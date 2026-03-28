Mableton’s South Cobb Regional Library Hosts Poetry Celebration in April

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An old-fashioned bound book with a quill

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 28, 2026

Cobb County Public Library Celebrates National Poetry Month

By Kelly Johnson

In celebrating National Poetry Month, South Cobb Regional Library will hold its second annual South Cobb Spoken Word and Poetry Celebration. This part amateur, part performance showcase occurs April 22nd, at 5:00 PM. Having participated in the inaugural event (around this time) last year, the organizer also made it part community bonding, with each person in attendance standing up and vocalizing a line off the top of their head, to add to the community poem.) It was a great time, and I’m sure it will be good time this year.

While the open call for poets appears scheduled the same day as the Spoken Word event, its organizer stated (in conversation) that the open call will run until a week before the poetry celebration, which makes more sense.

If interested in presenting an original verse (or reading an excerpt from a classic work of literature), please contact South Cobb Regional Library at 678-398-5831 and let them or the organizer know. It’ll be a great opportunity to connect with other poets and community.

Other events scheduled at South Cobb Regional Library are:

  • Evening Storytime, Wednesday, April 1st at 6:30 PM
  • The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, April 9th at 4:30 PM

(What We Can Know by Ian McEwan)

  • Perfume Swap at South Cobb, Saturday, April 18th at 2:00 PM
  • South Cobb Study Café, Wednesday, April 29th at 5:00 PM

NOTE:

The library will be closed:

  • Friday, April 3rd for Good Friday
  • Sunday, April 5th for Easter

The Cobb County website is currently under development, and so library events may be unavailable online.

Contact South Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its April schedule.

South Cobb Regional Library is located at:

805 Clay Road

Mableton, Georgia 30126

+1 678 398 5828

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

APRIL 2026

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
APRIL 01, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime


15:30BINGOcize


17:00Adult Art Night


18:30Evening Storytime




APRIL 02, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30Stay and Play


15:00Excel Basics




APRIL 03, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00GOOD FRIDAY




APRIL 04, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00




APRIL 2026

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
APRIL 05, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00EASTER




APRIL 06, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library


10:30Family Sing and Dance Along


15:00Lego Build


18:00Burlesque at South Cobb




APRIL 07, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Time


13:00Moana Matinee and Craft-Along




APRIL 08, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime


15:30BINGOcize


15:30Pokémon Club




APRIL 09, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


12:30Fiber Arts Circle


15:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda (Cancelled)


16:30The Last Word Book Discussion (What We Can Know by Ian McEwan)




APRIL 10, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:30Garden Storytime with Smith-Gilbert Gardens


15:30BINGOcize




APRIL 11, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


13:00Dungeons and Dragons: A Weekend One Shot




APRIL 2026

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
APRIL 12, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




APRIL 13, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00AARP Tax Aide at SCRL


10:30Family Sing and Dance Along




APRIL 14, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Time




APRIL 15, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime


15:30BINGOcize




APRIL 16, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30Stay and Play




APRIL 17, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


15:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda


15:30BINGOcize




APRIL 18, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00Saturday Storytime


14:00Perfume Swap at South Cobb




APRIL 2026

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
APRIL 19, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




APRIL 20, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Sing and Dance Along




APRIL 21, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Time




APRIL 22, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime


15:30Decorative Bird Feeders


15:30BINGOcize


17:00Call for Poets!


17:00South Cobb Spoken Word and Poetry Celebration




APRIL 23, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00




APRIL 24, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


15:30BINGOcize




APRIL 25, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:30‘Get Your Story Written’ Writing Workshop with Margaret Johnson-Hodge




APRIL 2026

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
APRIL 26, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




APRIL 27, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Sing and Dance Along




APRIL 28, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Time


16:00Financial Literacy for Teens




APRIL 29, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime


12:00Water System Lunch & Learn: Snakes of Cobb County


15:30BINGOcize


17:00South Cobb Study Cafe




APRIL 30, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

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