McEachern High School zone home sales for January 2026

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5809 Warren Farm Rd home in Cobb County sold for $875,000 in January 2026, largest sale in McEachern High School attendance zone

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 22, 2026

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the McEachern High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026 , $875,000 for 5809 WARREN FARM RD  (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026, $140,000 for 3519 TEN OAKS CIR (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
4021 EVELYN DR1/2/2026$312,000.001660
4171 WOODCREST DR SW1/5/2026$233,000.001204
1858 SKYLARK XING1/6/2026$440,000.002238
5069 GLENDORA DR1/6/2026$340,000.001597
2838 MENTON RD1/7/2026$400,000.001828
4517 TWINBERRY DR1/7/2026$367,500.001927
4732 COOLING WATER CIR1/8/2026$615,000.002835
3861 RIDING TRL1/8/2026$328,000.001536
3503 TEN OAKS CT1/8/2026$205,000.001320
5343 MEMORIAL LN1/9/2026$280,000.001888
3519 TEN OAKS CIR1/9/2026$140,000.001224
2223 NOELLE PL1/9/2026$552,000.004063
3450 LOOKOUT TRCE1/9/2026$325,000.001352
5809 WARREN FARM RD1/13/2026$875,000.004171
4940 WESTRIDGE LN1/13/2026$14,000.000
2695 MOON CABIN DR1/14/2026$489,750.002405
4874 MUIRWOOD DR1/15/2026$319,000.001491
4683 SWEETWATER AVE1/15/2026$395,000.002413
3507 TEN OAKS CIR1/16/2026$191,900.001184
4570 MEADOWS RD1/16/2026$460,000.002265
4321 SPRINGDALE CIR1/20/2026$270,000.001172
3391 SPLIT WOOD WAY1/20/2026$368,900.001970
1502 SILVER MIST CIR1/21/2026$430,000.003159
2799 HOPKINS RD1/21/2026$420,000.002651
3259 CALEY MILL DR1/21/2026$295,000.001406
4001 WYLIE LN1/21/2026$196,000.001456
4154 WAX MYRTLE WAY1/27/2026$354,990.001764
2419 OLD LOST MOUNTAIN RD1/29/2026$795,000.003237
3109 NECTAR DR1/29/2026$385,000.001572
4696 COOLING WATER CIR1/30/2026$664,133.003466
5644 RUTLAND DR1/30/2026$360,000.001472
5303 AUTUMN RUN DR1/30/2026$390,000.001872
4291 CARLOS CT1/30/2026$275,000.001136
3702 SILVERY WAY1/30/2026$537,500.002896

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

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