Cobb County News Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of This Week’s Local Headlines

Weekly Cobb County News Quiz

The Cobb County Courier’s Cobb County news quiz runs Monday through Thursday in our email newsletter, testing readers on the latest local headlines and developments.

On the main website, we publish a weekend Cobb County news quiz every Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday edition highlights the biggest local news stories from the past week. This quiz covers the week ending Friday, March 27, 2026.

This weekly quiz is designed to be both fun and educational, helping readers stay informed about Cobb County news, government, schools, and community events.

Looking up answers is encouraged. The goal is to help readers learn more about Cobb County and how the community works. If you already know the answers, great—if not, you’ll learn something new. You can find the answers by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

Want a daily version? Subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter here. It’s free and includes the latest Cobb County headlines along with the weekday quiz.

Have fun testing your knowledge of Cobb County news!

1. A city in Cobb recently amended its solid waste ordinance to increase penalties and enforcement for illegal dumping of tires. What was that city? Austell Kennesaw Mableton Acworth 2. An incident occurred in a Cobb County high school where a teen brought a gun to school. What school was it? Pope High Pebblebrook High North Cobb High Hillgrove High 3. Cobb police were in the news this week for their plans to apply a new security measure for the FIFA World Cup celebrations. What was that measure? Hostile drone detection Stop-and-frisk Increased surveillance cameras Patrols at county borders 4. The Cobb District Attorney's office opened registration for a contest for Cobb students. What sort of contest is it? Mock trials Justice-themed art contest Physical fitness Essay contest 5. It was announced last week that a large German company is expanding its presence in Cobb County. What does that company do? Software development Printing Construction Health Care Loading... Loading...



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