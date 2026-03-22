Osborne High School zone home sales for January 2026

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2615 Windage Dr home in Cobb County sold for $425,000 in January 2026, highest-priced sale in Osborne High School attendance zone

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 22, 2026

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Osborne High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026 , $425,000 for 2615 WINDAGE DR  (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026, $109,000 for 1315 OLD COACH RD (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
2608 FOXWOOD PL1/2/2026$325,000.001356
626 PECAN KNOLL DR UNIT 131/5/2026$290,000.001604
2703 WAYMAR DR1/6/2026$402,000.001444
1315 OLD COACH RD1/6/2026$109,000.00882
2078 OLIVE SPRINGS RD1/7/2026$285,000.001202
607 PECAN KNOLL DR UNIT 141/8/2026$300,000.001608
1719 SILVERCHASE DR1/9/2026$357,000.002277
112 LAKEWOOD RD1/9/2026$270,000.001207
2625 DEERFIELD CIR1/12/2026$365,000.001602
841 LAKE HOLLOW BLVD1/13/2026$235,000.001724
2907 CREST RIDGE CT1/13/2026$410,000.001550
1823 JUDY CIR1/14/2026$180,000.001287
2969 FAVOR RD1/14/2026$300,000.001620
998 OAKTON DR1/14/2026$264,810.001186
1618 SPARROW WOOD LN1/16/2026$315,000.002031
2615 WINDAGE DR1/16/2026$425,000.001980
1000 CARLTON WAY1/16/2026$400,000.001532
3241 WILDWOOD DR1/20/2026$280,000.001188
2389 JACK CREEK RD1/20/2026$325,000.001423
152 SUMMER LAKE DR1/20/2026$326,000.001833
2940 CALLER CT1/21/2026$250,000.001324
2379 MOSELEY PL1/23/2026$315,000.001694
3062 CREST RIDGE CIR1/23/2026$395,778.001730
159 HOLLINGER WAY1/27/2026$410,000.001349
368 CRANFILL RD1/27/2026$235,000.001464
2103 RED BERRY LN1/29/2026$265,000.001596
2415 BANKSTONE DR1/30/2026$270,000.001640
2659 DEERFIELD CIR1/30/2026$362,000.001380
649 PECAN KNOLL DR UNIT 181/30/2026$319,900.001596

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

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