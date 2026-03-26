Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday March 27 to Sunday, March 29

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, March 27, 2026 to Sunday, March 29, 2026.
Friday, March 27
Family Storytime — 10:30–11:00 AM, Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St NE, Marietta
Interactive storytime with songs and movement designed for young children and caregivers.
Cost: Free
More info
Baby Time — 11:30 AM–12:00 PM, Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta
Early literacy program with rhymes, songs, and sensory play for infants and caregivers.
Cost: Free
More info
Bubbles & Brews Craft Beverage Month — Ongoing (various times), multiple locations across Cobb County
Month-long promotion featuring local breweries, wineries, and distilleries with tastings and special releases.
Cost: Varies by venue
More info: https://visitmariettaga.com/events-default/month/2026-03/
Saturday, March 28
LEGO Club — 3:00–4:00 PM, South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Rd SW, Mableton
Open-ended building session encouraging creativity and STEM skills for school-age children.
Cost: Free
More info
Family Craft Day — 2:00–3:30 PM, West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Ln NW, Kennesaw
Hands-on craft session suitable for families; materials provided.
Cost: Free
More info
Cobb County Renaissance Faire — 11:00 AM–4:00 PM, Mountain View campus, Marietta
A family-friendly festival with themed activities, performances, and interactive experiences inspired by the Renaissance era.
Cost: Not specified
More info: https://www.artplacemarietta.org/renaissance-faire
Marietta Square Farmers Market — 9:00 AM–12:00 PM, Historic Marietta Square, Marietta
Weekly open-air market featuring local produce, baked goods, and artisan foods.
Cost: Free admission
More info: https://visitmariettaga.com/events-default/month/2026-03/
Marietta Square Artisan Market — 9:00 AM–1:00 PM, Marietta Square, Marietta
Local artists and makers showcase handmade goods including art, crafts, and specialty items.
Cost: Free admission
More info: https://visitmariettaga.com/events-default/month/2026-03/
Comedy on the Square — Evening (time not specified), The Alley Stage, 11 Anderson St, Marietta
Stand-up comedy showcase featuring regional and touring comedians.
Cost: Not specified
More info: https://visitmariettaga.com/events-default/month/2026-03/
Sunday, March 29
Bubbles & Brews Craft Beverage Month — Ongoing (various times), multiple locations across Cobb County
Continued weekend tastings and brewery experiences across participating venues.
Cost: Varies
More info: https://visitmariettaga.com/events-default/month/2026-03/
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