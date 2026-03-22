McEachern High School zone home sales for January 2026

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the McEachern High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026 , $875,000 for 5809 WARREN FARM RD (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026, $140,000 for 3519 TEN OAKS CIR (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 4021 EVELYN DR 1/2/2026 $312,000.00 1660 4171 WOODCREST DR SW 1/5/2026 $233,000.00 1204 1858 SKYLARK XING 1/6/2026 $440,000.00 2238 5069 GLENDORA DR 1/6/2026 $340,000.00 1597 2838 MENTON RD 1/7/2026 $400,000.00 1828 4517 TWINBERRY DR 1/7/2026 $367,500.00 1927 4732 COOLING WATER CIR 1/8/2026 $615,000.00 2835 3861 RIDING TRL 1/8/2026 $328,000.00 1536 3503 TEN OAKS CT 1/8/2026 $205,000.00 1320 5343 MEMORIAL LN 1/9/2026 $280,000.00 1888 3519 TEN OAKS CIR 1/9/2026 $140,000.00 1224 2223 NOELLE PL 1/9/2026 $552,000.00 4063 3450 LOOKOUT TRCE 1/9/2026 $325,000.00 1352 5809 WARREN FARM RD 1/13/2026 $875,000.00 4171 4940 WESTRIDGE LN 1/13/2026 $14,000.00 0 2695 MOON CABIN DR 1/14/2026 $489,750.00 2405 4874 MUIRWOOD DR 1/15/2026 $319,000.00 1491 4683 SWEETWATER AVE 1/15/2026 $395,000.00 2413 3507 TEN OAKS CIR 1/16/2026 $191,900.00 1184 4570 MEADOWS RD 1/16/2026 $460,000.00 2265 4321 SPRINGDALE CIR 1/20/2026 $270,000.00 1172 3391 SPLIT WOOD WAY 1/20/2026 $368,900.00 1970 1502 SILVER MIST CIR 1/21/2026 $430,000.00 3159 2799 HOPKINS RD 1/21/2026 $420,000.00 2651 3259 CALEY MILL DR 1/21/2026 $295,000.00 1406 4001 WYLIE LN 1/21/2026 $196,000.00 1456 4154 WAX MYRTLE WAY 1/27/2026 $354,990.00 1764 2419 OLD LOST MOUNTAIN RD 1/29/2026 $795,000.00 3237 3109 NECTAR DR 1/29/2026 $385,000.00 1572 4696 COOLING WATER CIR 1/30/2026 $664,133.00 3466 5644 RUTLAND DR 1/30/2026 $360,000.00 1472 5303 AUTUMN RUN DR 1/30/2026 $390,000.00 1872 4291 CARLOS CT 1/30/2026 $275,000.00 1136 3702 SILVERY WAY 1/30/2026 $537,500.00 2896

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.