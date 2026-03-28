Mableton’s South Cobb Regional Library Hosts Poetry Celebration in April

Cobb County Public Library Celebrates National Poetry Month

By Kelly Johnson

In celebrating National Poetry Month, South Cobb Regional Library will hold its second annual South Cobb Spoken Word and Poetry Celebration. This part amateur, part performance showcase occurs April 22nd, at 5:00 PM. Having participated in the inaugural event (around this time) last year, the organizer also made it part community bonding, with each person in attendance standing up and vocalizing a line off the top of their head, to add to the community poem.) It was a great time, and I’m sure it will be good time this year.

While the open call for poets appears scheduled the same day as the Spoken Word event, its organizer stated (in conversation) that the open call will run until a week before the poetry celebration, which makes more sense.

If interested in presenting an original verse (or reading an excerpt from a classic work of literature), please contact South Cobb Regional Library at 678-398-5831 and let them or the organizer know. It’ll be a great opportunity to connect with other poets and community.

Other events scheduled at South Cobb Regional Library are:

Evening Storytime, Wednesday, April 1st at 6:30 PM

The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, April 9th at 4:30 PM

(What We Can Know by Ian McEwan)

Perfume Swap at South Cobb, Saturday, April 18th at 2:00 PM

South Cobb Study Café, Wednesday, April 29th at 5:00 PM

NOTE:

The library will be closed:

Friday, April 3 rd for Good Friday

for Good Friday Sunday, April 5th for Easter

The Cobb County website is currently under development, and so library events may be unavailable online.

Contact South Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its April schedule.

South Cobb Regional Library is located at:

805 Clay Road

Mableton, Georgia 30126

+1 678 398 5828

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

APRIL 2026

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DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT APRIL 12, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









APRIL 13, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 AARP Tax Aide at SCRL



10:30 Family Sing and Dance Along







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