Osborne High School zone home sales for January 2026

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Osborne High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026 , $425,000 for 2615 WINDAGE DR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026, $109,000 for 1315 OLD COACH RD (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 2608 FOXWOOD PL 1/2/2026 $325,000.00 1356 626 PECAN KNOLL DR UNIT 13 1/5/2026 $290,000.00 1604 2703 WAYMAR DR 1/6/2026 $402,000.00 1444 1315 OLD COACH RD 1/6/2026 $109,000.00 882 2078 OLIVE SPRINGS RD 1/7/2026 $285,000.00 1202 607 PECAN KNOLL DR UNIT 14 1/8/2026 $300,000.00 1608 1719 SILVERCHASE DR 1/9/2026 $357,000.00 2277 112 LAKEWOOD RD 1/9/2026 $270,000.00 1207 2625 DEERFIELD CIR 1/12/2026 $365,000.00 1602 841 LAKE HOLLOW BLVD 1/13/2026 $235,000.00 1724 2907 CREST RIDGE CT 1/13/2026 $410,000.00 1550 1823 JUDY CIR 1/14/2026 $180,000.00 1287 2969 FAVOR RD 1/14/2026 $300,000.00 1620 998 OAKTON DR 1/14/2026 $264,810.00 1186 1618 SPARROW WOOD LN 1/16/2026 $315,000.00 2031 2615 WINDAGE DR 1/16/2026 $425,000.00 1980 1000 CARLTON WAY 1/16/2026 $400,000.00 1532 3241 WILDWOOD DR 1/20/2026 $280,000.00 1188 2389 JACK CREEK RD 1/20/2026 $325,000.00 1423 152 SUMMER LAKE DR 1/20/2026 $326,000.00 1833 2940 CALLER CT 1/21/2026 $250,000.00 1324 2379 MOSELEY PL 1/23/2026 $315,000.00 1694 3062 CREST RIDGE CIR 1/23/2026 $395,778.00 1730 159 HOLLINGER WAY 1/27/2026 $410,000.00 1349 368 CRANFILL RD 1/27/2026 $235,000.00 1464 2103 RED BERRY LN 1/29/2026 $265,000.00 1596 2415 BANKSTONE DR 1/30/2026 $270,000.00 1640 2659 DEERFIELD CIR 1/30/2026 $362,000.00 1380 649 PECAN KNOLL DR UNIT 18 1/30/2026 $319,900.00 1596

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.