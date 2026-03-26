Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday March 27 to Sunday, March 29

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, March 27, 2026 to Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Friday, March 27

Family Storytime — 10:30–11:00 AM, Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St NE, Marietta

Interactive storytime with songs and movement designed for young children and caregivers.

Cost: Free

More info

Baby Time — 11:30 AM–12:00 PM, Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta

Early literacy program with rhymes, songs, and sensory play for infants and caregivers.

Cost: Free

More info

Bubbles & Brews Craft Beverage Month — Ongoing (various times), multiple locations across Cobb County

Month-long promotion featuring local breweries, wineries, and distilleries with tastings and special releases.

Cost: Varies by venue

More info: https://visitmariettaga.com/events-default/month/2026-03/

Saturday, March 28

LEGO Club — 3:00–4:00 PM, South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Rd SW, Mableton

Open-ended building session encouraging creativity and STEM skills for school-age children.

Cost: Free

More info

Family Craft Day — 2:00–3:30 PM, West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Ln NW, Kennesaw

Hands-on craft session suitable for families; materials provided.

Cost: Free

More info

Cobb County Renaissance Faire — 11:00 AM–4:00 PM, Mountain View campus, Marietta

A family-friendly festival with themed activities, performances, and interactive experiences inspired by the Renaissance era.

Cost: Not specified

More info: https://www.artplacemarietta.org/renaissance-faire

Marietta Square Farmers Market — 9:00 AM–12:00 PM, Historic Marietta Square, Marietta

Weekly open-air market featuring local produce, baked goods, and artisan foods.

Cost: Free admission

More info: https://visitmariettaga.com/events-default/month/2026-03/

Marietta Square Artisan Market — 9:00 AM–1:00 PM, Marietta Square, Marietta

Local artists and makers showcase handmade goods including art, crafts, and specialty items.

Cost: Free admission

More info: https://visitmariettaga.com/events-default/month/2026-03/

Comedy on the Square — Evening (time not specified), The Alley Stage, 11 Anderson St, Marietta

Stand-up comedy showcase featuring regional and touring comedians.

Cost: Not specified

More info: https://visitmariettaga.com/events-default/month/2026-03/

Sunday, March 29

Bubbles & Brews Craft Beverage Month — Ongoing (various times), multiple locations across Cobb County

Continued weekend tastings and brewery experiences across participating venues.

Cost: Varies

More info: https://visitmariettaga.com/events-default/month/2026-03/