|3435 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096
|03/27/2026 – Restaurant
|OCC043428
|Super Chix (Plants Rental)
|3435 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096
|03/27/2026 – Plant Rental
|OCC043446
|Symphony of Toys
|2675 Chriswell Ct, Marietta, GA 30062
|03/27/2026 – Merchandise Broker
|OCC043420
|The SearchLogix Group
|2385 Tabbystone Ln, Marietta, GA 30064
|03/23/2026 – Employment Agency
|OCC043444
|Triune Transportation LLC
|2500 Dallas Hwy Ste 202-1011, Marietta, GA 30064
|03/27/2026 – Health Services
|OCC043442
|Unix Primecare Inc
|3660 Heritage Ridge Ln, Marietta, GA 30008
|03/26/2026 – Health Services
|OCC043432
|Vanguard Commercial Flooring LLC
|1750 Corporate Dr Ste 500, Norcross, GA 30093
|03/24/2026 – Flooring Contractor
|OCC043425
|Wellness By Design LLC
|1000 Parkwood Cir Ste 902, Atlanta, GA 30339
|03/23/2026 – Education Consulting
|OCC043424
|Williams Family Realty
|5506 Cathers Creek Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|03/23/2026 – Real Estate Brokers
|OCC043438
|Wold Architects and Engineers
|50 S 6th St Ste 2250, Minneapolis, MN 55402
|03/25/2026 – Architecture
|OCC043449
|Zoet Motors LLC
|4757 Canton Rd Ste 139, Marietta, GA 30066
|03/27/2026 – Used Car Dealer
Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.
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