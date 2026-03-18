We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association to Host Annual Renters’ Rights Summit

We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association submitted the following announcement:
The We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association is proud to announce its Annual Renters’ Rights Summit, taking place on Sunday, March 22nd, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at 6280 Britt Road, Mableton, Georgia.
This free community event is open to all residents and will feature informative presentations focused on critical topics such as community resources, safe and decent housing, strategies for building thriving neighborhoods, and pathways to homeownership.
The summit is designed to support individuals and families who may be facing housing challenges, including eviction, or those seeking access to reliable resources and education. It will also serve as a gathering space for community members who are passionate about improving housing conditions and advocating for stronger, healthier neighborhoods.
“If you are in need of resources, facing eviction, or simply care about education and housing justice, this is the place to be,” Monica DeLancy shared . “For anyone tired of struggling to find safe and decent housing, this summit offers support, guidance, and community.”
For more information, please contact Monica DeLancy, Founder and Executive Director of We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association, 770-369-6531
Agenda
- Greetings from all elected officials who attend
- Pastor Ervin Richards .. church and community
- Cobb School Board Rep. Leroy Tre Hutchins …creating thriving neighborhoods
- Realtor Sandy Johnson …routes to homeownership
- Panel discussion Bahiyah Graham and Angela Wynn, Thrive Ambassdors
- Safe and decent housing Brianne Perkins
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