Mableton’s South Cobb Regional Library Hosts Poetry Celebration in April

Cobb County Public Library Celebrates National Poetry Month
By Kelly Johnson
In celebrating National Poetry Month, South Cobb Regional Library will hold its second annual South Cobb Spoken Word and Poetry Celebration. This part amateur, part performance showcase occurs April 22nd, at 5:00 PM. Having participated in the inaugural event (around this time) last year, the organizer also made it part community bonding, with each person in attendance standing up and vocalizing a line off the top of their head, to add to the community poem.) It was a great time, and I’m sure it will be good time this year.
While the open call for poets appears scheduled the same day as the Spoken Word event, its organizer stated (in conversation) that the open call will run until a week before the poetry celebration, which makes more sense.
If interested in presenting an original verse (or reading an excerpt from a classic work of literature), please contact South Cobb Regional Library at 678-398-5831 and let them or the organizer know. It’ll be a great opportunity to connect with other poets and community.
Other events scheduled at South Cobb Regional Library are:
- Evening Storytime, Wednesday, April 1st at 6:30 PM
- The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, April 9th at 4:30 PM
(What We Can Know by Ian McEwan)
- Perfume Swap at South Cobb, Saturday, April 18th at 2:00 PM
- South Cobb Study Café, Wednesday, April 29th at 5:00 PM
NOTE:
The library will be closed:
- Friday, April 3rd for Good Friday
- Sunday, April 5th for Easter
The Cobb County website is currently under development, and so library events may be unavailable online.
Contact South Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its April schedule.
South Cobb Regional Library is located at:
805 Clay Road
Mableton, Georgia 30126
+1 678 398 5828
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.
APRIL 2026
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|APRIL 01, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|15:30
|BINGOcize
|17:00
|Adult Art Night
|18:30
|Evening Storytime
|APRIL 02, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|Stay and Play
|15:00
|Excel Basics
|APRIL 03, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|GOOD FRIDAY
|APRIL 04, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
APRIL 2026
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|APRIL 05, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|EASTER
|APRIL 06, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library
|10:30
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:00
|Lego Build
|18:00
|Burlesque at South Cobb
|APRIL 07, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Time
|13:00
|Moana Matinee and Craft-Along
|APRIL 08, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|15:30
|BINGOcize
|15:30
|Pokémon Club
|APRIL 09, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|12:30
|Fiber Arts Circle
|15:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda (Cancelled)
|16:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion (What We Can Know by Ian McEwan)
|APRIL 10, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|Garden Storytime with Smith-Gilbert Gardens
|15:30
|BINGOcize
|APRIL 11, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|13:00
|Dungeons and Dragons: A Weekend One Shot
APRIL 2026
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|APRIL 12, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|APRIL 13, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|AARP Tax Aide at SCRL
|10:30
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|APRIL 14, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Time
|APRIL 15, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|15:30
|BINGOcize
|APRIL 16, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|Stay and Play
|APRIL 17, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|15:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda
|15:30
|BINGOcize
|APRIL 18, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00
|Saturday Storytime
|14:00
|Perfume Swap at South Cobb
APRIL 2026
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|APRIL 19, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|APRIL 20, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|APRIL 21, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Time
|APRIL 22, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|15:30
|Decorative Bird Feeders
|15:30
|BINGOcize
|17:00
|Call for Poets!
|17:00
|South Cobb Spoken Word and Poetry Celebration
|APRIL 23, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|APRIL 24, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|15:30
|BINGOcize
|APRIL 25, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:30
|‘Get Your Story Written’ Writing Workshop with Margaret Johnson-Hodge
APRIL 2026
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|APRIL 26, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|APRIL 27, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|APRIL 28, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Time
|16:00
|Financial Literacy for Teens
|APRIL 29, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|12:00
|Water System Lunch & Learn: Snakes of Cobb County
|15:30
|BINGOcize
|17:00
|South Cobb Study Cafe
|APRIL 30, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
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